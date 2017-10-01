A Halt and Catch Fire 3x07 post

I'm still recovering. It was such a beautiful episode but damn was it devastating. And it reminded me just how great this show is at writing complicated relationships. I'm really going to miss it once it's gone. Reply

Thread

Link

also I'm gonna pretend Cameron created The Sims Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i cried like a baby Reply

Thread

Link

this episode was written and directed by two women btw! lisa albert and tricia brock respectively 🙏🏽 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i sobbed but that shot of gordon walking through the door was one of the most beautiful shots ive seen Reply

Thread

Link

Oh man, I'm a few episodes behind. I'm catching up after work today. Reply

Thread

Link

I just finished watching this episode and i literally said out loud "why would you do this to me!" to the show :(

It was a beautiful scene but man it was hearbreaking Reply

Thread

Link









Edited at 2017-10-01 02:27 pm (UTC) I fucking hate this show. Reply

Thread

Link





I hope that Joe, Cameron and Donna finally come together [ Spoiler (click to open) ] because of Gordon's Death Last night's episode CRUSHED ME. It was so beautiful, but so freaking sad!I hope that Joe, Cameron and Donna finally come together.....but I kinda feel like it's just gonna drive them further away. Reply

Thread

Link

Potentially the show's best episode yet

Lies but whatever



Gordo upstaged Donna one last time, i'm glad that Joe/Donna conflict was contained in one episode and they finally let Donna speak her mind. So it went me laughing so hard i started crying at her slamming Joe's hand then me continuing sobbing through Donna opening up and ending in me ugly crying at life flashing before Gordo's eyes. Well, fuck you too show, i was not ready, i was prepared for finale but not 4x7! They also made Gordo such a centerpiece this season, ughhhhhhh. Poor Haley, hang in there kid, she never got to talk with her father after their fight. And they both had so much to say =/ Reply

Thread

Link

i want your episode rankings when the season is over



"she never got to talk with her father after their fight. And they both had so much to say"



FUCK OFF TBH Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao all time ranking? top 10? top 20? top 30? top 40?



it hits harder during the rewatch, that line Tell him I'll see him tonight oh baby you really won't =((((((( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They also made Gordo such a centerpiece this season, ughhhhhhh

Of course they did. Scoot said in a previous interview that Gordon will a way for the other central characters to mend their fences. I just didn't expect that it will be this way.



she never got to talk with her father after their fight. And they both had so much to say

This is the most devastating part about Gordon's passing — he didn't get to tell Haley that he knows about her sexuality. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i was expecting them to renew their bonds during over his grave in finale but now i have to suffer 3 hours watching people deal with such big loss in their lives. it's a much harder thing for me to experience than actual death. oh, gordo =\



ikr! uncle joe adopting her is one thing but actual words coming from father she loved so much would've meant the entire world to haley. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









Only one(2 hour) episode to go. I CAN'T DEAL! Oh man this show.Only one(2 hour) episode to go. I CAN'T DEAL! Reply

Thread

Link

three hours to go my guy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

3???? I was mistaken. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I haven't seen the episode yet, I'm two away..but I knew they were going to kill off gordie!!



WHY DO MY FAVORITE CHARACTERS HAVE TO DIE!!!!



Anyways, I find it odd since he was doing so well and had no more pass outs. I guess I'll have to watch the episode. Reply

Thread

Link

WHY DO MY FAVORITE CHARACTERS HAVE TO DIE!!!!

This is me all the time. </3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My sister tells me not to like any character, because I end up killing them. Haha, it's already happened with so many characters on different tv shows for me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw this coming, I hoped it wouldn't but.. :( Reply

Thread

Link

I called it so long ago. I had my suspicions, and the moment he burned his journals a few eps ago, I turned to my friend and was like "they're killing him at the end of the show".



We both knew it was coming and still cried like babies. Reply

Thread

Link

I wasn't expecting it because I had hoped it wasn't going to be what happened. Yes, I am still in denial. That whole sequence was beautifully shot.



This really is one of the best, underrated shows. I'm not ready for it to be over. Reply

Thread

Link

well, shit Reply

Thread

Link