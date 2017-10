keep it Reply

Thread

Link

they're letting steve harvey host again after what happened last year? lmao Reply

Thread

Link

that was 2015 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ohh. time flies when you don't give a shit about steve harvey Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm confused by the picture, is that person standing next to a cardboard cutout, or it is just bad photo shop? Reply

Thread

Link

It looks like the girl in blue is trying very hard not to touch the other girl. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Had to scroll back up for a look...now I'm dying. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why do these things still exist? Reply

Thread

Link





The Eternal Miss Universe performs there regularly, why are they acting like this is that special? Reply

Thread

Link





#Portaveu @jorditurull: "A favor del Sí: 2.020.144 (90,09%), del No 176.565 (7,87%), en Blanc 45.586 (2,03%) i 20.129 Nuls (0,89%)” #1OCT — Govern. Generalitat (@govern) October 1, 2017

can i quickly hijack this thread just to say that YES (to independence) won the Catalan referendum with 90% of the votes? i'm !!! <3 Reply

Thread

Link

what happens now? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the referendum is unconstitutional so it has no legal value for the central spanish govt, so nothing immediate will happen. but between this result + today's events, catalonia seceding from spain in the near future is almost inevitable. and if spain really insist on repression, serious shit could go down. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well damn! Do you think Spain will actually recognize the results of the vote tho ? :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nah, no way Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That blue dress is a great color but what does it look terrible... Reply

Thread

Link

Im going to Vegas next MOnday! Reply

Thread

Link

Why is this still a thing?? Reply

Thread

Link

because these women are consenting adults and they choose to do it? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link