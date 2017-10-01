Gaga Donates $1M To Disaster Relief + Drags Trump for PR Response

fantastic. wonder what tr*mp will tweet about her Reply

Maybe he’ll tweet about how artpop was a total failure Reply

she's talentless, ugly, can't sell tickets, etc. he's the worst. i can't say "i can't believe this" anymore because this is who he is and what he does. no compassion and no clue. the worst thing is that his supporters will always defend him. Reply

"The only good thing she did was Bad Romance - I loved it bigly. Invitation to Joanne tour: withdrawn!"



Or probably some other misogynistic, possibly ableist bullshit. Reply

i bet he won't tweet shit Reply

"Taylor Swift is better" Reply

FUCK



DONALD



TRUMP Reply

Amen sis. Reply

That's so nice of her. And Trompas remains the worst. Reply

bless her <3 Reply

Very kind of her. America is such weird country to me. I still can’t believe that they allowed Trump to be where he is now. Reply

The framework of America is legit structured to ensure that entitled and privileged white men could flourish and do whatever they wanted unchecked. Tr*mp as President is basically just America's final form. Reply

this makes me cry Reply

yup Reply

LOL I'll never forget people saying racism was over after Obama was elected. Reply

For US citizens, individuality is more important than anything, the power to make it alone, to succeed by yourself, that's why they prefer capitalism over anything and fear any that resembles socialism, even if is for the country's own good, like health care.



Trump is the perfect example of what they've been selling to the world an 'American' should aspire to become. Reply

smh every time this bit has me at my wits end she does something to pull me back in, this is amazing Reply

gaga ur doing amazing sweetie Reply

i yelped when she knocked the cd off the shelf and then blankly looked at the camera Reply

i was dying at her placing her cd's in front of all the other ones. Reply

plz post more gaga 5ft2 gifs, I'm too lazy to find the good ones Reply

lol her Plinko moment Reply

kind hearted kween <3 Reply

drag that backwards ingrate mama monsta Reply

That's wonderful.



I miss her polls. Reply

Cut Red Don some slack guys, he only just figured out Puerto Rico is an island surrounded by water. Big water. Ocean water. That's a lot for a sentient cheeto to handle. Reply

we love a woke queen gaga ur doing amazing sweetiewe love a woke queen Reply

god lmao Reply

lmfao Reply

And now this orange bitch is on TV dedicating the Presidents Cup trophy to the people of Puerto Rico



DEDICATE SOME GODDAMN SUPPLIES TO PUERTO RICO YOU IGNORANT HONKY MOTHERFUCK Reply

Lmfao mte Reply

Ikr? lol Reply

Honky

Lol I need to lookup where that word originated. Some 70s (?) throwback right there. Reply

Pitbull quietly sent his private plane to Puerto Rico to transport cancer patients. https://t.co/qIRqWQMGsS — CNN Entertainment (@CNNent) September 30, 2017

MEANWHILE PITBULL Reply

It's INSANE to me to see that celebrities are doing the job of the fucking federal government. Bless them for helping Reply

Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, José, Maria and the Mexico City earthquake



:(



Seeing it all laid out like that-- and knowing there's so much more going on in the world too-- it just feels so shitty. I had a great 2016 but 2017 has been garbage in all the ways. Honestly, what a god awful year.



Gaga remains a sweet queen. Hope she can be well again and go on tour, but I also hope if her body pain sticks around she lets herself just tour as a piano artist. Reply

honestly not to offend but you dont have to categorize your years as god awful...i mean its a year in your life do you really want to remember it as god awful?



we all have our seasons... Reply

well that's very true, and there have been good things about this year. I guess if I think about it as years, especially since it's the fall, I feel like things could just magically get better on Dec 31. Reply

