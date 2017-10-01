gagavision

Gaga Donates $1M To Disaster Relief + Drags Trump for PR Response









Gaga took to 45's fave platform to drag him for his response to Puerto Rico, stating that he doesn't care because PR does not have any electoral votes. Shortly after deplorables attempted to drag her - asking her what she was doing to help, she announced she was donating $1 million reasons dollars to recent disaster relief efforts.

