Footballer Gerard Pique gets emotional talking about the Catalan Referendum.



FC Barcelona reuqested to have their game against Las Palmas cancelled due to to referendum and the violence that has continued throughout the day by the Spanish police against voters. The league rejected their request so Barcelona decided to play the game behind closed doors instead. The Las Palmas team also wore football strips with the Spanish flag on them specifically for this game.

if you're unsure about what is happening in Catalonia right now, here are some good places that sum up breifly what is happening- here, here and here
