TCM to spotlight classic horror, Tuesday nights in October

My Halloween watchlist this year so far includes:



The Birds

The Dead Zone

Jaws

Silence of the Lambs

Young Frankenstein

Beetlejuice

Rebecca

Dawn of the Dead ('04)



Kinda boring/safe, eh

i read and watched rebecca for the first time this year, and was floored by how great both were. i've been saving the birds on my dvr for this month! Reply

rebecca is SO good Reply

Ohhh now I wanna see it. I swear it was on Netflix and on my queue for a while but it’s not there anymore 😞 Reply

A+ taste



Nothing wrong with the classics. Reply

Yea I need to watch a bunch of Hitchcock films I’ve never seen psycho or rear window(sp?) Reply

Great taste sis! not boring at all.



My list:



John Carpenter's Halloween I & II and The Thing

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds & Psycho

Poltergeist

The Exorcist

The Omen (1976)

Kubrick's The Shining

DePalma's Carrie

The Fury

The Others



Edited at 2017-10-01 09:46 pm (UTC)

i don't have TCM :((



my list is:

As Above So Below

The Borderlands

It Comes At Night

Haxan: Witchcraft Through The Ages

Scorpio Rising & Lucifer Rising Reply

love kenneth anger Reply

Link

i've watched several clips of his films but never a full one, for some reason! i figured it's time to change that, especially since they're all shorts. what are your faves? Reply

Häxan is sooooooo goooooood Reply

Link

I need to watch the rest of Scorpio Rising and Invocation of my Demon Brother. Reply

Link

Yessss. Poltergeist still scares the shit out of me. Reply

https://letterboxd.com/zyuranger/list/my-three-month-horrorthon/ My list since August honestly.

damn, this list is impressive. i still need to watch the guest Reply

Link

Considering I work 60+ hours a week, I'd say it is, too. /tootsownhorn



The Guest is like peak Dan Stevens for me. And the soundtrack is great. Reply

Link

the guest is so fun Reply

AW YEAH!

I don't think tcm has this lineup in my country, but I need to verify further.



Anyway, Cat People is really good! Reply

i'm partial to the 1982 remake bc of my bb Nastassja <3 but yes! Reply

Link

LOL, I watched that version for Malcolm McDowell Reply

Link

I LOOOOVE House on Haunted Hill.

I always want to do an October horror movie watch but I always end up starting like a couple of days before Halloween. I’d try this year but right now i’m working 50-60 hour work weeks and just don’t have time. Reply

A couple of months ago I was taking my mom to an appointment at the hospital and in the waiting room some horror film on TCM was blaring on the tvs. It was cracking me up bc all you could hear was screaming and horror. Now I'm mad I didn't find out what it was bc I wanted to watch it in full. All I remember was it was a really old silent comedy horror. I *think* it might have been The Monster. Reply

TCM is honestly why I kept paying for cable for as long as I did. I miss it. Reply

The Haunting and The Innocents are absolute masterpieces. The former is probably in my all time top five.



I'm not sure what I'll watch tbh, I watch a lot of horror anyway. I want to watch The Wailing but the blu ray is on import and too expensive tbh. Reply

Oh man, The Innocents is incredible.



The Wailing was on US Netflix awhile back, it was nerve-wracking in a pretty good way. Reply

Link

Carnival of Souls is one I watch this time every year, TCM usually plays some good stuff in October I'll def be watching some of these. Reply

i'm v curious to see that one, even more so bc lana sampled it on "13 beaches" lol Reply

Link

I remember when we accidentally rented the really, really, really bad '90s remake instead of the original as a kid.



Link

omg I've never heard of this one it looks...interesting lol Reply

