Gaga Donates $1M To Disaster Relief + Drags Trump for PR Response
Oh I see @realDonaldTrump you're not helping PR because of the electoral votes u need to be re-elected #Florida=29 #Texas=38 #PuertoRico=0— xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 30, 2017
I this it's clear where the 'poor leadership' lies @realDonaldTrump Puerto Rico is part of the United States. This is our responsibility.— xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 30, 2017
While praying every day, I'm also donating $1Mil to relief efforts for Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, José, Maria and the Mexico City earthquake 🙏— xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) October 1, 2017
Gaga took to 45's fave platform to drag him for his response to Puerto Rico, stating that he doesn't care because PR does not have any electoral votes. Shortly after deplorables attempted to drag her - asking her what she was doing to help, she announced she was donating $1 million
Source
Source
Source
wonder what tr*mp will tweet about her
Or probably some other misogynistic, possibly ableist bullshit.
DONALD
TRUMP
Trump is the perfect example of what they've been selling to the world an 'American' should aspire to become.
I miss her polls.
we love a woke queen
DEDICATE SOME GODDAMN SUPPLIES TO PUERTO RICO YOU IGNORANT HONKY MOTHERFUCK
Lol I need to lookup where that word originated. Some 70s (?) throwback right there.
:(
Seeing it all laid out like that-- and knowing there's so much more going on in the world too-- it just feels so shitty. I had a great 2016 but 2017 has been garbage in all the ways. Honestly, what a god awful year.
Gaga remains a sweet queen. Hope she can be well again and go on tour, but I also hope if her body pain sticks around she lets herself just tour as a piano artist.
we all have our seasons...
Trump was acting like the disaster is a drain on taxpayers as he charges $14,000 for golf cart rentals and maxing out the secret service budget. He is beyond hypocritical and vile.