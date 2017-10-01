‘The Disaster Artist’ Wins San Sebastian Film Festival
James Franco’s ‘The Disaster Artist’ Wins San Sebastian https://t.co/AcZoo0KAuY— Variety (@Variety) 30. September 2017
- San Sebastian is the biggest film festival in the Spanish speaking world.
- Franco was there to accept and thanked "his brother, sister (i guess that's Alison Brie), and his old friend Seth Rogen"
Tommy Wiseau is going to the Oscars!
Actor is dire.
oh hai oscar
cant stand franco but im really looking forward to this movie lmao
(seriously tho, i have no idea if it's any good or not)
Based on the trailers, i’m excited
pls make it to the Oscars. I need this!
He invited his friends, good thinking!