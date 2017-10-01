RuPaul’s Drag Race star Willam Belli shocks fans with comments on transgender people

I guess wavvy's trans wank posts are the new fka's bisexual wank posts. Reply

They're two sides of the same coin. Reply

lmao Reply

exactly Reply

/post tbh Reply

True, but its also good to know Willam Belli is fucking trash. Reply

aaaaaaaand this is my cue to log off and go walk my dog... Reply

But what does Al think? Reply

Put the Grey's Anatomy post back instead. Reply

there was a Greys Anatomy post? do tell! Reply

there was a Greys Anatomy post? do tell! (2) Reply

nope nope nope Reply

Oh just what I needed to perk my Sunday right up -_- Reply

Think of Star Trek! Reply

I'm hype af for the new episode lol legit the one bright spot on this shitty day Reply

is it tonight???

oh Reply

Doesn't he post here? Reply

noextrai get fucked Reply

That's him? I thought he was that one user with his face as an icon. Reply

i'm p sure that's him Reply

It’s him Reply

is he gonna pop up? 👀👀👀 Reply

lol, as if this is new.



this is the least of what willam's done, incl. black face. like this is legit not even remotely shocking to me, willam, sharon, alaska, raja, raven... they all do the same shit, it's really not that shocking at this point Reply

“just because you cut your titties off and take testosterone, that doesn’t change your chromosomes.”



nope

nope Reply

I saw the video on twitter and Willam said it in front of Courtney Act, who identifies as genderqueer and has been in a relationship with Chaz Bono (idk if they’re still together?). Courtney tried to educate Willam though. Reply

Chaz Bono is such an asshole, Courtney could do better Reply

jfc courtney love yourself Reply

"and has been in a relationship with Chaz Bono"



WHAT?? I had no idea about it, they seemed to get along well (in the show) but I never knew they were a thing. Reply

Courtney is with Chaz??? Holy fuck, Courtney, I'm sure he's a nice person there are genuine feelings for why you'd date but... he's such a jackass. Reply

i thought whenever people questioned them they said they were only friends Reply

LMAO courtney did not date chaz girl.... what the hell



they like mock flirted that one ep when he was a guest judge Reply

pretty sure chaz is straight? Reply

Whoa, Chaz wasn't kidding on liking AUstralians. Reply

what the fuck girl she's not dating or has ever dated chaz. Reply

she didn't date chaz lmao Reply

Willam posted a pretty good apology video...



The new lips in this video. Reply

This is good Reply

Source didn't include it, I can add it now. Reply

During the interview there was also a discussion about whether or not you have to disclose that you are trans when youre dating and it was messy!

THOUGHTS ONTD? Should you tell someone youre transgender right off the bat when you hit the dating scene?



Edited at 2017-10-01 07:49 pm (UTC) Reply

not right off the bat, but they need to be informed before any real feelings get caught. like whether ppl like it or not, it may change how the person feels about their potential partner and they deserve to know if it has any potential of getting serious and/or sexual



the debate of whether or not it's transphobic to not date a trans person is even messier tbh Reply

the debate of whether or not it's transphobic to not date a trans person is even messier tbh

I've seen this argument play out and I just don't see how it's transphobic. I mean unless the person who doesn't want to date a trans is using all types of slurs instead of just politely declining a date then its not transphobic. Reply

yes Reply

Trans people shouldn't have to show anyone "their papers" when dating. They have every right to tell someone whenever they are comfortable telling them.



And if you're the one dating a trans person, just ask them if you're that concerned/curious/if it matters that much to you? And do you ask everyone you date if they're trans? C'mon people. Reply

At least by the 2nd date. Reply

I would assume that telling the other person before having sex would be a good thing to do. If you're just casually dating then nah, I don't see it as necessary. Reply

I would say they should disclose it after like the 2nd or 3rd date. If they think it is going anywhere serious/sexual they should. Reply

For safety reasons, yes. Especially if you're dating a cis gender man. Reply

I dated a trans male and he disclosed it before the two of started 'talking' officially. I was already aware because we were acquaintances for a long time and he had mentioned it in passing after Pride the year prior, but I did appreciate the fact that he wanted me to know before feelings could become involved.



But I think it's entirely up to the person to disclose when they feel comfortable doing so. Reply

There's a lot of danger in giving that information immediately but there's also a lot of danger in holding back with it



I don't really think it's the place of cis people to say because giving that information quite literally a saftey issue for trans people Reply

yes people should say something. Let's not pretend it's a big deal in a relationship cause it is. Reply

fuck yes. Not immediately maybe, but if we go on a 2nd date i wanna know so i can decide if not go ahead with the relationship



Edited at 2017-10-01 08:30 pm (UTC)

this is such a dumb "thought experiment" type question. the majority of trans ppl dont have the option to just not tell ppl they're trans cus they either dont pass 100% or still have their original dick or vagina.



like this question refers to maybe 1% of trans ppl total yet i see it being discussed all the time. have yall even met a trans person before?? most of them arent cis passing enough for this to be relevant Reply

Personally it wouldn't make a difference to me one way or another, but I get why disclosing that info might be prudent depending on who the person was dating Reply

I think you should tell right off the bat, in a public place, because people are crazy and you don't know if you have a good egg on your hands. I've seen too many fucked up situations up close and personal so it's hard for me to see the good in people first. Reply

Yes. I think you should tell them right off the bat. If they aren't into it, you wouldn't want to date them anyway. Reply

i'm not transgender so its not for me to say. i think people should tell the person when/if they feel comfortable. Reply

most trans ppl aren't "cis-passing" Reply

I need to know before the first date, tbh Reply

