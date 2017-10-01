Why 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Launched Season 9 With That Bombshell
Why 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Launched Season 9 With That Bombshell https://t.co/zT5YLpvnYl— THR TV News (@THRtv) October 2, 2017
In the season premiere Larry announces that he'll be doing a Broadway play called "Fatwa! The Musical" and imitates Iran's Ayatolla on Jimmy Kimmel's show. As a result Larry gets an actual fatwa placed on him. Larry will be dealing with the circumstances of the fatwa all season.
