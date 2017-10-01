Blade Runner is Not Bankable in the U.S.
#BladeRunner2049 will need strong international sales to top its $150 million budget https://t.co/r44yAosQcA pic.twitter.com/S73X8O8znz— Variety (@Variety) September 30, 2017
-Blade Runner is gonna need to be a hit overseas because Variety doesn't think it will be in the U.s.
Source: https://twitter.com/Variety/status/914277685278511104
Side note: I know it's probably the best theatre in town, but given that the Drafthouse supported and caped for a sexual abuser, is there anywhere else you could give your money in future? Obviously your call either way, but the manager has proven himself to be a total sleeze who doesn't care about women's safety.
Edit:
Lol. I just found out there's another theater playing the original film(final cut!) in IMAX and 2049 will be shown in IMAX too. I want everything 😩
Edited at 2017-10-01 04:02 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-10-01 05:32 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-10-01 03:52 pm (UTC)