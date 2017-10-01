Elizabeth Debicki and Gemma Arterton support calls to make abortion legal in Ireland

Good luck!! Also I want that shirt but with the venus symbol instead. Reply

Gemma stays flawless. Reply

Awesome ❤️ Reply

Awesome.



OT But European politics post.



What's going on in Catalunya is insane. Tf is wrong with Rajoy. I'm super interested in hearing spanish ontders opinions about the referendum & the implications it'll have in the country.



Edited at 2017-10-01 10:25 pm (UTC)

I’m not from Spain but I saw the updates on Twitter and it is horrific. I’m not shocked that the US media isn’t even reporting about it. Reply

ABC is covering it. Reply

I'm so confused with what's going on in Spain can someone give me the cliffnotes. Reply

Same. I've been following for a while and it's super complicated. My friends living in Spain tried to explain it to me a while ago but I'm still super confused.



From what I understand, the forces that drove the referendum didn't have the most ~noble intentions (Puigdemont is not exactly a saint & the ultranationalism is nagl) but the repression is just vile & Rajoy needs to go.





Reply

WATCH: Police force their way into polling station being used for Catalonia independence vote READ MORE: https://t.co/lWScbGte37 pic.twitter.com/P4e3lvNYNz — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) October 1, 2017



think the Scottish Indy Refs, but if London sent in police to prevent the vote. think the Scottish Indy Refs, but if London sent in police to prevent the vote. Reply

it's not the same because the Scottish Indy Ref went ahead because the central government in London gave the go ahead. the Spanish government did not and has been rejecting any comparison ever since it was first announced, claiming their constitutions are completely different and this type of independency vote cannot be an unilateral decision.



not defending the Spanish government response in any way, shape or form btw but from what I gather it is not exactly the same situation (although obviously there are some similarities). Reply

yeah, that's what I said. Reply

no, it's not but ok. Reply

Catalunya, which has some degree of (debatable) autonomy from the central government, decides to hold a referendum on independency. The central government claims this is unconstitutional. Catalunya government say they have the right and it'll go on as planned. The central government starts raiding polling place, sends riot police to confiscate ballots, try to intimidate pro-separatist Catalunians. The tension escalates. Voting day arrives and it was a mess with the riot police the central government sent trying to stop people from voting using rubber bullets, etc.



It's a very difficult conflict that has been going on for thousands of years (literally) but the Madrid central right-government response has been a fucking mess and made the situation much much worse. Reply

Thank you! This is very helpful. Reply

not from spain, but latin american. from what i know cataluña has always wanted to be independent from spain, this referendum was to see how many people in cataluña would support independence but it was not approved by spanish authorities so they did it illegally, like, they took hold of schools and other public places to put up voting booths and conduct the referendum. Spanish police are physically restraining people to go vote. Cataluña (mainly Barcelona) brings a lot of money into Spain because of tourism and i think that's one of the main reasons Spain doesn't want them to secede. Reply

I've been following it and it's so fucked. Like... this is how revolutions start. Reply

i wish someone would do a post abt it but no celebs are tweeting abt it. riot police attacking voters, yikes. if spain wanted to dissuade anyone from voting, they fucked up big time here. Reply

Mariano Rajoy is such a fucking dumbass. He really escalated the situation to a point of no return... Reply

Gerard Pique was in tears after Barcelona match describing how he felt about the way Spanish govt handled the voters. They just antagonized the Catalans even more. Reply

I wonder if someone could make that a post. I want to learn more about this and I'm not seeing any coverage in the US. And if we had coverage it would probably be pro-Spainish government since our own is so fucked up. Reply

im trying to make it a post atm but i feel it will get rejected :/ Reply

It's sad af. :( Reply

the spanish government fucked this up so bad. i saw footage of riot police pushing an old woman to the floor. like wtf is wrong with you? i get that you're pissed about this referendum, but afaik it's not even certain that the pro-independent camp would win. there has to be a more civilized way of dealing with this situation. and why the hell are the other EU leaders not condeming this violence? Reply

They've been suppressing voters for the referendum but saying it didn't happen smh. Reply

Good for them! Reply

The number of young girls who have to travel outside of Ireland to obtain an abortion is ridiculous. Reply

Hope the ladies in Ireland actually come through and the vote there is passed for this law. Tho given how much the ppl there LOVE to keep electing old yt men not much will prop change imo Reply

Good for them!

