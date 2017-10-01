Mara Wilson regrets her poorly timed coming out, says biphobia stopped her from coming out sooner
Mara Wilson Shared Why She Decided to Publicly Come Out as Bisexual #Levo https://t.co/eknkpXDRuV pic.twitter.com/5r7bqmI0Pt— Levo (@levoleague) October 1, 2017
Matilda star Mara Wilson says she regrets coming out as bisexual immediately after the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting last year because she was accused of taking advantage of a personal tragedy for personal attention.
While she admits that she likes attention, Mara says that she would never be so callous as to make the tragedy about herself.
Mara Wilson also reveals the reason why biphobia stopped her from coming out sooner: "I grew up hearing that bisexual girls were crazy."
Source: Twitter
