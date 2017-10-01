Demi sings SNS Live on The Jonathan Ross Show, talks about Poot

forgot to mention: does all of this while wearing hideous outfits Reply

yeah, her styling of late has been v hit and miss hasn't it lol

I actually love her styling lately! Like here I love both outfits, I think her stylist is on point lol :)

girl i really agree with you i swear

Idk what happened on this day

oh wow a future grammy winner!!!

She really needs to stop showing how bothered she is by random shit all the time. I still can't believed she mentioned the vagina flicking thing in a magazine interview...!

she always seems bothered on social media/in print but she comes off v likable and relaxed here to me?

Where, when how does she seem bothered in this? She doesn't at all.

thanks sis

Did you even watch the interview or????

My tl is stanning demi lovato and it feels like the Mandela effect. Like i woke up in an alternative universe where everyone who hated Demi suddenly likes her

talks about Poot



Oh God.

And laughs about it.

Oh God.

i can't believe tell me you love me just stormed my top five albums of the year list like that

lmaooooo im stanning your stanning, sis

I like ruin this friendship

I'm really enjoying her album. her best.

i'm impressed with her new album.. who knew she could top here we go again

i didnt even know this song was by her, anyways she always sounds like she is pushing her voice and singing as high as she can

I flicked to the channel just as she was talking about Poot. I never thought I'd see the day!



OMG wat @ that ventriloquism?? That was awful.



Edited at 2017-10-01 10:49 pm (UTC)

I listened to her album because people on here seemed to be raving about it, and I'm surprised, it actually is really good. I like "Ruin the Friendship."

not watching, what does she say about poot

basically says poot for the win and reads her dramatic story

I've had her album playing non-stop this weekend, I can't believe how well she came through with this one.

vocal chanteuse, angel, etc



her album fucking slaps! so happy for ha shine rn Reply

