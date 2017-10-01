‘I want one!’ Which Cute Sci-Fi and Fantasy Critters Do You Wish Were Real?
Here’s Pajiba's list of the cutest TV and Film critters that I wish were real and also mine.
Gizmo
Falcor
BB-8
Baby Groot
I would take on the world for Gizmo. (And Stripe.)
And I definitely needed Falcor growing up.
I'd also gladly take a Trico from The Last Guardian <3
edit: Fuchur is called Falcor in English? The more you know.
Fuchur der Glücksdrache has such a nice ring to it.
No on Falcor though. He creeped me out.
I wany a kitty dragon. Also Courage the Cowardly Dog. Although my dog pretty much is Courage, so there's that.
Don't challenge me. BB-8 is a critter.
BB-8 is my pick too. I couldn't deal with Gizmo's punk ass.
I always wanted a unicorn and now it's too late!!!
its more tv than film but: