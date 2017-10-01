deadpool

Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling, Reese Witherspoon, Margot Robbie on The Graham Norton Show



-Graham teases Ryan for his laughter at the end of the Oscar night
-Only Ryan and Graham understand Harrison's humor, audience made awkward pauses lmao
-Ryan and Harrison banter
-Harrison punched Ryan and Graham showed a picture
-Reese talks about her new movie Home Again and how women should be able to date younger guys since guys date younger women all the time
-Reese says that Candice Bergen went on a date with Donald Trump in college (they showed a picture of Candice wearing a Free Melania shirt lol)
-Margot made her parents pay for her magic show when she was a kid, and then pay extra if they wanted to know how she did the trick
-Margot tattoos a guy on the show
-Harrison tells a story when his father cut off his finger and Graham laughed lol
-Donald Trump copied Elle Woods' graduation speech



if it's not available in your country there are parts of it here









source
Tagged: , , , , ,