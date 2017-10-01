Susan Sarandon Inspires Her Fans To Troll A Black Female Activist
I apologize for not saying fuck you to Susan Sarandon earlier. pic.twitter.com/Wew0wOVMAC— UppityQueen Bravenak (@bravenak) September 25, 2017
Apology accepted. https://t.co/0kzNNLP02e— Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) September 26, 2017
a simple retweet and reply from Sarandon spawned over 700 retweets, 5,000 likes and sent a swarm of her supporters on the attack.
Dear Susan Sarandon,— UppityQueen Bravenak (@bravenak) September 27, 2017
I bet it felt GREAT to send your white army of progressive bullies to harass a black woman for daring to say FUCK YOU.
Will somebody please explain how me saying 'Fuck you!' to Susan Sarandon is oppressing the poor and hopeless? I want evidence too.— UppityQueen Bravenak (@bravenak) September 27, 2017
Best thing today is the 100s of so called socialists attacking a black woman (me) for making a 'Fuck You' collage to 1%er Susan Sarandon.— UppityQueen Bravenak (@bravenak) September 26, 2017
Listen up (@twitter). @BET did a story about @SusanSarandon & Bernie Bros harassing @bravenak & Twitter responded in the most racist way. pic.twitter.com/igEBzYkr3z— Al Giordano (@AlGiordano) October 1, 2017
