Balenciaga just reinvented Crocs

i literally can't say "why" anymore without hearing this guy in my head. cursed vine. Reply

same Reply

lmao same Reply

lmao same Reply

I miss vine sfm Reply

great icon and gif combo, tbh



Edited at 2017-10-01 11:02 pm (UTC)

the best Reply

LMAO Reply

whaaaae Reply

I've heard crocs has some decent options for hospital wear. I need to get shoes for in patient rotations. Reply

Unless theyve decided to put arch support or something in the soles, those would be the last shoes id choose for being on my feet all day. Reply

They are really comfortable, tbh. I have a pair for just walking. They are more comfortable than the expensive running shoes. For work, way fucking less heavy than Dansko, holy hell. Reply

I had a pair for waitressing (not the classic pair, but an equally ugly one) and they were great. Fucking hideous though. Reply

i wear crocs in my house and they're super comfy. i dont know how they would be on your feet all day for long hours, though. Reply

i used them precisely in that context and they were uncomfy af when compared to the hospital's generic brand version, so i'm really not a fan. Reply

really? your hospital sells pairs? i need to ask more about this. because we start in january. ive worn sneakers but maybe the wrong pair, because they were not that comfortable. Reply

Yep but try to buy ones with arch support and no holes in the front. Also, buy a pair of compression socks. Trust me. Reply

I have some of their wedge heels and they were a godsend during my capstone poster sessions where I was standing for 2+ hours and repeating myself to tipsy professors and students who drank the Costco sangria and wine Reply

I think the clogs are super comfortable, but I wouldn't wear them to walk around the hospital all day.



IDK what their other shoes are like tho so there might be better options than the clogs. Reply

They’re fugly but have good support



https://www.merrell.com/US/en/encore-breeze-3/16996W.html?dwvar_16996W_color=J48254#cgid=women-footwear-casual&start=1



https://www.merrell.com/US/en/encore-bypass/16290M.html?dwvar_16290M_color=J66271#cgid=men-footwear-casual&start=1 Try MerrellsThey’re fugly but have good support Reply

https://www.zappos.com/p/new-balance-ww577-white/product/7729845/color/14?zlfid=191&ref=pd_detail_1_sims_p_ab



They're ugly as hell and they make my feet look huge but it'll be the end of a 12 hour shift and I'll be the only one in my cohort whose lower back doesn't hurt.



Edit: Sorry I linked you to the wrong pair.



https://www.zappos.com/p/new-balance-ww577-white/product/7729845/color/14?zlfid=191&ref=pd_detail_1_sims_p_ab

I wear these. They're ugly as hell and they make my feet look huge but it'll be the end of a 12 hour shift and I'll be the only one in my cohort whose lower back doesn't hurt.

Edited at 2017-10-02 12:10 am (UTC)

have you tried alegrias yet? i know a ton of nurses/surg techs/etc who love those Reply

i wear skechers memory foam at work and they're amazing tbh. i've worn my current pair for almost two years! Reply

Balenciaga has been cancelled for a while, yes?

What the actual fuck. Reply

NO



That hair ribbon is so weird Reply

Honestly don't understand that hairstyle Reply

not even if u paid me!!! Reply

this seems about right coming from the mind behind vitamins Reply

lmao i forgot demna is their new ad Reply

how could you Reply

omg vitamins Reply

lol Reply

These are even fuglier than the new Vetements sneakers I keep seeing on IG. Reply

wish I didn't google them. what the actual fuck Reply

Demna did THAT, not once, but TWICE Reply

vetements is shook Reply

demna gvasalia designs for both Reply

even more reason for him to be shaking in his polly pocket encrusted crocs! Reply

I guess he is a one trick pony (come at me, vetements fans). Reply

lmao they'll prob have them in more goth colors next season Reply

I am loving Balenciaga's trolling. First the Bernie logo then the Ikea bags and now Crocs. Reply

amazing Reply

I love Crocs, I don't even care what haters think. They're comfy and they're not that ugly Reply

this comment with an anna wintour icon smh. Reply

IA They are fab. Haters get blisters tbqh seethe Reply

I think they're ugly, but they're comfy as hell for work. Reply

