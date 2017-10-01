Stars Thank Taylor Swift

i've barely heard anything from her since her music video to which i say thank you taylor Reply

i really like her playlist, lmaooo! no shame Reply

Me too - I can't be mad at her for having half-way decent taste in music. Reply

it's really good, imo! the variety is nice Reply

Yep Reply

I discovered some good stuff but a lot was really boring, especially the last half of her list. Reply

I don't know what happened but I read the title of the post as "Star Wars Thank Taylor Swift" and I was so confused and angry. Reply

lol i thought it was just me Reply

Same minus the angry part and replaced with amusement Reply

"I'm honored"



lmao Reply

i understand it from not very well known artists, but from established ones this borderline subservience makes me cringe a bit tbh. but whatever, it's their choice Reply

ia Reply

Who? Like Kesha? cause she's had a rough go and Taylor has done more than just add her song to her playlist. Not to mention, what's wrong with being grateful? Jesus. Reply

yes, like kesha. you think it's gratitude, i think it's too deferential and vaguely humiliating so i personally wouldn't do it. clearly she agrees with you, so more power to her. Reply

lmao gratitude for what? getting someone on her team to put together a playlist? taylor christ has truly sacrificed so much Reply

Meh. Celebs just jerk each other off for mutual publicity and profit. Reply

when the queen enters the room, u bend the knee! Reply

I honestly like "Learn to Let Go" over "Praying" sorry not sorry. Reply

Agreed Reply

I honestly makes me cry, it feels so real coming from Kesha. Reply

I keep thinking I don't really like Praying that much, but whenever I hear it, it hits me in the feels and I decide I love it. But Learn to Let Go is definitely better. Reply

same. there are better songs than praying. although it is moving. Reply

Parent

yass promote Demi Reply

Agreed, Praying has a tonal shift I'm not a huge fan of, though I love the song overall. Learn to Let Go, especially the music video for it, is the song I listen to the most, after Hunt You Down. Reply

It’s such a good song. Reply

I feel like I haven't heard any of the new songs much? Reply

Me neither Reply

Be careful. You’ll have her stand on you saying it’s current ranking on radio and how it’s the “most added song of the year.”

/experience on this comment Reply

omg reading this was wild Reply

Same :/ Reply

Thank you Taylor for adding Rita's Your Song to your playlist #blessed Reply

This thirst......lordy Reply

Taylor's usually got great taste in music. I need to hit this playlist up Reply

Aww this is cute. Reply

Didn't she hate spotify? Reply

until katy perry released new music Reply

She loves money more Reply

Her Apple contract expired and she immediately signed with Spotify. There are posters and billboards up all over that went up the night her new single dropped. Reply

