ONTD Original™ - Halloween Edition: Collective Names for 13 Animals & More As Seen in Horror
Do you ever wonder what a group of crows is called? Or a bunch of spiders? Well, look no further. Here are some proper collective names for animals, birds, fish, insects, and more.
(Strays)
A group of cats is called a clowder or a pounce.
Class: Mammal
(Stung)
A group of wasps is called a colony, a hive, a swarm, or a nest.
Class: Insect
(Willard)
A group of rats is called a mischief.
Class: Mammal
(Wolfen)
A group of wolves is called a pack or a route (when in movement).
Class: Mammal
(The Breed)
A group of dogs is typically called a litter (pups), a pack (three or more adults), or a cowardice (mutts).
Class: Mammal
(Deep Blue Sea)
A group of sharks is called a shiver.
Class: Cartilaginous fish
(Komodo)
A group of Komodo dragons is called a bank.
Class: Reptile
(Night of the Lepus)
A group of rabbits is called a colony, a warren, a nest, or a herd (domestic only).
Class: Mammal
(Monkey Shines)
A group of monkeys is called a troop or a barrel.
Class: Mammal
(The Birds)
A group of crows is called a murder or a horde.
Class: Bird
(Nightwing)
A group of bats is called a colony.
Class: Mammal
(Slugs)
A group of slugs is called a cornucopia whereas a group of snails may be called an escargatoire.
Class: Gastropod
(Eight Legged Freaks)
A group of spiders is called a cluster.
Class: Arachnid
What animals scare you, ONTD?
Also, I am now reminded of this game.
I used to be really scared of Barn Owls because I had an awful sleep paralysis nightmare about them. I'm over that, though.
Mess.
I swear it was the size of a goddamn dinosaur
bugs don't really bother me tbh. i know so many people that are deathly afraid of spiders, even tiny ones. i'm the designated spider-get-ridder of my friends lol.
I also don't like crabs or scorpions
Snakes are my top animal fear, as far as local ones I have a shot in hell at encountering goes, at least. Probably gators, too.
Alligators are some of my favorite animals.
He lets me pet him, purrs, eats treats out of my hand, and seems generally calm so i'm not sure if he's actually scared or just lazy.
that is very good sign! and yes, some cats can be sooo lazy. he is adapting to his new home and please understand that a cat is his own... um, persona????? purrsona? lol idk they have character and in his little mind the world revolves around him lol so he will come around at his time when he feels like he's ready~ ^___^ good luck!
i hope that helps and THANK YOU FOR ADOPTING!!!!!!
if you want, you can try something pheromone based like a feliway diffuser or spray.
when i put my cat in new places she will take hours to get out of her carrier, cats just seem to take time rather than dogs that will barge out of their box as soon as they can! best of luck with him bb!
and ot but i just got home from seeing mother! and i... burst into tears the second i sat down on my couch?
I also learned I'm super allergic to them lol
Anyway, I hope you're feeling okay bb <3
I know everyone else loves them but they look like demons
At least you know they're too slow to catch you!