Sebastian Stan makes a sincere apology after I, Tonya controversial meme and follow up "apology"





imsebastianstan@cinnamon_stan first of all thank you for taking the time and writing this to me. I am truly sorry to the people that I have hurt and offended.
I made a stupid joke. It was ignorant and careless.
When I put up the post, I had not carefully researched the kneeling reference. In the past few days I have done the homework I should have done before absentmindedly posting that...
To be clear on my values and where I stand...I am an immigrant and now an American citizen. My parents and I came to this country when I was 12 years old. To be an American, growing up I have learned that you agree to support and uphold the constitution and all of its amendments, the freedom of speech and the right to peacefully protest in order to ensure equality and justice for all.
Like many people, I am extremely anxious and worried about the things that I see on the news and in the world these days.
I wish I could take it all back but here I am. I will strive to learn from this issue.
I appreciate the time and thought you put into your post, and going forward I promise to do the same. Lesson learned. Thank you again!

Previous posts here
POST 1 https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/107783299.html
POST 2 https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/107802706.html

Has Seb finally learned? Is this a real, sincere apology? Will he make another mistake?

