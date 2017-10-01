Susan Sarandon Inspires Her Fans To Troll A Black Female Activist

trump inspired this like he inspired the revolution



These Bernie Bros are the fucking worst and are destroying the democratic party. The Dems need to STOP listening to Bernie and following him. Yes, I love his Single Payer push but we all know that won't pass. Someone else needs to silence that fucker ASAP. Reply

theres still only 1 page of replies, you didnt need to ride the first comments coattails to get your stupid opinions out there for everyone to see Reply

i truly hope we're witnessing the death of the two party system. the democratic and republican parties both need to be destroyed tbh Reply

The Bernie Bus broke down a long time ago. Reply

Honestly Bernie has some good ideas tho. But a lot of his male followers are toxic af. Reply

lmao at you thinking this is just Bernie’s fault. LOL I needed a good laugh this bleak Sunday. Reply

Susan Sarandon never said this, it's kind of disgusting ppl keep misquoting her. Reply

What was the point of her tweet insulting Susan Sarandon? Reply

based on the article it looks like this person is mad that susan sarandon is a bernie supporter, because bernie supporters divided the dem party and are the reason trump is president?? not 100% but it seems to be going in that direction at least Reply

Thanks for explaining! Reply

Lmao no Reply

idk how this narrative lives on when Bernie had better crossover numbers than Hillary in '08 LOL Reply

It's twitter, you can insult whoever the fuck you want. Reply

I mean..ok. What is the point of tweeting that though if not to get attention, Susan didn't really tweet anything wrong in response to her. That said DSA males can be incredibly shitty and it's awful she was harassed.



Yeah, Susan can be messy as fuck so I was expecting her response to be something OTT or offensive but it's really... not LOL. Reply

So she instigated and was surprised when Sarandon responded? And now victimized?? Idgi how responding to a tweet is “sending” her fans to attack her?? This whole thing is a mess. Reply

mte Reply

yep, ia Reply

i mean, you take a certain risk when you troll a celeb on twitter.



this is why the best place to tell susan sarandon to go fuck herself is an obsolete, russian-owned internet journal most people abandoned in 2012. Reply

o/t but did you modify your own icon? If it not too hard, would you mind Halloween-i-fying mine (absolutely no pressure if you don't have time to lol) Reply

i did!



ehmmm i'm not like super good at this stuff or anything. i'll give it a quick go and see if I manage anything decent, gimme ten mins. Reply

That’s how it’s always looked. Reply

lmfao Reply

looool Reply

lmao we're nothing if not self-aware here <3 Reply

drag us lmao Reply

Hahah Reply

this drag lmao Reply

I'm no fan of Susan Sarandon's dumb, dumb, dumb, ignorant ass, but...is there more to this story? I thought her (Susan's) response was funny...it's not like she organized her followers in a directed attack.



yeah I'm missing the part where Susan told her supporters to harass her. Unfortunately, anytime you tweet something negative to a celeb their supporters will attack you. Maybe she's waiting for Susan to call them out? Reply

Yeah I despise Susan but come on. She's not the one who initiated this, it's not on her. Reply

When a celeb retweets something it brings a of of attention to it. Sue is a mess. Reply

This is true but ngl I doubt someone her age has a real understanding of how twitter stan wars work LOL like I doubt she foresaw this playing out the way it did. Reply

She didn't retweet, she responded. Don't subtweet someone and then get upset if they respond. Like, duh. Reply

She did that to herself. Reply

Twitter won’t ban Trump bc he’s newsworthy so they obvs dgaf Reply

This is a weird feud. Did she say fuck you after Susan Sarandon tweeted something shitty to her or did she just say fuck you just to say fuck you to Susan and Susan set her attackers on her? I don't get how this could blow up so much. Reply

Susan has got continuous shit on twitter for being Bernie or bust since the election, I've seen a few people tweeting this kind of meme about her for that. Reply

if you look at her account her banner is a collage of ppl with "fuck you" or some variation typed across the photo. it looks like it's just something she does. Reply

Replying “apology accepted” is sending people to attack? Log out. Reply

IA Reply

lol ikr Reply

lmao Reply

seriously lol Reply

Yes. She brought it to the attention of all her followers who went in for the kill. Reply

....wow you people are unbelievable. get in the real world Reply

these folks would have never survived ONTD in 2006 lol Reply

nnnn mfte Reply

LMAOOOOOO MTE Reply

rme at all of this. Reply

I don't like Susan Surroundsound but this is so fucking stupid, That lady started it, all Susan did was respond with a passive aggressive tweet and suddenly it's harrasment? As for her supporters tweeting that other lady? That's how fucking twitter works, you come for someone famous and their fans will come for you. Reply

“susan surroundsound” lmaoooooo bye Reply

Susan Surroundsound

LMFAOOO



LMFAOOO Reply

bless this comment Reply

wei0afkopsdxcb SIS Reply

what did she expect when she told susan sarandon to go fuck herself? are celebs just not supposed to respond because if they do they bring more attention to the tweet? Reply

