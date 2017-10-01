The Juice is loose! OJ Simpson released on parole

Cue the next barrage of Joseph Khan tweeting that Kim Kardashian helped OJ murder a blonde woman who reminds him of Taylor Swift. Reply

Kahn* it's not a SA name, it's EA Reply

No offense but I literally could not give less of a fuck about where the h is in that misogynist bigot's name. Reply

As a south Asian, I'm embarrassed that I didn't know this :x Reply

fuck this guy. seriously. Reply

he'll be back in soon enough Reply

Despite the change in attitude about Simpson, both Goldmans – Kim especially – have been harassed and abused, online and offline.



"I get called all sorts of names – antisemitic, racist, sexual things. I ignore most of it," Kim says.



https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/jul/24/ron-goldman-pursuit-oj-simpson



I hate people I hate people Reply

...wait, what? Kim gets called anti-Semitic things? Reply

Taking bets: how long til he's back in?

I say 1.5 years? Who else? Reply

He won't go back if he lives quietly with his monthly 25K pension check. Reply

Dude still got that money? Oh god, that sure as hell will end well omg Reply

I feel like he'll have a DUI in the next six months Reply

I doubt it. He'll be on Dancing with the Stars in the next few years. Reply

i'm probably in the minority but i don't think he'll go back at all. he's a charmer and he's 70. nicole was his (ex) lover, and the restaurant guy was just at the wrong place at the wrong time. he's not a serial killer with that mentality. he had avoided a jail life up to that point. he wouldn't have gone to jail over the Vegas incident if it had been handled differently.



idk what he's been up to these 9 yrs, but he's in decent shape for a 70 yr old (eg he exercised and took care of himself while in jail, or at least got it together before his release). the airing of his parole hearing, he was affable, still charming, i smh at how easy he's able to ingratiate himself with people. it's why most of america couldn't believe he did it (at first), before-during nicole trial.



FL AG is trying to block his return to FL, but he'll end up somewhere he can live off his NFL pension and golf and chill. he's got friends who forgive him (or whatever) who will make sure he's financially solvent.



look at mike tyson. he ended up in The Hangover and lives quietly in AZ. OJ is just gonna live his life and imo people are probably better off letting it go because they'll seethe forever but the less attention OJ gets, the better



*Yes I think he did it, just my views on his post-prison life Reply

he won't go back in. Reply

ugh Reply

I read his book "If I did it" that was then changed to "He Did It" it was really interesting...scum Reply

They didn't actually change the title to that, it's just the Goldman family got the rights to the book and made the word "if" really small on the cover and then added the subtitle "Confessions of the Killer". Reply

I love that they changed it and then still published it and donated proceeds. He must have been so pissed lol Reply

They are such badasses. Reply

I'm actually surprised he was granted parole considered his murder acquittal. I know the latter should have no bearing on the former but I definitely didn't think he'd get out. Reply

So am I. I watched the hearing and he's still got that same smug attitude. Reply

All the happy comments in the shade room and the ones mocking Khloe saying he's her dad are sooooo damn disgusting. Reply

I thought he be out tomorrow (Monday)? anyways JFC, I can't believe he's out. Not just the fact it's depressing to see that but it's also frustrating to see how fucked up dis system is. America, get yo shit together. Like, staaahhp Reply

They moved it up to avoid a media shitshow. Reply

my thoughts are with the browns and goldmans Reply

OMG it took me a moment to notice the black guy throwing his head back in that gif!!!

OJ had everyone shook gawd dam! Reply

OJ had everyone shook gawd dam! Reply

i srsly CANNOT believe this happened when i was 17. feels like he just went to prison last year. Reply

