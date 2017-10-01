TCM to spotlight classic horror, Tuesday nights in October


Madge Bellamy, Bela Lugosi, and Robert Frazer in WHITE ZOMBIE (1932), airing October 31

In the run up to Halloween, Turner Classic Movies (TCM) has announced a lineup of classic horror sure to keep you spooked all month long. Every Tuesday night (beginning at 8:00pm EST) programming will take a dark turn as the network invites audiences to examine the evolution of the genre in cinema.

October 3
8:00pm FRANKENSTEIN (1931)
9:30pm BRIDE OF FRANKENSTEIN (1935)
11:00pm THE MUMMY (1932)
12:30am THE WOLF MAN (1941)
2:00am ISLAND OF LOST SOULS (1933)
3:30am THE BLACK CAT (1934)
4:45am THE INVISIBLE MAN (1933)

October 10
8:00pm CAT PEOPLE (1942)
9:30pm THE BODY SNATCHER (1945)
11:00pm MARTIN SCORCESE PRESENTS, VAL LEWTON: THE MAN IN THE SHADOWS (2007)
12:30am I WALKED WITH A ZOMBIE (1943)
2:00am THE SEVENTH VICTIM (1943)
3:30am BEDLAM (1946)
5:00am THE LEOPARD MAN (1943)

October 17
8:00pm THE DEVIL'S BRIDE (1968)
9:45pm THE CURSE OF FRANKENSTEIN (1957)
11:15pm THE MUMMY (1959)
1:00am THE CURSE OF THE WEREWOLF (1961)
2:45am THE PLAGUE OF THE ZOMBIES (1966)
4:30am THE REPTILE (1966)

October 24
8:00pm THE INNOCENTS (1961)
10:00pm DIARY OF A MADMAN (1963)
12:00am CURSE OF THE DEMON (1958)
2:00am CARNIVAL OF SOULS (1962)
3:30am FROM BEYOND THE GRAVE (1973)

October 31 - Halloween
8:30am WHITE ZOMBIE (1932)
10:00am MAD LOVE (1935)
11:30am DEMENTIA 13 (1963)
1:00pm 13 GHOSTS (1960)
2:30pm THE FEARLESS VAMPIRE KILLERS (1966)
4:30pm HOUSE OF WAX (1953)
6:00pm POLTERGIEST (1982)
8:00pm THE OLD DARK HOUSE (1932)
9:30pm THE HAUNTING (1963)
11:30pm HOUSE ON HAUNTED HILL (1958)
1:15am THE CAT AND THE CANARY (1939)
2:45am THE OLD DARK HOUSE (1963)
4:30am THE BAT (1959)


Check out the full October schedule here

