The L Word's Mia Kirshner joins Star Trek Discovery

she does look like a young amanda so i'll allow it. Hopefully this will make me see Amanda when i look at her now, and not Jenny, so im not automatically annoyed. It'll be fun to see her again and her relationship to michael, amanda was always fab. and i guess we'll see how michael came to be under their care. Reply

Can they stop with Spock? Leave his family out of this. Reply

Spock is legit one of my favorite ST characters and this is getting really annoying, they really need to give him and his family (and Vulcans and Klingons, tbh) a rest for a while. Reply

my dream in life is that Discovery will be a huge hit, the suits will greenlight more trek, and some super ambitious new showrunner will be given the chance to create a post ds9 show that takes up a lot of the threads ds9 left but still has plenty of its own ideas.



and that we get both shows simultaneously because i love discovery so far too. Reply

I'm waiting on my mom to watch Discovery (she's in the States at the moment). I really hate that it's pre-TOS and this whole BS with Sarek and the Klingons' look, but I'm gonna try and keep an open mind about it, because you guys seem to like it.



I would kill for a post DS9 show though, that was my favorite ST show (to be fair, I didn't see Voyager or Enterprise). I would love having both shows airing at the same time, but I think that ain't gonna happen. Reply

THE POWER OF PRAYER IS ON MY SIDE SIS



nah but really, i agree it sucks it's yet another prequel, but i really genuinely adore what they've done with it so far. like it's technically a prequel but it kind of feels like futuretrek anyway? and even though the klingons look like ass the language and lore and the performances are honestly blowing me away. tng klingons were super fun but these are legit ALIEN and different and even though they're cast as the villains they make a pretty good point in their actions tbh, it's not cut and dry.



sorry i'll stfu before i spoiler you lol Reply

Nah, it's cool, I already know spoilers. Some, at least. Seeing how you guys love the show, I really want to give it a fair shot and get over my Sarek/ugly Klingons hangups and 'why the hell is this another prequel and we're stuck in the past for a decade and a half' issues. I'm gonna try and keep an open mind and mostly pretend it's not a prequel or is an extra alternate timeline, because all this Sarek-Michael retconning of 50 years of canon is annoying me as much as Sybok's existence, so I need to find a way to live with it.



I'm glad that the Klingons aren't just cut and dry villains though, if we have to use them again as villains in the past. Reply

I always get her and Constance Zimmer mixed up Reply

same Reply

love yourself lj Reply

She really does look like a young Amanda, wow



So when does the new episode drop, is there a set time? Reply

830? They should be more like Starz and just release it in the morning day of. Reply

Probz so impatient euros won't torrent it but watch it on netflix instead. It's out monday morning for us. Reply

That's legit what I was hoping for :( Reply

jenny schecter would absolutely hook up w/ a vulcan Reply

It took me like three days to remember that the race was called Vulcans instead of Spocks. Spock ha impact Reply

Sybok could never Reply

lmfao Reply

screaming Reply

I just

I can't believe that Amanda Greyson would just let Sarek raise a little human girl like a Vulcan I just Reply

oh man, Mia K.

I'm excited to see her again. Reply

Oh cool! Reply

i love mia kirshner and have run out of excuses as to why i still haven't watched discovery. Reply

oh fuck yes Reply

This show is really good...I was so impressed.



Its on Netflix too Reply

How will we know if this is getting good ratings if it’s not on tv? I can’t deal with the stress of not knowing if something’s getting renewed after the first season. Reply

I know it's silly, but I'm going to have to try really hard to disassociate her from Jenny Schechter in my head.

As for Discovery, I wasn't 100% sold on the pilot. It somehow felt small and limited. And while I think Michael could be a great character if allowed to grow, the dialogue wasn't doing her any favors. They were trying to make her just a bit too brilliant. Forcing it, instead of letting the audience find out for themselves Reply

jfc can they do something different



leave Spock's family aloooooooooone Reply

yay, i love mia kirshner! i don't want to see her be straight, though. but i'm happy for her. Reply

