X-Factor's James Arthur blames Rita for his sex addiction
EXCLUSIVE: #XFactor's James Arthur reveals secret Rita Ora fling turned him into a sex addict https://t.co/3bZ4n5bSde— The Scottish Sun (@ScottishSun) October 1, 2017
In his autobiography, 2012 X-Factor winner James Arthur talks about his fling with Rita after the show.
They met up on the X-Factor tour and hooked up in Rita's tour bus.
“There was a lot of magic there and it was an amazing night. Rita seemed really, really into me, but I still couldn’t quite believe it.
He seems to have thought she was faking it:
“I wondered if she was a very good actress. I was very stoned that night and my paranoia was sky-high."
They spent more than one night together:
“Me and Rita met up a few more times after that and had some more amazing nights. ‘I’m in love with you,’ she told me one night. She said it so sincerely I wanted to believe her, though it seemed insane"
Rita then ghosted him and he began to spiral:
"If I’m honest, I became a bit of a slag after Rita. I was chatting to hundreds of women online or on Whats-App after swapping numbers with them via Twitter, and I started to sleep with so many of them I lost count."
“They were usually the same type — Babestation girls or glamour models. If I saw someone I fancied I’d contact her on social media and tell her blatantly I wanted to have sex."
James Arthur has previously mentioned his tryst with Rita. In 2013 when he was making rap songs for some reason (including the infamous homophobic diss track), he unkindly referenced her a few times: "Some people's auras [Ora's] and demeanours can deceive us, but what they really want is a piece of your penis." and "I'm giving 10 million f**ks less than Rita does and that's a lot of f**ks.
this man deserves several, hdu
Man, Calvin and Taylor were such a good match.
Rita got men out here sick and heartbroken over ha. I love it.
if he actually gets a grammy nom for best new artist i'll riot
rude!
I stopped at 3:46. Was the,"You probably wanna stick your sticky dick in me. You fucking queer." the only homophobic part in there? I couldn't go on to listen for more.
Also, he prob should not have compared himself to Sloth from the goonies lol
It seems he has apologized on various occasions in 2013 and 2016 and seems genuine. So I won't hold it against him any longer.
(http://www.pinknews.co.uk/2013/11/16/x-factor-winner-james-arthur-apologises-for-homophobic-slur-in-diss-song-im-disappointed-in-myself/)
But he still aint shit for being a bitch ass in regards rita.
“They were usually the same type — Babestation girls or glamour models. If I saw someone I fancied I’d contact her on social media and tell her blatantly I wanted to have sex."
Omg women can actually sleep with this man???? Gag 🤢🤢🤢 he looks like he's got dick cheese