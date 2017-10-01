X-Factor's James Arthur blames Rita for his sex addiction

her pussy too bomb Reply

Thread

Link

Look what she made him do 2.0 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why would this be in your autobiography...? Reply

Thread

Link

more importantly, why does he even have an autobiography? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



this man deserves several, hdu this man deserves several, hdu Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

my thought exactly lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's what i came in to ask...doesn't he only have one hit song? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She gets these men so heartbroken I kinda love it lmaooo.



Man, Calvin and Taylor were such a good match. Reply

Thread

Link

Rita got men out here sick and heartbroken over ha. I love it. Reply

Thread

Link

This Charles Dance reading excerpts on Big Fat Quiz of the year realness Reply

Thread

Link

i hope it's a question on this years' Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I live for those Charles Dance readings. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

crossing all my fingers Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not only is he an awful person (he literally got dropped from his label because of it), he's truly hideous i don't get it



if he actually gets a grammy nom for best new artist i'll riot Reply

Thread

Link

omg his old teeth Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He looks like Clay Aiken and Sam Smith's love child. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

There are inbred rednecks in the UK too?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What kind of reverse warholian excuse for a homo sapian? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

its more rude of you to post this *adblocks* Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

he is so fucking awful Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ewwww i hope these are lies. why would she lower herself to his level Reply

Thread

Link

no wonder why she's the pope's favorite Reply

Thread

Link

so it's her fault that you became a big ho just because she didn't want to be with you???? this greasy motherfucker Reply

Thread

Link

He seems like a real prince charming.



Reply

Thread

Link

Shit, please use a disclaimer next time. This hurts.



Edited at 2017-10-01 04:17 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao. microcephalic realness Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just google imaged him. Why does he have the head of a 12 year old on an adult's body? Is he seriously trying to be badass with that face of his? Reply

Thread

Link

wow his face is so punchable :( Reply

Thread

Link

Men are forever blaming women for their own flaws. Fuck this dude. Reply

Thread

Link

i didn't know who he was other than some musician that pops up on pandora sometimes whose music i liked. this is gross and embarrassing. what anti-gay lyrics? i don't wanna look that shit up Reply

Thread

Link





I stopped at 3:46. Was the,"You probably wanna stick your sticky dick in me. You fucking queer." the only homophobic part in there? I couldn't go on to listen for more.



Also, he prob should not have compared himself to Sloth from the goonies lol



Edit:

It seems he has apologized on various occasions in 2013 and 2016 and seems genuine. So I won't hold it against him any longer.



(http://www.pinknews.co.uk/2013/11/16/x-factor-winner-james-arthur-apologises-for-homophobic-slur-in-diss-song-im-disappointed-in-myself/)





But he still aint shit for being a bitch ass in regards rita.



Edited at 2017-10-01 03:58 pm (UTC) Thats way too long.I stopped at 3:46. Was the,"You probably wanna stick your sticky dick in me. You fucking queer." the only homophobic part in there? I couldn't go on to listen for more.Also, he prob should not have compared himself to Sloth from the goonies lolEdit:It seems he has apologized on various occasions in 2013 and 2016 and seems genuine. So I won't hold it against him any longer.But he still aint shit for being a bitch ass in regards rita. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

"If I’m honest, I became a bit of a slag after Rita. I was chatting to hundreds of women online or on Whats-App after swapping numbers with them via Twitter, and I started to sleep with so many of them I lost count."



“They were usually the same type — Babestation girls or glamour models. If I saw someone I fancied I’d contact her on social media and tell her blatantly I wanted to have sex."



Omg women can actually sleep with this man???? Gag 🤢🤢🤢 he looks like he's got dick cheese Reply

Thread

Link

Ikr! Like how can a woman even brag about being with him. There are no bragging rights in this situation at all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link