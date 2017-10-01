ONTD Original™ - Halloween Edition: Collective Names for 13 Animals & More As Seen in Horror

Your post couldn't have come at a better time Reply

can we just run with it and have fun? ONTD is only mostly dead anyway lol Reply

you mean in general, or this time of night? Reply

You all scared him off. Reply

Oh...you're back Reply

lol That's my cat whenever I dare close my bedroom door, he did some serious damage in my old apartment (which my landlord luckily didn't notice) Reply

Also, I am now reminded of this game.



I knew most of these but now I finally understand 'more fun than a barrel of monkeys' lmfao. I had always just pictured it in the literal sense.Also, I am now reminded of this game.

omg same Reply

I never understood "barrel" until now. Reply

Same Reply

Lmao same! Reply

"What animals scare you, ONTD?"



I used to be really scared of Barn Owls because I had an awful sleep paralysis nightmare about them. I'm over that, though. Reply

Owls are kind of creepy to me now because of that movie the 4th kind Reply

GOD YES THAT MOVIE RUINED OWLS FOR ME especially barn owls which are ugly to begin with Reply

My mother believes owls are omens for death. She told me to never look at one because it means someone close to me will die.



Mess. Reply

barn owls are terriying and everyone says im nuts when i say this. how are they not scary??? their faces dont look natural. they look like an abstract painting Reply

Love owls

I'd taken a wrong turn one night and was on a creepy road in the middle of nowhere when one of these fuckers took flight and scared me shitless



I swear it was the size of a goddamn dinosaur Reply

Yeah, they're creepy even if you know what they are. Was outside on my porch one night and saw one fly over and the combination of its human-but-not face and total silent still glide was strange. Like a wraith. Reply

I had a friend in high school who's mom loved owls and collected owl stuff. Their living room had owl statues and figurines and pillows with owls embroidered on them. It was a little creepy, no matter where you turned there was an owl staring at you. Reply

i'm TERRIFIED of frogs. since i was a child idk what it is they're just so ugly and scary Reply

My friend is the same with frogs. Well, we have toads here, but most people can't tell the difference anyway. Reply

haha i admit i always say "frogs" too but i'm also scared of toads! toads are actually worse because they crawl instead of jump which freaks me out D: Reply

i have natural fears of some animals but like, nothing that would stop me from doing something. like, i'm scared of sharks but i'll still swim in the ocean.



bugs don't really bother me tbh. i know so many people that are deathly afraid of spiders, even tiny ones. i'm the designated spider-get-ridder of my friends lol. Reply

My friend called me over all the way across town to his apartment to get rid of a cockroach sitting in his apartment. I scooted it out the front door in less than thirty seconds. Reply

Ella from Monkey Shines is my favorite movie animals

I want to hold it. Reply

Centipedes scare me 😩 Reply

At my last office job, I was sitting when I saw a centipede crawling on the floor near me. I took a break until they got rid of it. Reply

They are creepy



I also don't like crabs or scorpions Reply

rats and republicans scare me ^///^ they are evil and deserve to burn in hell! Reply

A group of republicans should also be called a mischief Reply

Bless this post! ♥



Snakes are my top animal fear, as far as local ones I have a shot in hell at encountering goes, at least. Probably gators, too. Reply

My father is terrified of snakes, but as long as they're not near me, I don't care.



Alligators are some of my favorite animals. Reply

Gators are cool from a distance, lol. I'd freak out if one ever came right up on me, though. Reply

Same. My mom has an irrational fear of snakes, like even when they're just on t.v. she freaks out. She freaks out at obviously fake snakes, at the mere mention of snakes or when I make a rattling noise, lol. Reply

semi-OT sorry but I guess this is a good post to say I adopted a cat yesterday. I think he's super shy but he also doesnt seem to come off as scared. he sits in his box all day long and I have to put his food and water right next to it or he wont come out. He lets me pet him, purrs, eats treats out of my hand, and seems generally calm so i'm not sure if he's actually scared or just lazy. I'm being patient with him and have him set up in a small room for now, I hope he loosens up eventually. Reply

patience is key. every cat is different so juts let him be and things will get better.



He lets me pet him, purrs, eats treats out of my hand, and seems generally calm so i'm not sure if he's actually scared or just lazy.



that is very good sign! and yes, some cats can be sooo lazy. he is adapting to his new home and please understand that a cat is his own... um, persona????? purrsona? lol idk they have character and in his little mind the world revolves around him lol so he will come around at his time when he feels like he's ready~ ^___^ good luck!



i hope that helps and THANK YOU FOR ADOPTING!!!!!! Reply

thank you <3 i hope he does come around. I dont mind shy cats, my first cat who i grew up with was such a fraidy cat, but i want him to walk around and stretch his legs and be active and not feel like he has to stay in that dark little box lol. I know its only been a day so I need to be more patient. I adopted him from NKLA and anyone whos in the Los Angeles area and is thinking about getting a dog or cat should check them out because they are an incredible shelter. Reply

some kitties just take a bit to warm up. i have a skitty kitty that took literal years to stop bolting and hiding every time we got up and walked around.



if you want, you can try something pheromone based like a feliway diffuser or spray. Reply

aww omg bless u and ur precious kitty <33



when i put my cat in new places she will take hours to get out of her carrier, cats just seem to take time rather than dogs that will barge out of their box as soon as they can! best of luck with him bb! Reply

i've got an irrational fear of horses



and ot but i just got home from seeing mother! and i... burst into tears the second i sat down on my couch? Reply

I've always wanted to learn to ride a horse. Reply

Idky but I’m dying @ this comment sequence 😄 Reply

I learned how. They're magnificent creatures but they're also very intimidating. I was taught how to clean out the bottom of their hooves and you had to be really careful with them or they'd kick you. Reply

I have a fear of them too, but mine's not irrational. My first encounter with a horse was during a photo session; it was winter and icy and the horse was clumsy. Even just standing near it scared me.



I also learned I'm super allergic to them lol



Anyway, I hope you're feeling okay bb <3 Reply

I don't like seeing snakes in the wild Reply

Sloths scare me



I know everyone else loves them but they look like demons Reply

They look sleepy. That's why I get along with them (in theory). Reply

In looking them up, I learned they come down from the trees once a week to go potty Reply

Well not the babies, tbf Reply

Kristen Bell feels sorry for you. Reply

im with you that baby sloths are cute but the adults are....not Reply

Lol omg



At least you know they're too slow to catch you! Reply

