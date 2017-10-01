Sebastian Stan makes a sincere apology after I, Tonya controversial meme and follow up "apology"
imsebastianstan@cinnamon_stan first of all thank you for taking the time and writing this to me. I am truly sorry to the people that I have hurt and offended.
I made a stupid joke. It was ignorant and careless.
When I put up the post, I had not carefully researched the kneeling reference. In the past few days I have done the homework I should have done before absentmindedly posting that...
To be clear on my values and where I stand...I am an immigrant and now an American citizen. My parents and I came to this country when I was 12 years old. To be an American, growing up I have learned that you agree to support and uphold the constitution and all of its amendments, the freedom of speech and the right to peacefully protest in order to ensure equality and justice for all.
Like many people, I am extremely anxious and worried about the things that I see on the news and in the world these days.
I wish I could take it all back but here I am. I will strive to learn from this issue.
I appreciate the time and thought you put into your post, and going forward I promise to do the same. Lesson learned. Thank you again!
Previous posts here
POST 1 https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/107783299.html
POST 2 https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/107802706.html
Has Seb finally learned? Is this a real, sincere apology? Will he make another mistake?
Sources:
https://www.instagram.com/p/BZrttNUHVEn/?taken-by=cinnamon_stan
https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/107783299.html
https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/107802706.html
ahhhhh, suuuufffer sebastian. this is what you get for whitesplaining/mansplaining to the masses
Um, better but he had to do research??
Like I said, if he would’ve just deleted the pic quickly and did a more sincere apology faster...it wouldn’t have been picked up by as many gossip sites.
Damn, stop reminding me how white you are.
Who is left? Its already claimed Pratt, Hiddleston, Evans, Mackie, Holland, Bettany, Ruffalo, etc...Renner was born a shit-stirrer.
Paul Rudd/Chadwick Boseman/James Spader?
I'm ignoring it until after I see BP tbh.
Paul Rudd& James Spader are the safe ones rn?
Oop nvm about Paul. Just saw one of the comments above.
Edited at 2017-10-01 11:54 pm (UTC)
He is so dumb. Pretty and dumb.
this is good. i appreciate it. i'd appreciate it more if there were a post on its own but i'm glad he didn't just continue on his merry way and instead made a better effort.
my bar for men is set pretty low, i'm aware.
That's not what he did at all. At that age, he should know how to handle situations like that, he's not a kid anymore. He totally deserved it.
this current culture of schadenfreude for fallen idols is very unnerving imo.