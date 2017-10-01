Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Elizabeth Debicki and Gemma Arterton support calls to make abortion legal in Ireland




The cast and crew of the upcoming Vita & Virginia about the love affair between writers Vita Sackville-West and Virginia Woolf wore "repeal the eighth" t-shirts on the set of the film.

The eighth ammendment makes abortion illegal in nearly all circumstances in Ireland. Since the ammendment was introduced in 1983 205,704 Irish and Northern Irish women have travelled to the UK to have abortions. Last week the government announced a referendum would be called in 2018 and yesterday women walked in support of the right to abort.

