Outlander (Starz) Promo 3x05 - "Freedom Whisky"

i was gonna write a bunch of shit but i don't feel like it now

i loved it tbh

and i hate that i've always really wished for john grey and jamie to become a thing bc jamie's clearly not into it, but poor john loves him so much that i just want him to get what he deserves



Agreed about John Grey. When he cried at the end! But also is just so awkward, Diana Gabaldon is cray. Reply

I am so thankful they changed the scene with Geneva, it was horrible how it was in the book.



Always happy for more Roger, he wasn't my fav in the book but I adore him in the tv series. Reply

Oh how did it go down in the book? At first I was like UM NO, but then as I watched it I wasn't so offended. Reply

If I remember correctly, she says no because it hurts to much. He doesn't stop and covers her mouth so no one hears her screaming in pain. Reply

UGH WTF?! Diana Gabaldon needs some fucking psychiatric treatment. This is why I can't read the books. It's too much! Reply

Yes, she has a weird thing for rape and gets defensive when people call her out for it. Reply

This is why I say she & EL James are cut from the same cloth. Reply

i am really glad they changed that Reply

I've been really dreading that scene. I haven't watched the ep yet, but I've seen lots of people with positive things to say about it so yay, dreading it much less now. Reply

i love this show sfm :) Reply

That sex scene in this episode...whew. Reply

i thought this weeks episode was great. does this mean next week claire and jamie are going to be reunited? because i will probably cry tbh. Reply

yes. apparently the run time is 75 min instead of the usual 60? i'm not sure Reply

Next week Claire goes back and she finds Jamie but the true reunion will be in ep 6. It'll be super smutty lol Reply

ugh two more weeks for the good stuff! gdi Reply

Literally watching now. Holy shit this scene is super porny in way that doesnt feel like regular outlander? Reply

why? because of the boob thing? Reply

really? it seemed just like all the other sex scenes from season one Reply

I haven't watched but am glad to see they diverted from what happened in the book. Reply

