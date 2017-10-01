Sebastian Stan makes a sincere apology after I, Tonya controversial meme and follow up "apology"

How the fuck did he NOT think this would be a bad idea? I kinda feel he did this for publicity for the movie since it's not getting much good talk. Reply

Thread

Link

cancelled. he's dumb AF Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like this was actually written by his stunt double, though. Reply

Thread

Link

idk if an apology can be considered sincere when it's your third take, ugly Reply

Thread

Link

i thought people were offended because he made light of nancy getting attacked, not because he made light of the nfl kneeling Reply

Thread

Link

It’s both but more of the kneeling thing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's just an immigrant okay! he's ~learning Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it gave (well, gives) me immense pleasure to see how his repeated attempts to minimize this has only resulted in it getting bigger. once again proving that white people are so fragile that rather than simply acknowledge they've done something wrong/hurtful and simply say "im sorry for doing that", they're more worried/offended at the notion that someone THINKS they're racist hence the cop out apologies like "im sorry IF you were offended"



ahhhhh, suuuufffer sebastian. this is what you get for whitesplaining/mansplaining to the masses Reply

Thread

Link

Same. lol I've never really liked him or Bucky. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yas...all of this sis! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg lol.

Um, better but he had to do research??



Like I said, if he would’ve just deleted the pic quickly and did a more sincere apology faster...it wouldn’t have been picked up by as many gossip sites.



Damn, stop reminding me how white you are. Reply

Thread

Link

oh Reply

Thread

Link

Also--- never forget that his second "apology" wasnt even his. He copy and pasted his PR persons response and posted it...quotations INCLUDED. This boo boo the fool. Reply

Thread

Link

is that why there were quotation marks? bye Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh, I thought it had quotations because he posted it on multiple ones. And the original didn’t? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think that's what the quotations were from, everyone else is just assuming too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG 💀💀💀 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmfao are you serious? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao so fucking tragic. Watching the white men of marvel fuck up is always delicious to witness, if only because I can't fucking stand their idiot stans. Reply

Thread

Link

Who is left? Its already claimed Pratt, Hiddleston, Evans, Mackie, Holland, Bettany, Ruffalo, etc...Renner was born a shit-stirrer.

Paul Rudd/Chadwick Boseman/James Spader? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Chadwick already said some shit about going to see birth of a nation and to ignore what people were saying.



I'm ignoring it until after I see BP tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what did evans do? and i feel like rudd has done something along the way, i don't trust him Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It's claimed Chadwick too after the Birth of a Nation bullshit :(((((( Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

What did prince Ruffalo do? D: Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Omg how is it that Paul Rudd & James Spader are the safe ones rn?



Oop nvm about Paul. Just saw one of the comments above.



Edited at 2017-10-01 11:54 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hemsworth apologizing for his old redface costume to show solidarity to Native Americans and NODAPL made me realize he's probably a good egg. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I agree about the idiot stans though. I think that's why this is giving me a chuckle in particular. Because Sebastian's fans are SO ANNOYING. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

...could he be any dumber? Reply

Thread

Link

hushhhh....let us hate you. Reply

Thread

Link

omg he followed a list of instructions from a insta stan like he was doing a school assignment, research and everything.



He is so dumb. Pretty and dumb. Reply

Thread

Link

people here don't know how to let people grow, omg. it's one and done, which is ridiculous.



this is good. i appreciate it. i'd appreciate it more if there were a post on its own but i'm glad he didn't just continue on his merry way and instead made a better effort. Reply

Thread

Link

he's a grown ass man, give me a fucking break Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm a 40 year old still making mistakes regularly. it'd be pretty shitty if i were completely written off just because i was a dumb fuck. people don't have to forgive him. i'm just saying that for me, this is a better apology than that first pile of shit he offered.



my bar for men is set pretty low, i'm aware. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

1+ why do we need to coddle this adult for Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I don't have to like him because he apologized. I'll continue to side eye him with his ignorant ass. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Had he made light of the plight of Latinos you wouldn’t be singing this same tune. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It would have been one thing if he made that stupid joke, realized that it was offensive and apologized. It is what mature adults should do. We don't have to know everything, but at least we're willing to admit when we're wrong and learn from our mistakes.

That's not what he did at all. At that age, he should know how to handle situations like that, he's not a kid anymore. He totally deserved it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yea I think he's trying. he done goofed and he knows it.



this current culture of schadenfreude for fallen idols is very unnerving imo. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm just so tired of black pain or voices being ignored or turned into a joke. Reply

Thread

Link

Same. When we complain we're told to shut up by our white allies. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link