Shooting at Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas

this is awful :(

Fucking horrifying. :( I hope ONTDers in Vegas and their loved ones are all safe. ♥

The tweets and the videos coming out right now are really scary. Nobody should have to live through something like this.



I'm praying my Uncle and Aunt are at home and not on the strip.

Yeah I've already seen a few videos and my god. :(



I hope your aunt and uncle are safe and well, bb. ♥

I can't bring myself to watch the videos. I hope none are played on a channel I'm watching.

I made the mistake of watching a video and although you can't see anything, the sounds are gut-wrenching.

oh fuck this is horrible



especially right on the strip



I can't imagine going out to a music festival and then having to fear for your life like that

i'm weary of these randoms and their info

Yeah, I'm waiting for press bureaus and law authorities with this one.

Yeah. There's too many conflicting reports going on. I took it off

2 are being reported dead. 2 dead 24 injured.

Shit @ that Sia tweet. The news channels here is just reporting multiple people hit, but not confirmed any casualties.

misinformation runs rampant when stuff like this happens

they said on the police scanner there were 20 dead

Sia is right, 20 dead, 100+ injured.

fuck, this sounds horrible. stay safe, las vegas ontders.

the videos are horrific jfc



I wish people would be careful about spreading information from police scanners because it often turns out to be inaccurate and it just adds confusion to an already chaotic situation

Same. I'm on Reddit's live feed right now and they're reminding people not to spread info from police scanners.

Yeah, there are lots of false reports of shooters at other hotels

Update: At least 2 dead and 24 others injured in shooting on Las Vegas Strip https://t.co/El3cc4GOXW — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 2, 2017





This is terrible :( This is terrible :(

I have friends there and I can't reach any of them. I was wondering why I heard SO many cops. I can't drive on any of the freeways because the cops are flying from every direction. I don't know what to do.

I hope your friends are safe, bb!

ty, I found one! I am just shocked. Vegas has it's issues but a mass shooting? I can't believe it.

i hope your friends are safe

cell phone towers get overwhelmed so hopefully it's just that or they're taking some time for self-care before having to re-live it all by telling everyone they're okay. hoping they're okay.

they say 1 suspect is down

ugh waking up to this randomly was terrifying, we just moved my sister out there last month. she's safe at home but i'm praying for all those there, what a horrific thing to experience.



and it goes without saying but it's already so frustrating knowing nothing will change re: gun control after all is said and done.



stay safe, vegas ontders and check on your people if they're out there.



Edited at 2017-10-02 06:51 am (UTC)

twitter is saying there is more than one shooter and they have automatics



not sure how reliable that is though



but jesus, American politicians need to act and fucking do something with gun control instead of leaving their citizens in danger like this



they won't, they get too much $$$ from the NRA

Sandy Hook was a tipping point. If that didn't lead to gun control, then nothing will.

yeah, and the fact that Sandy Hook didn't result in tighter gun control but managed to sprout asshole conspiracy theorists



USA is fucked

mte





if theyre alright with little kids being the victims, then theres nothing that will save us

jfc, automatics?!



politicians won't do anything about it. NRA is deep in their pockets. NRA has been instigating for civil war lately and Trumpanzees will eat that sh-t up.

I hope all Vegas ONTDers are safe, both you and your family/friends.