Still can't get over Eva Green dropping this movie for that fucking Dumbo live-action. Girl, u need to love yourself. Polanski and Burton are NOT hills to die on. Reply

MFTE!!!!! We could've had it all! 😭 Reply

TBH I'm happy about it, Debicki actually has something a lot closer to Woolf's nose. Reply

Not a fan of abortion tbh :/



Better sex ed and more freely available birth control reduces unwanted pregnancies by a lot. Reply

r u a fan if the pregnancy resulted after a rape? jw



Meanwhile:



"better sex ed" is state/district level

(like homegurl is screwed if she's in Bible-belt territory)



"more freely available birth control" see above example, added with govt threatening to take away insurance that helps obtain birth control, added with men refusing to wrap their dicks for extra protection Reply

Irish ONTDers: What are the chances that it will be legalized? I follow a few Irish writers on twitter and they are all pro choice, so I'm hopeful. But I'm also from a very Catholic country and I'm kinda iffy on this sort of things going for public vote because I feel like old hardcore catholics would vote en masse.



Ps. What the F is Gemma wearing? Girl you gorgeous but those pants...

On a second thought: I guess those hideous pants are part of the movie costume? I Hope so.



Edited at 2017-10-01 10:47 pm (UTC)

lol yeah, it's a period piece I'm pretty sure those are her costume. Reply

I'm really worried for it tbh, I keep wondering if the god fearing ole biddy's and hunger striking dudebros might out number any of us with common sense. I'm been educating as nice as I can to my Ma's generation, but we'll see how it goes. :/ Reply

my "catholic" country recently passed a law that allows women to abort under three circumstances: rape, life risk for the mother, and fetal inviability..and honestly, the arguments from legislator and other authorities who were against the law were so damn infuriating and ignorant. Reply

If everyone just goes to the UK (who can afford it) then the people who suffer are probably those who need it the most. I hope these archaic laws start to fall. Reply

Yes. I'm not from the UK, but a doctor from my country said that making it illegal just punished poor women, because the rich ones just traveled to a neighbour country to get it done. Reply

Hope it repeals because it is not funny the amount of women that have to travel to britain every year... Reply

Western world is so backward for abortion .



Isn't it the western world is so progressive for women ? Reply

Lmao ifkr? Reply

Link









Edited at 2017-10-01 11:32 pm (UTC) Why can't we have nice things? Eva Green is making it very hard to stan her when she is doing Polanski films + dropping this film to do a Tim Burton film (when Tim Burton hasn't done an original film in years....) *I love Elizabeth Debicki, she remains flawless.. Reply

The Isle of Man is similarly backwards af in terms of abortion (and women have to spend thousands of £s that many just do not have to get it done privately in the UK), we have a Handmaids of the IOM group too of women who dress from the Handmaid's Tale to protest our archaic af legislation, but what more could any right-thinking person expect from a place that only decriminalised homosexuality in 1992, and equal age of consent and employment discrimination protects only came in in like 2006.



Being from there it's shameful af. And it legit has me foaming at the mouth that I escape that dump, yet my Medical School is somehow linked and sends students on fucking PLACEMENTS there to LEARN of all things (not me thankfully as i'm at a different base hospital). The IOM healthcare system is incompetent af, what an embarrassment. And the whole place is stuck in a time warp.



Edited at 2017-10-01 11:33 pm (UTC)

Come through Gemma! <3 Reply

Wow bless them both! Reply

Wait whaaaaat?! These two fabulous women are playing lovers?! COULDN'T BE MORE HFT. <333 (and yes, obviously legalize that shit & make it safe; how are we still talking about this) Reply

I hope it's legalized. It should be legal everywhere, including my country (Argentina), fucking catholic church. Reply

