Riverdale Roundup: Serpents, Speculation, Sabrina, and Some Other Stuff

i just started this show and everyone is such a bad actor. it's cringy bad acting, too :/ Reply

I think Lili is really great! Madelaine too. The rest, I’ll give you.



Edited at 2017-10-01 01:42 pm (UTC)

Probably in the minority here but I think jughead is also good Reply

i think lili's good but madeleine was so...meh. she's like a grumpy cat acting, imo.



Edited at 2017-10-01 02:17 pm (UTC)

I couldn't get into it either. There's not even a charm in the writing that could draw me in. It's just bad all the way around. Reply

I decided to binge this show one weekend and I just loved it. So cheesy & dramatic, but whatever. My boyfriend was talking shit during it that it's a dumb show, but now he's asking about when it comes back for season 2 lol.



Also I just love the casts' friendships. Betty & Veronica are so cute on their IG stories w/ each other. Reply

Hate watching is a wonderful thing indeed. I personally couldn't live without Poldark, the smug, rage inducing, terribly paced garbage :)



Riverdale I actually genuinely kind of like lol. Mainly bc of Jug's dad and Alice, they are the bessstttt. Reply

i'm so behind on Poldark, but the gifs i saw on tumblr were enough Reply

The Serpent guys are hot Reply

How..old are you?..



I mean, one looks cute. Reply

what does this have to do with my age? Reply

I'm re-watching the show bc my bf FINALLY wanted to watch it. I was a little surprised that he's been so into it. We're gonna watch the last ep today.





I'm sooo ready for season 2 omg!! Reply

kj’s hair truly is awful yikes 😩 i’m not feeling super excited for this season tbh i’m mostly excited about queen cheryl 💕 and the parents (esp mama cooper and fp). hopefully jughead and betty break up (they won’t because fanservice 😩) and veronica gets an interesting story line ugh she deserves better Reply

i want so much more fp, mmm Reply

Omg. One of the new cast members has the same name as me (different last name spelling) but I had to do a double take. Am I in the show?! That was trippy. Reply

i hope Kevin gets a better bf this season too Reply

i think he's supposed to tho i rly liked him w/ joaquin Reply

Joaquin isnt attractive. They need to recast him if he's going to be a continued love interest. Or just give kevin a good looking new BF.



/shallow Reply

when doe this start? Reply

the tallest serpent looks to be about 35 years old Reply

also i can't believe they're casting for more characters when they already have about a billion like staaahhppp Reply

and we still haven't meet Jug's sister and flop mother Reply

I had hoped that Chic (though I doubt Chic will be his name in TV canon) would end up being revealed as Fred's shooter... but if they're not bringing Chic around until mid-season, I doubt that will be the case.



Le sigh. Reply

I finished binge watching this show yesterday. I was surprised by how much enjoyed it. It's everything PLL wanted to be. Reply

they are not keeping the name Chic, right???







Edited at 2017-10-01 03:22 pm (UTC)

lmaoooo Reply

I just started watching that show and everyone looks like cartoon characters to me lol.

They are so caked in makeup too and the girls are always running around in skimpy outfits while everyone else is wearing boots & jackets.



...but the girl who plays betty is truly gorgeous.



...and the guy with the red hair looks like Edward Cullen with that ridiculous hairstyle. that is all.



Edited at 2017-10-01 03:26 pm (UTC)

they always put SO much makeup on Cheryl, it really is distracting sometimes Reply

