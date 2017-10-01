Elizabeth Debicki and Gemma Arterton support calls to make abortion legal in Ireland
Cast & crew from #VitaAndVirginia - #GemmaArterton, #ElizabethDebicki, director @ChanyaButton & @katieholly of @BlinderFilms #RepealThe8th pic.twitter.com/WGkayrf7lB— The HunReal Issues (@HunRealIssues) September 30, 2017
The cast and crew of the upcoming Vita & Virginia about the love affair between writers Vita Sackville-West and Virginia Woolf wore "repeal the eighth" t-shirts on the set of the film.
The eighth ammendment makes abortion illegal in nearly all circumstances in Ireland. Since the ammendment was introduced in 1983 205,704 Irish and Northern Irish women have travelled to the UK to have abortions. Last week the government announced a referendum would be called in 2018 and yesterday women walked in support of the right to abort.
OT But European politics post.
What's going on in Catalunya is insane. Tf is wrong with Rajoy. I'm super interested in hearing spanish ontders opinions about the referendum & the implications it'll have in the country.
From what I understand, the forces that drove the referendum didn't have the most ~noble intentions (Puigdemont is not exactly a saint & the ultranationalism is nagl) but the repression is just vile & Rajoy needs to go.
think the Scottish Indy Refs, but if London sent in police to prevent the vote.
not defending the Spanish government response in any way, shape or form btw but from what I gather it is not exactly the same situation (although obviously there are some similarities).
It's a very difficult conflict that has been going on for thousands of years (literally) but the Madrid central right-government response has been a fucking mess and made the situation much much worse.
Still can't get over Eva Green dropping this movie for that fucking Dumbo live-action. Girl, u need to love yourself. Polanski and Burton are NOT hills to die on.
Better sex ed and more freely available birth control reduces unwanted pregnancies by a lot.
Meanwhile:
"better sex ed" is state/district level
(like homegurl is screwed if she's in Bible-belt territory)
"more freely available birth control" see above example, added with govt threatening to take away insurance that helps obtain birth control, added with men refusing to wrap their dicks for extra protection
Ps. What the F is Gemma wearing? Girl you gorgeous but those pants...
On a second thought: I guess those hideous pants are part of the movie costume? I Hope so.
Isn't it the western world is so progressive for women ?
Being from there it's shameful af. And it legit has me foaming at the mouth that I escape that dump, yet my Medical School is somehow linked and sends students on fucking PLACEMENTS there to LEARN of all things (not me thankfully as i'm at a different base hospital). The IOM healthcare system is incompetent af, what an embarrassment. And the whole place is stuck in a time warp.
