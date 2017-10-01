TCM to spotlight classic horror, Tuesday nights in October
Madge Bellamy, Bela Lugosi, and Robert Frazer in WHITE ZOMBIE (1932), airing October 31
In the run up to Halloween, Turner Classic Movies (TCM) has announced a lineup of classic horror sure to keep you spooked all month long. Every Tuesday night (beginning at 8:00pm EST) programming will take a dark turn as the network invites audiences to examine the evolution of the genre in cinema.
8:00pm FRANKENSTEIN (1931)
9:30pm BRIDE OF FRANKENSTEIN (1935)
11:00pm THE MUMMY (1932)
12:30am THE WOLF MAN (1941)
2:00am ISLAND OF LOST SOULS (1933)
3:30am THE BLACK CAT (1934)
4:45am THE INVISIBLE MAN (1933)
October 10
8:00pm CAT PEOPLE (1942)
9:30pm THE BODY SNATCHER (1945)
11:00pm MARTIN SCORCESE PRESENTS, VAL LEWTON: THE MAN IN THE SHADOWS (2007)
12:30am I WALKED WITH A ZOMBIE (1943)
2:00am THE SEVENTH VICTIM (1943)
3:30am BEDLAM (1946)
5:00am THE LEOPARD MAN (1943)
October 17
8:00pm THE DEVIL'S BRIDE (1968)
9:45pm THE CURSE OF FRANKENSTEIN (1957)
11:15pm THE MUMMY (1959)
1:00am THE CURSE OF THE WEREWOLF (1961)
2:45am THE PLAGUE OF THE ZOMBIES (1966)
4:30am THE REPTILE (1966)
October 24
8:00pm THE INNOCENTS (1961)
10:00pm DIARY OF A MADMAN (1963)
12:00am CURSE OF THE DEMON (1958)
2:00am CARNIVAL OF SOULS (1962)
3:30am FROM BEYOND THE GRAVE (1973)
October 31 - Halloween
8:30am WHITE ZOMBIE (1932)
10:00am MAD LOVE (1935)
11:30am DEMENTIA 13 (1963)
1:00pm 13 GHOSTS (1960)
2:30pm THE FEARLESS VAMPIRE KILLERS (1966)
4:30pm HOUSE OF WAX (1953)
6:00pm POLTERGIEST (1982)
8:00pm THE OLD DARK HOUSE (1932)
9:30pm THE HAUNTING (1963)
11:30pm HOUSE ON HAUNTED HILL (1958)
1:15am THE CAT AND THE CANARY (1939)
2:45am THE OLD DARK HOUSE (1963)
4:30am THE BAT (1959)
What's on your watchlist for October, ONTD?
The Birds
The Dead Zone
Jaws
Silence of the Lambs
Young Frankenstein
Beetlejuice
Rebecca
Dawn of the Dead ('04)
Kinda boring/safe, eh
Nothing wrong with the classics.
My list:
John Carpenter's Halloween I & II and The Thing
Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)
Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds & Psycho
Poltergeist
The Exorcist
The Omen (1976)
Kubrick's The Shining
DePalma's Carrie
The Fury
The Others
my list is:
As Above So Below
The Borderlands
It Comes At Night
Haxan: Witchcraft Through The Ages
Scorpio Rising & Lucifer Rising
The Guest is like peak Dan Stevens for me. And the soundtrack is great.
Anyway, Cat People is really good!
I'm not sure what I'll watch tbh, I watch a lot of horror anyway. I want to watch The Wailing but the blu ray is on import and too expensive tbh.
The Wailing was on US Netflix awhile back, it was nerve-wracking in a pretty good way.
