Why 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Launched Season 9 With That Bombshell



In the season premiere Larry announces that he'll be doing a Broadway play called "Fatwa! The Musical" and imitates Iran's Ayatolla on Jimmy Kimmel's show. As a result Larry gets an actual fatwa placed on him. Larry will be dealing with the circumstances of the fatwa all season.

