Let's remember simpler times...



lol my love for anticipating is never ending. Its such a BOMT/OOPS era song in the Britney album so it feels a little misplaced Reply

its actually so in place bc, i love the album britney but, its basically a janet jackson album even down to 'SFY' being offered to her first & her recording 'boys' first, 'anticipating' is literally, "all for you" 2.0 Reply

I looooove this song. brb listening to bomt and Oops! Reply

I am so impressed she can dance in this jean skirt monstrosity. Reply

Why...does Britney's hair still look like that? Reply

everything about her ~look~ is a mystery Reply

she's saving budget for #B10 , please anticipate Reply

K-mart queen

she likes living in the early 2000's, let her be Reply

i just want to take makeup remover to her eyes Reply

hdu. racooney looks fine. Reply

and give her eyebrows Reply

how pleasing would that be! Reply

Meth. Not Even Once. Reply

reminiscing about her peak is all she has left nowadays really Reply

The nicest way I can put her look now is she looks so...St. Bernard Parish. (Hot bod tho.) Reply

I hope those outfits NEVER come back in style Reply

lmao they were never in.... Reply

Fashion is hovering around 2000 right now and I dread what's next lol Reply

I give it like 1 year for them to come back tbh Reply

Her mouth area isn’t looking as scary recently. Reply

amazing Reply

The tennis shoes always make me laugh. i TOTALLY understand why they are needed, but lol. Reply

i dont like this version you cant see the grin on her face after banging on the floor (JLo) Reply

amazing. puppies smile and flowers blossom everytime this video plays. Reply

Literally NO pop artist has topped Britney's VMA performances from 2000/2001. <3 Reply

a timeless classic

I never heard this song before, what era was it? Reply

before, around or after 'circus' Reply

i love songs that make me feel in love with the man of my dreams Reply

that tanning bed skin is horrifying tho Reply

Smoking doesn't help either. Reply

