Footballer Gerard Pique gets emotional talking about the Catalan Referendum.
FC Barcelona reuqested to have their game against Las Palmas cancelled due to to referendum and the violence that has continued throughout the day by the Spanish police against voters. The league rejected their request so Barcelona decided to play the game behind closed doors instead. The Las Palmas team also wore football strips with the Spanish flag on them specifically for this game.
if you're unsure about what is happening in Catalonia right now, here are some good places that sum up breifly what is happening- here, here and here
the spanish govt can deny it as much as they want, but after today and between the results & how the govt handled everything, catalonia will be independent sooner than later
("i was going to vote no, but i don't want to live with a state like the spanish one anymore" says a 45yo who ended up voting yes).
read LOTS of similar accounts, the spanish govt's response was above all really fucking dumb
was this a deliberate jab @ catalunya? are the canary islands no longer interested in separating from spain themselves? like.....
Tonight feels definitely like a turning point. If the Spanish gov had handled this differently, the independence would have been very unlikely, but after today it feels inevitable.
i can't see their status as part of spain going on for much longer, especially after this, and if there's any sense of concern for "democracy" within the EU there really should be some handling of this, but I doubt it