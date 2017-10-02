Shooting at Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas
At least 2 dead, 24 injured with suspected gunshot wounds in shooting at open air concert in Las Vegas https://t.co/VjKqFzEQMS pic.twitter.com/xoxDprqqSq— The Straits Times (@STcom) October 2, 2017
NEW: Police confirm one suspect is down after shooting on the Las Vegas Strip. "We have numerous victims right now" https://t.co/rLwgYdlThI pic.twitter.com/vN2bx530gP— ABC News (@ABC) October 2, 2017
BREAKING: Las Vegas police say they do not believe there are any more shooters after shooting near Mandalay Bay casino— Fox News (@FoxNews) October 2, 2017
- Shooter(s) opened fire on Sunday night at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on the Las Vegas strip at the Mandalay Bay.
- At least twenty-four people are injured, two are dead.
- Police confirm that one suspect is down. They do not believe that are any more shooters.
Horrified to hear about the shooting in #LasVegas. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Praying for everyone's safety 🙏💔— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 2, 2017
devastated for Las Vegas. active shooter near Mandalay Bay. please please please seek cover and get away from the area— Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) October 2, 2017
Please, if you are in Las Vegas, take cover there are multiple shooters on the loose, twenty people are dead. Find cover and hide.— sia (@Sia) October 2, 2017
My Las Vegas friends please stay safe, stay indoors. This is ongoing and looks already to be quite tragic.— josh groban (@joshgroban) October 2, 2017
To all my friends in Vegas, there is an active shooter at the Mandalay Bay so please be careful! Tonight's show at @XSlasvegas is canceled— marshmello (@marshmellomusic) October 2, 2017
Watching this horrific news from Las Vegas and Route 91 Festival. We played this festival last year. Praying for everyone's safety.— Martina McBride (@martinamcbride) October 2, 2017
I am at a loss watching Las Vegas. My only thought is that amount of rounds in automatic rifle should not be available or made or allowed.— Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) October 2, 2017
My heart is breaking for the innocent people in Las Vegas. This is absolutely devastating.— Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) October 2, 2017
Our prayers are with you Las Vegas and those effected by the #MandalayBay #shooting🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/nWYUECSYQR— La Toya Jackson (@latoyajackson) October 2, 2017
Hearing crazy news coming out of my hometown... Las Vegas, please, stay safe.— NE-YO (@NeYoCompound) October 2, 2017
I can't believe what just happened in Las Vegas! What is our world coming to?! 😭 My prayers go out to the victims & their families. 🙏— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) October 2, 2017
Thank you to the Las Vegas first responders, in the thick of the terrible shootings there. Your actions helped save lives tonight.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 2, 2017
I'm praying my Uncle and Aunt are at home and not on the strip.
I hope your aunt and uncle are safe and well, bb. ♥
especially right on the strip
I can't imagine going out to a music festival and then having to fear for your life like that
I wish people would be careful about spreading information from police scanners because it often turns out to be inaccurate and it just adds confusion to an already chaotic situation
This is terrible :(
and it goes without saying but it’s already so frustrating knowing nothing will change re: gun control after all is said and done.
stay safe, vegas ontders and check on your people if they’re out there.
Edited at 2017-10-02 06:51 am (UTC)
not sure how reliable that is though
but jesus, American politicians need to act and fucking do something with gun control instead of leaving their citizens in danger like this
USA is fucked
if theyre alright with little kids being the victims, then theres nothing that will save us
politicians won't do anything about it. NRA is deep in their pockets. NRA has been instigating for civil war lately and Trumpanzees will eat that sh-t up.