kylie

Balenciaga just reinvented Crocs








  • Balenciaga and Crocs have teamed up for a limited-edition collection that upgrades the ICONIC Clog to a 10-centimeter platform called the "Foam."

  • Get your wallets ready: the Foam will be available exclusively at Balenciaga, both online and in stores.



What's ur style, ONTD? Do you like the new upgraded Crocs?
