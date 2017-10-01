Box Office Mojo: 'IT' reclaims the top spot on a slow weekend

|
|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|2
|It
|WB (NL)
|$17,310,000
|-41.8%
|3,917
|-90
|$4,419
|$291,182,790
|$35
|4
|2
|N
|American Made
|Uni.
|$17,016,000
|-
|3,024
|-
|$5,627
|$17,016,000
|$50
|1
|3
|1
|Kingsman: The Golden Circle
|Fox
|$17,000,000
|-56.4%
|4,038
|+35
|$4,210
|$66,701,588
|$104
|2
|4
|3
|The LEGO Ninjago Movie
|WB
|$12,000,000
|-41.3%
|4,047
|-
|$2,965
|$35,556,065
|-
|2
|5
|N
|Flatliners (2017)
|Sony
|$6,700,000
|-
|2,552
|-
|$2,625
|$6,700,000
|$19
|1
|6
|16
|Battle of the Sexes
|FoxS
|$3,400,000
|+559.6%
|1,213
|+1,192
|$2,803
|$4,073,158
|-
|2
|7
|4
|American Assassin
|LGF
|$3,325,000
|-46.8%
|3,020
|-134
|$1,101
|$31,873,581
|$33
|3
|8
|6
|Home Again
|ORF
|$1,756,372
|-45.7%
|2,370
|-315
|$741
|$25,181,947
|$12
|4
|9
|N
|Til Death Do Us Part
|NN
|$1,567,966
|-
|562
|-
|$2,790
|$1,567,966
|-
|1
|10
|5
|mother!
|Par.
|$1,460,000
|-55.6%
|1,840
|-528
|$793
|$16,320,846
|$30
|3
|11
|N
|A Question Of Faith
|PFR
|$1,050,000
|-
|661
|-
|$1,589
|$1,050,000
|-
|1
|12
|26
|Victoria and Abdul
|Focus
|$1,031,000
|+549.1%
|77
|+73
|$13,390
|$1,252,345
|-
|2
|13
|7
|Friend Request
|ENTMP
|$800,000
|-60.1%
|2,081
|-492
|$384
|$3,482,958
|$9.9
|2
|14
|9
|The Hitman's Bodyguard
|LG/S
|$715,000
|-55.6%
|1,119
|-918
|$639
|$74,660,128
|$30
|7
|15
|N
|Judwaa 2
|FIP
|$605,000
|-
|192
|-
|$3,151
|$605,000
|-
|1
|16
|10
|Wind River
|Wein.
|$600,159
|-52.3%
|892
|-539
|$673
|$32,789,518
|$11
|9
|17
|11
|Spider-Man: Homecoming
|Sony
|$600,000
|-43.6%
|679
|-327
|$884
|$332,718,317
|$175
|13
|18
|12
|Leap!
|Wein.
|$494,994
|-48.4%
|730
|-571
|$678
|$20,922,204
|-
|6
|19
|13
|Brad's Status
|Annapurna
|$404,000
|-57.6%
|453
|-
|$892
|$1,769,544
|-
|3
|20
|17
|Despicable Me 3
|Uni.
|$355,000
|-29.7%
|419
|-120
|$847
|$262,260,360
|$80
|14
|21
|15
|Dunkirk
|WB
|$326,000
|-44.1%
|401
|-277
|$813
|$186,876,949
|$100
|11
|22
|20
|War for the Planet of the Apes
|Fox
|$140,000
|-47.2%
|204
|-102
|$686
|$146,457,659
|$150
|12
|23
|23
|Girls Trip
|Uni.
|$109,000
|-51.5%
|179
|-134
|$609
|$115,002,110
|$19
|11
|24
|25
|Viceroy's House
|IFC
|$108,264
|-39.5%
|108
|-8
|$1,002
|$910,739
|-
|5
|25
|21
|Logan Lucky
|BST
|$82,578
|-67.9%
|200
|-197
|$413
|$27,818,769
|$29
|7
|26
|32
|Cars 3
|BV
|$61,000
|-20.6%
|88
|-26
|$693
|$152,483,133
|-
|16
|27
|29
|The Glass Castle
|LGF
|$56,000
|-51.0%
|136
|-83
|$412
|$17,153,194
|-
|8
|28
|N
|Pearl Jam - Let's Play Two
|Abr.
