halloween

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Willam Belli shocks fans with comments on transgender people




- Willam received a Q from a female fan, asking about dating a trans man who does not have a penis
- Willam says that saying someone's a boy doesn't make them a boy, if someone hasn't done the "science stuff" (hormones, surgery) as well.
- Willam says that physically transitioning doesn't change your chromosomes


Willam posted this in response


Source, Youtube Source
Tagged: ,