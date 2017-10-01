demicuteradio

Demi sings SNS Live on The Jonathan Ross Show, talks about Poot





-talks about her path to fame including rehab
-talks about SNS video
-talks about the interventions that led her to seak treatment
-co-owns a treatment center nowadays
-is dating, "having fun" according to her
-used to hang out with a british person and their dirty talk was very gramatically correct
-discusses Poot Lovato
-talks about the time she sang for Obama
-thought CFTS wasn't White House appropriate -but then Michelle requested it and she sang anyway
-samples her ventriloque skills with a sock puppet


source: 1 2
Tagged: , ,