Box Office Mojo: 'IT' reclaims the top spot on a slow weekend

I went to see Childhood of a Leader at the arthouse. It was incredible. What a movie.

still bitter abt the OST not getting an oscar nom



So good. I stan Scott, that's how I even heard about this film.

omg your icon. I need a Halloween one.

Seeing IT tomorrow! 🎈

TBH I've just been rewatching Strictly Ballroom on a loop. I love that movie. Paul Mercurio's ass is mesmerizing. I was looking up trivia on the movie after watching it and I found out he was a ballet dancer not a ballroom dancer which explains so much. Ballerinas always have incredible butts.







I also saw Teach Us All, this documentary on school segregation in the U.S. that Ava DuVernay's distribution company put out. It's decently made, especially if you don't know too much about the topic, but IDK I've read some really great journalistic work on the subject and it really pales in comparison to that. It is pretty upbeat despite the really depressing subject matter, but it's really impossible to feel optimistic in this political climate. I fear things are only going to get worse now.

oh my god I only saw Strictly Ballroom a few yrs back and I was OBSESSED. oh my god. like the dancing and the romance and everything was so well-paced and everything was perf for my heart. that one scene of him dancing by himself <333333



i'll have to put that on my list. seeing articles appear here and there about how resegregation is coming back for schools/districts has been awful.



Edited at 2017-10-01 04:44 pm (UTC)

Awww, I grew up with it, I remember having to rewind my VHS copy over and over again to re-watch the dance sequences. The youtube generation has no idea how good they have it.

Hmm, if Netflix doesn't cooperate tonight, maybe I'll watch this after HHB. Everyone that watched it, was charmed by it.

I've seen a billion commercials for American Made and I still blanked on what it was seeing it #2 here. LOL

No regrets. Anyway, this weekend I started rewatching LotS...No regrets.

I´m trying to get an amazing body, and I´m actually putting in the work but I can´t seem to bulk.. So my skinny ass is now like ~toned and shit..

damn for real? What did u do to get all that ~toned. All this bod talk really got to me plus my lazy skinny ass have nothing better to do so I ought go get a gym membership asap I guess 😢

I remember when I was obsessed with this show! <3

Omg I loved this show 😭 I really miss it.



Also that bod really got to me, I am personally attacked. I gotta drop my beer bottle cos this prompted my sorry skinny ass to recognize I ain't shit BECAUSE I need to snatch a gym membership.... this and hopefully getting dicked a lot in the gym. I guess I'm outgrown this bod and gotta look ~all grown up~. I gotta get my shit together when I be 29 in Nov. and then 30 in 2018. Nnnn Reply

Uuuuuuuuggggghhhhhhh I forever miss this show.

i miss this show. there's no good high fantasy stuff on tv rn, GOT's got everyone going gritty and wary of their fantastical aspects.

lol, poor Flatliners. Those reviews were brutal. I love a lot of the people involved, but it sounds pretty disastrous.



I saw Madame Hyde at NYFF, which was kinda disappointing; I felt like it couldn't decide on a metaphor and didn't really get/care about the original story's psychological points about choice & temptation, etc. Isabelle was good, tho. Last night I saw Lucky, and I've never been a huge Stantonhead or anything, but it was great and a totally perfect final film for such a prolific actor.



Might see American Made this week because apparently AMC is offering $5 Tuesdays in October for its fancy members or some such. Can't waaaaaait for Florida Project, Una & Blade Runner next weekend <3333 (Not expecting much from The Mountain Between Us, but I'm seeing it later in the week bc why not.) Reply

i got an email that my moviepass should be here in 5-7 days... just in time for me to pick up a part time job with school and have all of my midterms impending

damn, i didn't think It™ would go back to the top. slay tbh!



i finally watched homecoming and uh... that was a good nap. Reply

ha

damn that mark felt movie flopped HARD.

i've watched half of AHS Roanoke & i'm gonna watch Harold and Maude tonight (at home, ofc)

i rewatched murder house last weekend and this weekend we're working through Coven, which i never bothered to watch the first time. mixed feelings on it so far.



for anyone whose seen all of the AHS seasons, which one is worth watching next/is the least shitty? hotel or freakshow? Reply

Link

i marathoned the 1st 5 seasons like 2 weeks ago (was at home sick, lol). i'd tried watching murder house a few years ago and couldn't get into it for some reason, but this time i loved it and now i'm kinda obsessed with the show (and evan, lmao).



my personal ranking would be murder house = hotel > coven > asylum > freak show > roanoke (so far at least), but i don't think mine is a particularly popular opinion. i'm also LOVING cult when most of ontd seems to be hating it, so idk. hotel is super campy & ott and has a bit of a 90s feel to it, i really loved it; it's also visually great & has a killer ost, so that would be my rec.



Edited at 2017-10-01 05:13 pm (UTC)

I watched 45 minutes of the first episode of Hotel. turned it off and never looked back. Freakshow I watched about 5 episodes and was done. so between the two I'd pick Freakshow because I probably could go back and watch that again.

THIS FILM IS NOT THAT GOOD THOUGH WTF WORLD???

We watched Santa Clarita Diet. Hilarious and gross.

I have three episodes left but I keep putting it off. I'm gonna try and finish this week.

Link

The ending is a cliffhanger. I need season 2 asap!

Link

I loved that, I need to rewatch

Parent

Link

Saw Battle of the Sexes and Stronger yesterday (is Stronger really not even on this list? can't imagine it dropped off THAT much after 1 week). Enjoyed both but Stronger pleasantly surprised me -- there was more depth than I expected based on trailers but maybe I also just like everything Jake Gyllenhaal is in

I reread the list about 6 times trying to find stronger on the list. so confused!

Link

thank you for confirming I'm not nuts because I did the same thing haha. There were a good number of people in my theater yesterday, I was curious how much it made nationwide...

Link

I rewatched Man From Uncle and my most prevalent thought after the first hour was "Honestly, who cares".

I finally watched Paterson. It was weird recognizing all the locations (I actually live here) but the movie was pm boring, pretentious, and white af. Lol, I also talked to my brother about how random the ending was with how Adam Driver has that conversation about poetry with that Japanese guy, and then my brother deadass went "That same thing happened to me at the same place!!!!!" I wonder if it was the same Japanese guy. 🤔

lol wut, it was not white af. (Pretentious, sure.)

Link

Yes it was??

Parent

