yikes. at least find an obscure picture of the arena. Reply

Thread

Link

the sheer audacity Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao people love doing this dumb shit Reply

Thread

Link

Why are people still this dumb, it's mind blowing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

guess she likes fake news Reply

Thread

Link

People still do this? Lmao. Reply

Thread

Link

Remember when ONTD tried to drag Gaga for this and then Gaga dragged us lmao. And she called us all Madonna fans Reply

Thread

Link

That was glorious Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i watched (well, with quite a few fast forwards) her doc on netflix and she kept mentioning madonna all the time?? it was a bit weird lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfaooo bless Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

@ohnotheydidnt here's a proper pic. Maybe the Madonna fans on your site can use a microscope to count the fans pic.twitter.com/y9BWdn2et5 — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) July 5, 2014 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





how could we forget Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

also i never thought i'd say this about someone, specially someone i really don't care about, but she is the definition of being extra to me. like she tries so hard to be sexy and empowered and she comes off so awkward Reply

Thread

Link

let her live her truth Reply

Thread

Link

lmfao Reply

Thread

Link

bb was it you who loved dua lipa? i need emotional support. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Thread

Link

I can't believe people still do this like your dumb asses don't know reverse google image search is a thing? Reply

Thread

Link

Do they just see fans post these pics and then think it's real? I don't see why else they would post a fake audience since they can't tell themselves. Reply

Thread

Link

Look at that crowd for us!



Reply

Thread

Link

BYE LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nnnnnnnn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMFAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg is this on the side of a road?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I believe it was at some NASCAR festival lol



A user was in the post who went to it and said everyone thought it was a talent show act lmao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

keri hilson who? walmart parking lot where? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

One time I went to a Youngstown concert in front of my mall that had more people than that. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

cackling Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

hahaha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

TBH this is a very impressive crowd...



For the Sims 3 Showtime. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg nooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omfg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao nooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link