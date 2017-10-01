Ned Flanders as Satan

ONTD Original™ - Halloween Edition: Collective Names for 13 Animals & More As Seen in Horror



Do you ever wonder what a group of crows is called? Or a bunch of spiders? Well, look no further. Here are some proper collective names for animals, birds, fish, insects, and more.

strays
(Strays)
A group of cats is called a clowder or a pounce.
Class: Mammal

stung
(Stung)
A group of wasps is called a colony, a hive, a swarm, or a nest.
Class: Insect

willard
(Willard)
A group of rats is called a mischief.
Class: Mammal

wolfen
(Wolfen)
A group of wolves is called a pack or a route (when in movement).
Class: Mammal

breed
(The Breed)
A group of dogs is typically called a litter (pups), a pack (three or more adults), or a cowardice (mutts).
Class: Mammal

deepbluesea
(Deep Blue Sea)
A group of sharks is called a shiver.
Class: Cartilaginous fish

komodo
(Komodo)
A group of Komodo dragons is called a bank.
Class: Reptile

lepus
(Night of the Lepus)
A group of rabbits is called a colony, a warren, a nest, or a herd (domestic only).
Class: Mammal

monkeyshines
(Monkey Shines)
A group of monkeys is called a troop or a barrel.
Class: Mammal

mosquito
(The Birds)
A group of crows is called a murder or a horde.
Class: Bird

nightwing
(Nightwing)
A group of bats is called a colony.
Class: Mammal

slugs
(Slugs)
A group of slugs is called a cornucopia whereas a group of snails may be called an escargatoire.
Class: Gastropod

8lf
(Eight Legged Freaks)
A group of spiders is called a cluster.
Class: Arachnid

What animals scare you, ONTD?
