Box Office Mojo: 'IT' reclaims the top spot on a slow weekend







TW LW Title (click to view) Studio Weekend Gross % Change Theater Count / Change Average Total Gross Budget* Week #
1 2 It WB (NL) $17,310,000 -41.8% 3,917 -90 $4,419 $291,182,790 $35 4
2 N American Made Uni. $17,016,000 - 3,024 - $5,627 $17,016,000 $50 1
3 1 Kingsman: The Golden Circle Fox $17,000,000 -56.4% 4,038 +35 $4,210 $66,701,588 $104 2
4 3 The LEGO Ninjago Movie WB $12,000,000 -41.3% 4,047 - $2,965 $35,556,065 - 2
5 N Flatliners (2017) Sony $6,700,000 - 2,552 - $2,625 $6,700,000 $19 1
6 16 Battle of the Sexes FoxS $3,400,000 +559.6% 1,213 +1,192 $2,803 $4,073,158 - 2
7 4 American Assassin LGF $3,325,000 -46.8% 3,020 -134 $1,101 $31,873,581 $33 3
8 6 Home Again ORF $1,756,372 -45.7% 2,370 -315 $741 $25,181,947 $12 4
9 N Til Death Do Us Part NN $1,567,966 - 562 - $2,790 $1,567,966 - 1
10 5 mother! Par. $1,460,000 -55.6% 1,840 -528 $793 $16,320,846 $30 3
11 N A Question Of Faith PFR $1,050,000 - 661 - $1,589 $1,050,000 - 1
12 26 Victoria and Abdul Focus $1,031,000 +549.1% 77 +73 $13,390 $1,252,345 - 2
13 7 Friend Request ENTMP $800,000 -60.1% 2,081 -492 $384 $3,482,958 $9.9 2
14 9 The Hitman's Bodyguard LG/S $715,000 -55.6% 1,119 -918 $639 $74,660,128 $30 7
15 N Judwaa 2 FIP $605,000 - 192 - $3,151 $605,000 - 1
16 10 Wind River Wein. $600,159 -52.3% 892 -539 $673 $32,789,518 $11 9
17 11 Spider-Man: Homecoming Sony $600,000 -43.6% 679 -327 $884 $332,718,317 $175 13
18 12 Leap! Wein. $494,994 -48.4% 730 -571 $678 $20,922,204 - 6
19 13 Brad's Status Annapurna $404,000 -57.6% 453 - $892 $1,769,544 - 3
20 17 Despicable Me 3 Uni. $355,000 -29.7% 419 -120 $847 $262,260,360 $80 14
21 15 Dunkirk WB $326,000 -44.1% 401 -277 $813 $186,876,949 $100 11
22 20 War for the Planet of the Apes Fox $140,000 -47.2% 204 -102 $686 $146,457,659 $150 12
23 23 Girls Trip Uni. $109,000 -51.5% 179 -134 $609 $115,002,110 $19 11
24 25 Viceroy's House IFC $108,264 -39.5% 108 -8 $1,002 $910,739 - 5
25 21 Logan Lucky BST $82,578 -67.9% 200 -197 $413 $27,818,769 $29 7
26 32 Cars 3 BV $61,000 -20.6% 88 -26 $693 $152,483,133 - 16
27 29 The Glass Castle LGF $56,000 -51.0% 136 -83 $412 $17,153,194 - 8
28 N Pearl Jam - Let's Play Two Abr. $55,274 - 5 - $11,055 $55,274 - 1
29 34 Columbus INDEP $53,630 -25.5% 49 -8 $1,094 $836,491 - 9
30 47 Loving Vincent Good Deed $52,886 +128.2% 4 +3 $13,222 $89,692 - 2
31 35 Dolores PBS $46,695 -32.5% 27 - $1,729 $345,685 - 5
32 30 The Big Sick LGF $45,000 -57.8% 81 -41 $556 $42,788,469 - 15
33 33 Rebel in the Rye IFC $36,548 -49.6% 73 -9 $501 $327,765 - 4
34 N Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House SPC $35,138 - 5 - $7,028 $35,138 - 1
35 36 Hazlo Como Hombre (Do It Like An Hombre) PNT $35,000 -34.5% 68 +18 $515 $2,520,525 - 5
36 N Te Ata Pala. $28,640 - 14 - $2,046 $28,640 - 1
37 45 The Unknown Girl IFC $20,412 -21.6% 29 +6 $704 $123,017 - 4
38 41 Tulip Fever Wein. $19,192 -42.0% 42 -48 $457 $2,381,091 - 5
39 48 California Typewriter Grav. $18,075 -12.7% 20 +4 $904 $185,516 - 7
40 N Take Every Wave: The Life of Liard Hamilton IFC $13,819 - 1 - $13,819 $13,819 - 1
41 62 Unrest INDEP $12,096 +14.0% 6 +5 $2,016 $25,689 - 2
42 39 The Trip to Spain IFC $11,637 -72.7% 30 -23 $388 $1,078,822 - 8
43 N Lucky Magn. $9,200 - 5 - $1,840 $9,200 - 1
44 72 Marjorie Prime FR $4,000 -37.7% 5 -2 $800 $167,735 - 7
45 95 Love, Kennedy Purd. $1,743 +22.0% 1 -1 $1,743 $405,261 - 18
46 101 We Love You, Sally Carmichael! Purd. $412 -62.1% 1 -1 $412 $113,284 - 9
TOTAL (46 MOVIES): $89,572,730 -23.9% 35,668 -1,220 $2,511
