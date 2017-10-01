A Halt and Catch Fire 3x07 post
#HaltAndCatchFire Review: "Who Needs a Guy" May Be the Series' Finest Hour https://t.co/kt7raSnCY0 pic.twitter.com/gKV3b9wYkw— Paste Magazine (@PasteMagazine) October 1, 2017
- Potentially the show's best episode yet
- [Link to spoiler]Gordon dies in a beautiful sequence where he sees scenes of his family from when they were younger
- There's only 3 episodes left in the series
Let's discuss this amazing episode of this amazing, underrated show!
It was a beautiful scene but man it was hearbreaking
I hope that Joe, Cameron and Donna finally come together [Spoiler (click to open)]because of Gordon's Death .....but I kinda feel like it's just gonna drive them further away.
Lies but whatever
Gordo upstaged Donna one last time, i'm glad that Joe/Donna conflict was contained in one episode and they finally let Donna speak her mind. So it went me laughing so hard i started crying at her slamming Joe's hand then me continuing sobbing through Donna opening up and ending in me ugly crying at life flashing before Gordo's eyes. Well, fuck you too show, i was not ready, i was prepared for finale but not 4x7! They also made Gordo such a centerpiece this season, ughhhhhhh. Poor Haley, hang in there kid, she never got to talk with her father after their fight. And they both had so much to say =/
it hits harder during the rewatch, that line Tell him I'll see him tonight oh baby you really won't =(((((((
Of course they did. Scoot said in a previous interview that Gordon will a way for the other central characters to mend their fences. I just didn't expect that it will be this way.
This is the most devastating part about Gordon's passing — he didn't get to tell Haley that he knows about her sexuality.
ikr! uncle joe adopting her is one thing but actual words coming from father she loved so much would've meant the entire world to haley.
Only one(2 hour) episode to go. I CAN'T DEAL!
WHY DO MY FAVORITE CHARACTERS HAVE TO DIE!!!!
Anyways, I find it odd since he was doing so well and had no more pass outs. I guess I'll have to watch the episode.
This is me all the time. </3
We both knew it was coming and still cried like babies.
This really is one of the best, underrated shows. I'm not ready for it to be over.