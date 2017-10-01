Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling, Reese Witherspoon, Margot Robbie on The Graham Norton Show
-Graham teases Ryan for his laughter at the end of the Oscar night
-Only Ryan and Graham understand Harrison's humor, audience made awkward pauses lmao
-Ryan and Harrison banter
-Harrison punched Ryan and Graham showed a picture
-Reese talks about her new movie Home Again and how women should be able to date younger guys since guys date younger women all the time
-Reese says that Candice Bergen went on a date with Donald Trump in college (they showed a picture of Candice wearing a Free Melania shirt lol)
-Margot made her parents pay for her magic show when she was a kid, and then pay extra if they wanted to know how she did the trick
-Margot tattoos a guy on the show
-Harrison tells a story when his father cut off his finger and Graham laughed lol
-Donald Trump copied Elle Woods' graduation speech
if it's not available in your country there are parts of it here
source
The clip they showed of her movie was so terrible too, OMG.
esp a fuckin hollywood celeb like imagine having to worry about getting someone else's wedding date covered up after their divorce
this is so hideous i can't even blame her 4 not wanting 2 talk about it
esp cuz they probably would've wanted her to show it
Also I've been rewatching old Graham Norton and somehow I never saw the red chair of the women telling her 69 story and Samuel L. Jackson trying to explain what 69 was to John Malkovich. LMAO I wish Graham hadn't flipped her I want to know what the fuck the end of that story was going to be.
"But why would-"
"SHUT UP SARA, WE'RE DONE!"
That Adam guy Margot tattooed was cute. Clearly dumb to agree to that but cute.
