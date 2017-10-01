1. Struggle to believe this isn't a lie for attention

2. Either way he don't love himself Reply

Thread

Link

sadly, number two is so plausible.. so many self-hating POCs.. I used to be one of them.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah...



I used to be one too.



ugh :(



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same, and sadly my younger cousin is turning out to be one :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

really, really hope it's #1 and his 'husband' is getting a shitload of money for it, at least Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

/endpost lmao



Edited at 2017-10-01 11:45 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My eyeballs just rolled back so far into my head they found Narnia. Reply

Thread

Link

The eloquence in this analogy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My condolences. Reply

Thread

Link

Milo's new husband needs to look at his life and look at his choices. Reply

Thread

Link

Is he still the only good thing on the show? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i wouldn't say the only, but the best thing about it, for sure. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yup! lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No Allison pill’s face is the best thing on the show Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i hope it’s worth it Reply

Thread

Link

wait Reply

Thread

Link

you'd have to be blind to marry milo yiannopoulos Reply

Thread

Link

blind, dumb and deaf tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and desperate for a paycheck. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Disgusting comment and phobic to the deaf and the blind bitch Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I cannot even... Reply

Thread

Link

laughing my motherfucking ass off...this shucking and jiving uncle tom coon ass nigga marrying THAT? Bet. Reply

Thread

Link





omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg[2] Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol mfte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jebus Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

biiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiih 💀 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMFAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte he better be getting one hell of a check cause bruh... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Love is blind, deaf and dumb it seems. LOVE YOURSELF SIR. Reply

Thread

Link

I didn't know who this guy is (I'm not american) so I google him and I want my ignorance back. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao i've been exactly where you are now & you have my sympathy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Milo isn't American either. Just another example of the UK exporting its worst to the US. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh😶

between this guy and Piers Morgan, UK is really giving the best to US Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's not American? Well maybe that explains this fuckery. He wants that green card. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol he's not even american



deport ha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link