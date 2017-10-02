Footballer Gerard Pique gets emotional talking about the Catalan Referendum.

It's horrible what's happening in Spain right now. I can't even imagine what he's going through. :( Reply

"Out of the 2,262,424 ballots that were not seized, 2,020,144 were YES votes, 176,566 were NO votes, 45,586 in blank and 20,129 null votes" — Catalan Government (@catalangov) October 1, 2017

#Portaveu @jorditurull: "A favor del Sí: 2.020.144 (90,09%), del No 176.565 (7,87%), en Blanc 45.586 (2,03%) i 20.129 Nuls (0,89%)” #1OCT — Govern. Generalitat (@govern) October 1, 2017





the spanish govt can deny it as much as they want, but after today and between the results & how the govt handled everything, catalonia will be independent sooner than later

somewhat related but every time i see verified accounts with these generic usernames, i wonder how much they probably paid to the original user. like no way some random didn't snatch up as many nouns and country names as they could think of when twitter was first introduced and barely relevant.

countries are usually just given them

If anything this just spurred people on. And now it seems like all eyes are on it. Police throwing down elderly people? Yeah, thats not a good look.

“Iba a votar no, pero no quiero vivir más con un estado como el español”, cuenta un hombre de 45 años después de vota sí. pic.twitter.com/QMHaldCnXR — Amina Hussein (@aminahekmet) October 1, 2017



("i was going to vote no, but i don't want to live with a state like the spanish one anymore" says a 45yo who ended up voting yes).



("i was going to vote no, but i don't want to live with a state like the spanish one anymore" says a 45yo who ended up voting yes).

read LOTS of similar accounts, the spanish govt's response was above all really fucking dumb

The Las Palmas team also wore football strips with the Spanish flag on them specifically for their game.



was this a deliberate jab @ catalunya? are the canary islands no longer interested in separating from spain themselves? like.....

yeah, it was. they even issued an official statement. the really ironic part is the spanish federation telling barcelona 'not to mix sports & politics' while simultaneously allowing las palmas to do this.

Sounds like Trump and US sports.

lmao the people who scream DON'T MIX SPORTS AND POLITICS!!!!1111 are always the ones doing the most when it comes to mixing sport and politics. it's been hilarious to see people on sports forums, almost all of whom are not even spanish in general, let alone from catalunya specifically, go on about how this is so terrible for sport because omg barcelona can't be in la liga anymore!!!!! yes, that's the most important part of this whole thing rme.

ugh, ikr. i was watching tv today and an austrian traveling barcelona fan was being being interviewed & was asked abt the match being played behind closed doors. and the dude starts whining abt not being able to watch the match & how "politics ruin everything". like, catalans were literally bleeding in the street as the guy spoke just bc they were trying to exert their democratic right to vote, and this dude was complaining abt how his perfect weekend in barcelona was disrupted by local politics...

to be honest, i'm not so sure. I only put that in because so many football related twitters noticed the strip had the Spanish flag on it but apparently it wasn't part of the strip previously?

there was video footage on Reddit of firefighters forming a human chain between voters and riot police to protect the voters and then getting attacked by the riot police themselves. :( it's absolutely heartbreaking.

thanks for finding and posting this :(

I only really know a little bit about this so I'm not gonna pretend otherwise - but I was sickened at the police brutality. Absolutely disgusting and shameful. I was really young when the Quebec referendum happened and I can only imagine how awful it would've been if the police state were heightened.

i live in brazil and i was actually shocked at the police violence like jesus. i guess it should be expected though, considering we are talking about spain and they aint about to give up another one of 'their' lands.

Thank you for the links OP!

The repression has been unforgivable. But lol @ Venezuela's Maduro suddenly condemning Rajoy as if his wasn't even worse. Pot kettle etc



Tonight feels definitely like a turning point. If the Spanish gov had handled this differently, the independence would have been very unlikely, but after today it feels inevitable.



Edited at 2017-10-02 12:01 am (UTC)

Un joven acude a votar con la bandera de España en la cintura entre aplausos y gritos de 'votaremos' https://t.co/4jzXimSS8c pic.twitter.com/nOtQAOkkld — Europa Press (@europapress) October 1, 2017

i just wanted to share this bc i saw ppl trying to spread misinformation abt acts of violence being committed by separatists against pro-spain / NO voters in barcelona and that being what led to the police actions that we saw, and by all accounts that is absolutely false. the text says "a young man goes to vote wearing a spanish flag & is greeted with applause and ppl chanting "we will vote"

Some of the videos are just terrifying to watch. I think the one that struck me the most is where you see the cops attacking people and you also see tons of people with their phones out recording. The cops knew they were on camera and still didn't give a shit.

it's been so insane and gross to see people go so hard against the catalans, especially in the way they refer to/about them and argue that all their money, support, etc. comes from Spain and they should be grateful to even be part of them and if they don't ~like it~ they should just give everything back



i can't see their status as part of spain going on for much longer, especially after this, and if there's any sense of concern for "democracy" within the EU there really should be some handling of this, but I doubt it Reply