|$55,274
|-
|5
|-
|$11,055
|$55,274
|-
|1
|29
|34
|Columbus
|INDEP
|$53,630
|-25.5%
|49
|-8
|$1,094
|$836,491
|-
|9
|30
|47
|Loving Vincent
|Good Deed
|$52,886
|+128.2%
|4
|+3
|$13,222
|$89,692
|-
|2
|31
|35
|Dolores
|PBS
|$46,695
|-32.5%
|27
|-
|$1,729
|$345,685
|-
|5
|32
|30
|The Big Sick
|LGF
|$45,000
|-57.8%
|81
|-41
|$556
|$42,788,469
|-
|15
|33
|33
|Rebel in the Rye
|IFC
|$36,548
|-49.6%
|73
|-9
|$501
|$327,765
|-
|4
|34
|N
|Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House
|SPC
|$35,138
|-
|5
|-
|$7,028
|$35,138
|-
|1
|35
|36
|Hazlo Como Hombre (Do It Like An Hombre)
|PNT
|$35,000
|-34.5%
|68
|+18
|$515
|$2,520,525
|-
|5
|36
|N
|Te Ata
|Pala.
|$28,640
|-
|14
|-
|$2,046
|$28,640
|-
|1
|37
|45
|The Unknown Girl
|IFC
|$20,412
|-21.6%
|29
|+6
|$704
|$123,017
|-
|4
|38
|41
|Tulip Fever
|Wein.
|$19,192
|-42.0%
|42
|-48
|$457
|$2,381,091
|-
|5
|39
|48
|California Typewriter
|Grav.
|$18,075
|-12.7%
|20
|+4
|$904
|$185,516
|-
|7
|40
|N
|Take Every Wave: The Life of Liard Hamilton
|IFC
|$13,819
|-
|1
|-
|$13,819
|$13,819
|-
|1
|41
|62
|Unrest
|INDEP
|$12,096
|+14.0%
|6
|+5
|$2,016
|$25,689
|-
|2
|42
|39
|The Trip to Spain
|IFC
|$11,637
|-72.7%
|30
|-23
|$388
|$1,078,822
|-
|8
|43
|N
|Lucky
|Magn.
|$9,200
|-
|5
|-
|$1,840
|$9,200
|-
|1
|44
|72
|Marjorie Prime
|FR
|$4,000
|-37.7%
|5
|-2
|$800
|$167,735
|-
|7
|45
|95
|Love, Kennedy
|Purd.
|$1,743
|+22.0%
|1
|-1
|$1,743
|$405,261
|-
|18
|46
|101
|We Love You, Sally Carmichael!
|Purd.
|$412
|-62.1%
|1
|-1
|$412
|$113,284
|-
|9
|TOTAL (46 MOVIES):
|$89,572,730
|-23.9%
|35,668
|-1,220
|$2,511
Seeing IT tomorrow! 🎈
I also saw Teach Us All, this documentary on school segregation in the U.S. that Ava DuVernay's distribution company put out. It's decently made, especially if you don't know too much about the topic, but IDK I've read some really great journalistic work on the subject and it really pales in comparison to that. It is pretty upbeat despite the really depressing subject matter, but it's really impossible to feel optimistic in this political climate. I fear things are only going to get worse now.
i'll have to put that on my list. seeing articles appear here and there about how resegregation is coming back for schools/districts has been awful.
No regrets.
I saw Madame Hyde at NYFF, which was kinda disappointing; I felt like it couldn't decide on a metaphor and didn't really get/care about the original story's psychological points about choice & temptation, etc. Isabelle was good, tho. Last night I saw Lucky, and I've never been a huge Stantonhead or anything, but it was great and a totally perfect final film for such a prolific actor.
Might see American Made this week because apparently AMC is offering $5 Tuesdays in October for its fancy members or some such. Can't waaaaaait for Florida Project, Una & Blade Runner next weekend <3333 (Not expecting much from The Mountain Between Us, but I'm seeing it later in the week bc why not.)
i finally watched homecoming and uh... that was a good nap.
for anyone whose seen all of the AHS seasons, which one is worth watching next/is the least shitty? hotel or freakshow?
my personal ranking would be murder house = hotel > coven > asylum > freak show > roanoke (so far at least), but i don't think mine is a particularly popular opinion. i'm also LOVING cult when most of ontd seems to be hating it, so idk. hotel is super campy & ott and has a bit of a 90s feel to it, i really loved it; it's also visually great & has a killer ost, so that would be my rec.
