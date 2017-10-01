Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling, Reese Witherspoon, Margot Robbie on The Graham Norton Show

This was a funny episode but you can see the audience wasn't getting Ford's humour, and it got awkward at times. I wasn't feeling Reese vibe either, she felt a bit left out? Also I LOL'ed at Margot thinking Harrison was serious about the tattoo. Girl, no one with a brain would let a rando give him a "toemoji" tattoo. Reply

yeah Reese was the awkward one, she didn't talk much i feel Reply

Reese seemed so off. Hoping it was just jet-lag but normally she's pretty funny or at least laughs and it was like she was so not into being there.



The clip they showed of her movie was so terrible too, OMG. Reply

Yeah she did seem to side-eye a few times. :/ Reply

Yeah, she was definitely not into it. I was a bit bummed because I was excited for her apereance and I find her funny as well. Not blaming her tough, I don't feel like being nice and fun everyday either hahaha Reply

She felt like a bit of an afterthought to me tbh, like Graham spend ages on the guys in the beginning with their movie, and they got a much bigger audience response as well when they came out, so I did wonder if that put her off getting more involved Reply

i actually thought ryan was the most awkward tbh Reply

video not available :( Reply

change youtube to youpak Reply

amazing.... bless you ty Reply

wtf ur a goddess Reply

Wat. It was this easy? Thanks! Reply

YESS, thank you! Reply

Can Indiana Jones please die already? Ford might die for real on set. Reply

wtf Reply

Nnnnnnnn Reply

Margot's tattoo obsession is weird. She gave people at her wedding tattoos of her wedding date. Reply

ew no thank you to that party favor. Reply

cannot fathom caring enough about another human 2 get their wedding date tattooed on me

esp a fuckin hollywood celeb like imagine having to worry about getting someone else's wedding date covered up after their divorce Reply

I think it's cute and if thr guests consented, what's to hate? Reply

I love Graham so much, so glad the show is back Reply

I feel like Ford is always drunk or high on talkshows lol Reply

he's a weed smoker but I think that's just his demeanor. Reply

wtf i wanna toke w harrison ford Reply

Reese had no interest being there, her not even wanting to say where/what her tattoo was so embarrassing. Love the Harrison/Ryan interactions though, ahah Reply

ryan and harrison's dynamic is great Reply

this is so hideous i can't even blame her 4 not wanting 2 talk about it

esp cuz they probably would've wanted her to show it this is so hideous i can't even blame her 4 not wanting 2 talk about itesp cuz they probably would've wanted her to show it Reply

She's definitely from the 90s. Reply

wtf it looks like patrick star is under siege Reply

omg. LOOOOOOL Reply

LOL brilliant Reply

Omfg lmao Reply

This was such a weirdly terrible couch.



Also I've been rewatching old Graham Norton and somehow I never saw the red chair of the women telling her 69 story and Samuel L. Jackson trying to explain what 69 was to John Malkovich. LMAO I wish Graham hadn't flipped her I want to know what the fuck the end of that story was going to be.





Lmao same, I wanted to hear the end. Also whatever Sara Pascoe was trying to say that Graham wouldn't let her Reply

Awww, Sara's so cute, I love her raising up her arm like she's in school.



"But why would-"

"SHUT UP SARA, WE'RE DONE!" Reply

This clip is amazing. And I always associate Malkovich with Dangerous Liaisons, so I'm kind of gobsmacked by his naivete. Reply

LMAO I remember this one. I'm more shocked at the woman even speaking about it publicly. Reply

Reese was so dull on here andGrahan tends to pull the personality out of most people. She seemed kind of off with Graham.



That Adam guy Margot tattooed was cute. Clearly dumb to agree to that but cute. Reply

I bet he figured tattoos on the bottom of your feet don't last too long and that moment sitting with Margot would be worth it Reply

Lbr there are probably men out there who would have a far more extreme tattoo from her just to meet her Reply

Ryan Gosling is an outfit repeater, same thing he wore on SNL headass Reply

Margot Robbie is perfection Reply

This is my fav. Ryan G moment on that show tough



LOLOLOLOLOL this is amazing Reply

