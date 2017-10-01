halloween

The L Word's Mia Kirshner joins Star Trek Discovery



Mia Kirshner, most famous for playing Jenny on The L Word, is joining Star Trek Discovery. Kirshner will play Amanda Grayson, the human wife of Sarek (James Frain). The character was originally played by Jane Wyatt.

