Demi sings SNS Live on The Jonathan Ross Show, talks about Poot
-talks about her path to fame including rehab
-talks about SNS video
-talks about the interventions that led her to seak treatment
-co-owns a treatment center nowadays
-is dating, "having fun" according to her
-used to hang out with a british person and their dirty talk was very gramatically correct
-discusses Poot Lovato
-talks about the time she sang for Obama
-thought CFTS wasn't White House appropriate -but then Michelle requested it and she sang anyway
-samples her ventriloque skills with a sock puppet
source: 1 2
Idk what happened on this day
Oh God.
OMG wat @ that ventriloquism?? That was awful.
Edited at 2017-10-01 10:49 pm (UTC)
her album fucking slaps! so happy for ha shine rn