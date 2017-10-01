Mara Wilson regrets her poorly timed coming out, says biphobia stopped her from coming out sooner



one look @ the op and i know all Reply

Thread

Link

amazing gif!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mfte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aww she still got the bangs!



Matilda was one of my fave movies growing up and I loved the musical as well Reply

Thread

Link

I think it's because she's paranoid she has a five-head. She's like an irl cartoon character now (not talking about Jill Pill) because she always has the same hairstyle which is kinda cute. She's been slowly growing on me. It sucks how many insecurities she has from grown ass adults telling her she was ugly and awkward as an adolescent.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sigh Reply

Thread

Link

I do want to read her book after hearing her a few time as a podcast guest. She delved into how she/her parents handled her money as a child star in one and it was pretty interesting. Reply

Thread

Link

Ooh do you have a link to that podcast? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Here’s a link to her ep: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/panoply/bad-with-money/e/51138005 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Spoil me.. were they good/smart or another Hollywood cautionary tale? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

her book is FANTASTIC haha it's my "staff pick" at the bookstore I work at haha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

op, u fucking legend Reply

Thread

Link





I remember feeling persecuted when I started identifying as bi then my mom essentially told me to get over it bc I had the best of both worlds. Reply

Thread

Link

so you can chill it out, take it slow, but also rock out the show? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

your icon is sexy Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why is it you never see any of these "bisexual" women eating pussy? She's very unattractive. Reply

Thread

Link

are you looking in ppl's windows or smth Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They seem like the type tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel lucky that i haven't really faced much biphobia after coming up. If anything, it helped me see again how much ppl actually love me and also helped me be more confident in myself. Reply

Thread

Link

Patiently waiting for bisexuals to talk about how mean gays are. Reply

Thread

Link

What’s going on in candle club right now? Or are you renaming it sockpuppet society? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol ifkr? obvious troll is obvious. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That make-up is a bit harsh



The only person I've come out as bi to IRL is my best friend, lolz Reply

Thread

Link

<3 hoping u feel more comfortable coming out to other people soon. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thx, b Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

queen ❤️ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol cupcakke's crazy ass Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Queen. Also that boy in the flower shirt is cute af. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Is this the first time she actually labeled it? I remembered those tweets after the pulse shooting but I don't recall them actually specifying if she was a lesbian/bisexual Reply

Thread

Link