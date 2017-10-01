Don Lemon Spotted with New Boyfriend
Don Lemon Leaves SNL Afterparty Walking Hand-In-Hand with Boyfriend Tim Malone https://t.co/l8gy0Sd9Sz— People (@people) October 1, 2017
To be young and in love...After the taping of Saturday Night Live, Don Lemon (51) and his boyfriend Tim Malone (Mid 30s) were seen flautning their relationship outside of TAO Nightclub in the Big Apple.
Lemon came out of the closet in 2011.
Source
Are you gay and dating?
He must have drunk some of Gabrielle Union's blood or something.
Edited at 2017-10-02 04:34 am (UTC)
Brad Pitt?
"Are you gay and dating?" No, to both. :'(
black don't crack
Also I don't think Don was ever in the closet
And don't try to tell me it isn't true. It fucking is. Our skin always looks shriveled and dried up hella early.
Not only is it the genes, but one should increase their water intake, their sunscreen use, and also limit or exclude their alcohol/cigarette use.
Edited at 2017-10-02 02:24 am (UTC)
lmao i still think about him getting wasted on tv