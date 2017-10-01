my main bitch karen!!!! she looks so beautiful <333 Reply

Thread

Link



wait! is that Ben Barnes?! Hmmmmmmm wait! is that Ben Barnes?! Hmmmmmmm Reply

Thread

Link

Oh fuck out of here Karen....so you gonna support him but keep given Matt shit for his red spandex fetish....bye gurl! Reply

Thread

Link

Get it gurl GET DA ANGRY DICK



Edited at 2017-10-01 10:26 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Im so bored of male lead superhero shows. Give us some more female superheroes! Why hasn't TheCW rebooted Birds of Prey, seems like a no brainer. Why hasnt Netflix given us a Misty Knight or some other female lead show. Reply

Thread

Link

I really want Daughters of the Dragon with Misty and Colleen



Vixen has a cartoon that no one watches :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Vixens animated series is practically a joke imo. It amounts to 6-3min episodes that amount to about 20mins a year...like CW need to get out of here with that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Karen was my favourite part of daredevil season 2. I hope she has a large roles in this Reply

Thread

Link

I know they're not going to bone, but I'd be OK with *longing looks* and them thinking about it. Karen deserves better than Matt. Reply

Thread

Link

I mean I ship Karen/Frank but it's not like he's objectively better than Matt, he's still a mass murderer lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





JK, obviously *morality wise* Matt is better than Frank, but in terms of watchability/fuckability?



JK, obviously *morality wise* Matt is better than Frank, but in terms of watchability/fuckability? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia ia bb... he may not be all that good for Karen either in-universe but hot damn is he better for her in terms of the show! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol same i want those longing looks, i'll be satisfied Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'll give this show a shot, but I'm really not a Frank fan and I don't get the Kastle ship. But, I watched all of Iron Fist so I'll probably do the same with this. Reply

Thread

Link

Is Karen switching to this show? Let Karen switch to this show. Reply

Thread

Link

Ehh, I could never ship them after Jon Bernthal said Karen reminded Frank of his daughter..



But he'll prob for her than Matt so...



Edited at 2017-10-01 10:50 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Wasn't that a bit of a misquote? I don't remember what he said exactly. But since there's nothing weird about their relationship in that regard in the actual show, idc either way lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Karen looks cute. That is the only nice thing I have to say! Reply

Thread

Link

Is Shohreh in any pics? Reply

Thread

Link





i'm so in love with karen (and deborah ann woll) and i'm so so excited she's gonna be on this show Reply

Thread

Link

Here.For. This. Gimme the release date already Netflix! Reply

Thread

Link

lmao idgaf about superhero anything so how big is deborah ann woll's role? Reply

Thread

Link

I like Frank/Karen as a fandom ship, but I really don't want to see it in the show. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm only here for Demon Eyes Bin Bons Reply

Thread

Link