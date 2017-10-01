Stars Thank Taylor Swift
Many Stars included in Taylor Swift's spotify playlist have took to social media to thank her.
Sources: https://twitter.com/aaronespe/status/913788268117938176
https://twitter.com/KeshaRose/status/914204947641638912
https://twitter.com/imjamescherry/status/913950953904189440
https://twitter.com/vindata/status/913807685824389120
Have you listened to Taylor's playlist?
Thanks @taylorswift13 for loving “Making All Things New.” From one songwriter to another, I’m honored. pic.twitter.com/2VUcBqUOJM— Aaron Espe (@aaronespe) September 29, 2017
Thank you @taylorswift13 for including my song "Learn To Let Go" on your playlist!! ♥️🌈✨♥️🌈✨ https://t.co/QC5eIBRZnN— kesha (@KeshaRose) September 30, 2017
TAYLOR SWIFT HAS JUST ADDED MY SONG ON HER PLAYLIST! WHAAAAT?! https://t.co/GxbN9yDV7c— JAMES CHERRY (@imjamescherry) September 30, 2017
I move so swift they call me Taylor 💃🏻— VINDATA (@vindata) September 29, 2017
Shoutout @taylorswift13 adding Favor to her new @Spotify playlist!
cc: @Skrillex @NastasiaGriffin https://t.co/eQlwBd7hDx
