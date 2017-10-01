Balenciaga just reinvented Crocs
With the Women Spring Summer 18 runway show, Balenciaga launches the “Foam” shoes, a 10 cm platform version of the iconic @Crocs clog. pic.twitter.com/TsjgjkllF2— Balenciaga (@BALENCIAGA) October 1, 2017
Balenciaga models wore platform Crocs on the runway at Paris Fashion Week. https://t.co/p8C9MLVJkE pic.twitter.com/JpSIAjFlkz— The FADER (@thefader) October 1, 2017
- Balenciaga and Crocs have teamed up for a limited-edition collection that upgrades the ICONIC Clog to a 10-centimeter platform called the "Foam."
- Get your wallets ready: the Foam will be available exclusively at Balenciaga, both online and in stores.
SOURCE 1 2
What's ur style, ONTD? Do you like the new upgraded Crocs?
why?
Re: why?
Re: why?
Re: why?
Re: why?
Re: why?
Re: why?
Edited at 2017-10-01 11:02 pm (UTC)
Re: why?
Re: why?
Re: why?
Re: why?
IDK what their other shoes are like tho so there might be better options than the clogs.
They’re fugly but have good support
https://www.merrell.com/US/en/encore-breeze-3/16996W.html?dwvar_16996W_color=J48254#cgid=women-footwear-casual&start=1
https://www.merrell.com/US/en/encore-bypass/16290M.html?dwvar_16290M_color=J66271#cgid=men-footwear-casual&start=1
https://www.zappos.com/p/new-balance-ww577-white/product/7729845/color/14?zlfid=191&ref=pd_detail_1_sims_p_ab
They're ugly as hell and they make my feet look huge but it'll be the end of a 12 hour shift and I'll be the only one in my cohort whose lower back doesn't hurt.
Edit: Sorry I linked you to the wrong pair.
Edited at 2017-10-02 12:10 am (UTC)
to the people who don't like these shoes:
Re: to the people who don't like these shoes:
Re: to the people who don't like these shoes:
Re: to the people who don't like these shoes: