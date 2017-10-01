ANGELINA

Don Lemon Spotted with New Boyfriend



To be young and in love...After the taping of Saturday Night Live, Don Lemon (51) and his boyfriend Tim Malone (Mid 30s) were seen flautning their relationship outside of TAO Nightclub in the Big Apple.

Lemon came out of the closet in 2011.

