‘I want one!’ Which Cute Sci-Fi and Fantasy Critters Do You Wish Were Real?

I always wanted a house hippo:



I would take on the world for Gizmo. (And Stripe.)

Gizmo. Always Gizmo. I'd take way better care of him and ACTUALLY follow the rules.



And I definitely needed Falcor growing up. Reply

I'm wanting to adopt a young Pyrenees in the near future to go with my adult one (since her dad passed away early this year and I want her to have a playmate) and name him Falcor. That just seems like the perfect name for a Pyrenees. ♥



Edited at 2017-10-01 04:12 pm (UTC)

My friend adopted a Pyrenees a few years ago and her name is now Coconut, but I went hard for Falcorina, haha. Pyrenees are great dogs <3

Aww, lol. They're an awesome breed. ♥

I always wanted to fly around on Fuchur.



I'd also gladly take a Trico from The Last Guardian <3



edit: Fuchur is called Falcor in English? The more you know.



Edited at 2017-10-01 04:11 pm (UTC)

Yes because Americans would pronounce it like "fucker" lol

No appreciation for the voiceless velar fricative lol.

Fuchur der Glücksdrache has such a nice ring to it. Reply

Oh my. I never knew that. Lol

bb groot <3

Also I'd pick Gizmo and Falcor on the list.

Always wanted Gizmo, still do. <3



No on Falcor though. He creeped me out. Reply

I wany a kitty dragon. Also Courage the Cowardly Dog. Although my dog pretty much is Courage, so there's that.

OMG yes, Toothless <3

Don't challenge me. BB-8 is a critter.







Edited at 2017-10-01 04:07 pm (UTC) Don't challenge me. BB-8 is a critter.

BB-8 is my pick too. I couldn't deal with Gizmo's punk ass.

falcor terrified me for some reason. i just wanted atreyu tbh.

I always wanted a unicorn and now it's too late!!!

Aww.



this was me growing up lol. i loved this movie.

this was me growing up lol. i loved this movie.

The book and movie were my childhood religion. Still love them.

Love! Just recently rewatched the film. This was such a poignant moment

def Gizmo. i actually have a replica that even sings its little song <3

Omg aw!

its more tv than film but:



its more tv than film but:

haha there are so many pokemon that would be awesome if they were real

eevees are too much pressure because you have to decide what they grow up to be.

i'd pick espeon i think

I always picked the water one it was an easy choice for me

Ughhh yes I always wanted an eevee!!!

I loved eevee so much

You guys can keep your Eevees. Give me Ralts any day. <3

