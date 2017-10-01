A Look Back at TRL from the Former VJs and Co-Creator of the Show





lmao I love this tribute <3 Reply

Thread

Link

TRL was the epitome of my high school years. I’d always come home and watch lol Reply

Thread

Link

that Mariah moment is funny yet sad Reply

Thread

Link

I remember her Cribs episode where she went on the treadmill in her heels lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She was still dealing with the Luis Miguel breakup and there was so much back n' forth with them. I think she fell deeply in love with him and he broke her heart and her mind in the process.



I've always thought this was her payment for being half responsible for the Mottola mess. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought her breakdown was because of Mottola Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

? wasn't mattola abusive towards her? didn't he try and ruin her? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

sorry but all these are really boring and pointless. especially the eminem one. Reply

Thread

Link

TRL was when MTV died for me because it was payola through and through. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm screaming at the Tom Cruise one. Big Anne of Cleves fan.



Reply

Thread

Link

1998-2001 trl was awesome. Loved seeing "Weird" and "If only". Reply

Thread

Link

the BSB vs NSYNC show was the bestttttt. I recorded it and watched it so many times. She had every right to threaten Carson he was obviously on the inside and liked NSYNC better. Complete shenanigans!!! Reply

Thread

Link

But he’d randomly shout out the names of products he was endorsing while we were on-air.



I don't know why I find this hilarious but I do. Reply

Thread

Link

youtube and twitter have killed the need for TRL to come back



and im not looking forward to liza koshy hosting - shes so extra all the time Reply

Thread

Link

omg the BSB fan LOL that was hilarious, she was about to throttle Carson. The Mariah thing was more uncomfortable than anything because you could tell something was seriously going on with her. Reply

Thread

Link

I spent the majority of my teenage years in the TRL studios and looking back, it was a real high point for me lol. We went so often that the producers picked my best friend to be interviewed for a piece some magazine was writing about Damien because they knew we came here often lmao. The TRL era really was a moment in pop culture. Reply

Thread

Link

Was it one of those things were you got free tickets? I was never actually clear on that. And aww, semi-jealous, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

trl was great



unfortunately music isn't the same now, and i don't think the new trl will carry much weight at all. Reply

Thread

Link

I re-watched the Aaliyah I Miss You video yesterday and the celeb cameos are so disappointing. It had like 3 or 4 vj's in it. Ananda, LaLa, Quiddus, and Big Tigger Reply

Thread

Link

I very distinctly remember this show starting off just as "Total Request". It was Carson Daly sitting in a dark room playing five videos, not ten, no audience. I think that lasted only a few months until they were in a studio with an audience, and then of course it blew up into something huge. Total Request is responsible for introducing me to the Backstreet Boys back when "Backstreet's Back" was their single. Reply

Thread

Link

I remember the same time period with the 5 videos. And then TRL was competing a lot with those other networks doing similar things, but scammy (like those requests where you had to pay money). Total Request Live, in the beginning, was pretty innovative since it allowed people to interact with celebrities outside of print or pretaped interviews. And it was 5 days a week, so people really honed in. It opened doors to celebrity and fan interactions. I used to watch it all the time when boybands were first gaining traction in the late 90s/early 00s. Pop had a huge comeback in part because of TRL's voting and interaction. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ha ha, yeah, they mentioned how they didn't have a studio audience and then one day a dude showed up outside with a sign begging to be let up so they let him up, and then the outside crowd started growing.



Or that in the early days they had to beg people to vote for videos.



What got me was them admitting that the glass of the studio (which used to be a bank) had never been made bulletproof so they'd hold they're breath every time a celebrity walked up to the windows Reply

Parent

Thread



Link