Amber Heard spotted kissing new man
EXCLUSIVE: Watch Amber Heard’s insane make out session with a mystery man https://t.co/Kvs0BrO7Hy pic.twitter.com/J1cmieqUOZ— Page Six (@PageSix) September 30, 2017
Amber Heard was spotted kissing a new man in Australia
“Amber Heard was snogging her bf in broad daylight, they were really going at it,” the source told Page Six.
The actress’ representative has yet to address the video release, which emerges less than two months after she called off her year-long romance with billionaire businessman Elon Musk
Video at the source
make url for image
That's fucking intrusive though.
(I AM [somewhat] KIDDING CALM THE FUCK DOWN)
lmao what kind of weirdo writes this shit
anyway GET IT henty!