Outlander (Starz) Promo 3x05 - "Freedom Whisky"


Brianna grapples with life-changing revelations and Claire must help her come to terms with the fact that she is her father's daughter. Roger brings news that forces Claire and Brianna to face an impossible choice.

Outlander airs at 8pm on Starz (or available to watch online right now, as Starz releases new episodes at midnight the day of airing)

thoughts on 3x04??
