Blade Runner is Not Bankable in the U.S.

it will be after i see it 47 times

mte

Well yeah.

Really??? Because it's selling out like crazy here. I got my ticket last night (Alamo Drafthouse! ♥) and literally almost all of next weekend is gone already. I know I'm a ~coastal elite or whatever and maybe middle-America randos won't want to see a nearly 3-hour sci-fi flick, but I think it'll do well.

Well, drafthouse crowd is notoriously cinephilic, so yeah. I think your perception might be a bit skewed but I also think this'll have a solid weekend from people wanting to see Ford and Gosling.



Side note: I know it's probably the best theatre in town, but given that the Drafthouse supported and caped for a sexual abuser, is there anywhere else you could give your money in future? Obviously your call either way, but the manager has proven himself to be a total sleeze who doesn't care about women's safety.

Well, it seems to be selling out everywhere, but yes, that theatre is not exactly an average representation, true. I used a free "rain check" pass that I won a few months back anyway, but in general I was under the impression they were actually taking serious steps to remedy that situation once people started speaking out? I may be behind on the latest information, though.

It seems to be getting really good reviews.

Really?! Nah lemme go throwing away my money for this entire month when I get the chance to watch this movie tbh.... I already paid my early screening tix in advance for this Thursday yaaaassss. So take me home there yaaasssss Blade Runner 2049 YAAASSS



Edit:



Lol. I just found out there's another theater playing the original film(final cut!) in IMAX and 2049 will be shown in IMAX too. I want everything 😩



Edited at 2017-10-01 04:02 pm (UTC)

WOM is going to be important for this, yes... and people can't see IT every time they go to theaters. We'll see.

Ok

Ryan is definitely bankable, I will see this shit til the wheels fall off to prove it. Don't do him like that.

Ryan is bankable as a romantic lead (if he is at all), not for an audience like this.

Ia to a certain level but Drive is one of his most famous work

he's the reason I have no interest in this movie. totally miscast.

Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford tho?

Well, I'll be there opening night with two of my besties shoving chocolate popcorn down my gob while I do it. The reviews I've seen so far have been really good, so I am excited.

I plan to only see it once. Leto is in this and I can only stomach his presence in a film once.

He's not in it a lot. 2-3 scenes, allegedly.



Edited at 2017-10-01 05:32 pm (UTC) Reply

Bless 😭🙏🏾

Thank God lol

the original was super slow and boring and I don't even remember what it was about except for lots of talking and some chase scenes.

yeah, i think most people figured the budget was gonna make it a long shot hit even if it was a critical success. i'm hoping it's such a visual spectacle with good word of mouth that it exceeds expectations. i know i'm seeing it twice in imax.

it has a 2h45 min running time, of course it's not bankable in the US lmao

Aren't those wretched Transformers movies like 97 hours each? They always make tons of $$$, somehow. idk if that keeps people away as much as we'd think.

true, they're pretty long. but those have ~explosions, car chases & tiddies~, the recipe for box office success. the original blade runner is visually stunning but pretty slow-paced and philosophical, and i got the same impression abt this one from the reviews i read. hope to be proven wrong tho, maybe the huge hype and all the critical praise will be enough to make ppl go watch it!

Edited at 2017-10-01 03:52 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-10-01 03:52 pm (UTC) Reply

