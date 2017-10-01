Outlander (Starz) Promo 3x05 - "Freedom Whisky"
Brianna grapples with life-changing revelations and Claire must help her come to terms with the fact that she is her father's daughter. Roger brings news that forces Claire and Brianna to face an impossible choice.
Outlander airs at 8pm on Starz (or available to watch online right now, as Starz releases new episodes at midnight the day of airing)
thoughts on 3x04??
i loved it tbh
and i hate that i've always really wished for john grey and jamie to become a thing bc jamie's clearly not into it, but poor john loves him so much that i just want him to get what he deserves
anything else i wanna say is spoilery
Always happy for more Roger, he wasn't my fav in the book but I adore him in the tv series.
[spoilers]
- the whole thing with geneva blackmailing him really sucks
- i didn't realize that jamie was going to father a child, but i guess it's not surprising
- i want to spoil myself more on that, but i'm guessing this kid will eventually play a bigger role in the series?
- i cannot wait for claire to go back + their reunion, the suspense is killing me!
- i kind of thought that maybe brianna would go back with her, but i'm guessing no?
- i love john grey sm and based on the comments i'm guessing book!john is even better
- i need to just finish book 2 already and move on to book 3