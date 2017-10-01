The Juice is loose! OJ Simpson released on parole
OJ Simpson Released from Prison after 9 Years https://t.co/UwEU1s5sAU— TMZ (@TMZ) October 1, 2017
America's favorite felon, OJ Simpson, has been released on parole after serving 9 years in prison for armed robbery.
“I get called all sorts of names – antisemitic, racist, sexual things. I ignore most of it,” Kim says.
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/jul/24/ron-goldman-pursuit-oj-simpson
idk what he's been up to these 9 yrs, but he's in decent shape for a 70 yr old (eg he exercised and took care of himself while in jail, or at least got it together before his release). the airing of his parole hearing, he was affable, still charming, i smh at how easy he's able to ingratiate himself with people. it's why most of america couldn't believe he did it (at first), before-during nicole trial.
FL AG is trying to block his return to FL, but he'll end up somewhere he can live off his NFL pension and golf and chill. he's got friends who forgive him (or whatever) who will make sure he's financially solvent.
look at mike tyson. he ended up in The Hangover and lives quietly in AZ. OJ is just gonna live his life and imo people are probably better off letting it go because they'll seethe forever but the less attention OJ gets, the better
*Yes I think he did it, just my views on his post-prison life
OJ had everyone shook gawd dam!