RuPaul’s Drag Race star Willam Belli shocks fans with comments on transgender people
- Willam received a Q from a female fan, asking about dating a trans man who does not have a penis
- Willam says that saying someone's a boy doesn't make them a boy, if someone hasn't done the "science stuff" (hormones, surgery) as well.
- Willam says that physically transitioning doesn't change your chromosomes
Willam posted this in response
this is the least of what willam's done, incl. black face. like this is legit not even remotely shocking to me, willam, sharon, alaska, raja, raven... they all do the same shit, it's really not that shocking at this point
WHAT?? I had no idea about it, they seemed to get along well (in the show) but I never knew they were a thing.
they like mock flirted that one ep when he was a guest judge
THOUGHTS ONTD? Should you tell someone youre transgender right off the bat when you hit the dating scene?
the debate of whether or not it's transphobic to not date a trans person is even messier tbh
I've seen this argument play out and I just don't see how it's transphobic. I mean unless the person who doesn't want to date a trans is using all types of slurs instead of just politely declining a date then its not transphobic.
And if you're the one dating a trans person, just ask them if you're that concerned/curious/if it matters that much to you? And do you ask everyone you date if they're trans? C'mon people.
But I think it's entirely up to the person to disclose when they feel comfortable doing so.
I don't really think it's the place of cis people to say because giving that information quite literally a saftey issue for trans people
like this question refers to maybe 1% of trans ppl total yet i see it being discussed all the time. have yall even met a trans person before?? most of them arent cis passing enough for this to be relevant
I think you should tell right off the bat, in a public place, because people are crazy and you don't know if you have a good egg on your hands. I've seen too many fucked up situations up close and personal so it's hard for me to see the good in people first.