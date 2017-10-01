The L Word's Mia Kirshner joins Star Trek Discovery
EXCLUSIVE: Actress playing Amanda in #StarTrekDiscovery revealed + @AaronHarberts talks canon & season 2 planning https://t.co/6Dfv0g2Pbl— TrekMovie.com (@TrekMovie) September 30, 2017
Mia Kirshner, most famous for playing Jenny on The L Word, is joining Star Trek Discovery. Kirshner will play Amanda Grayson, the human wife of Sarek (James Frain). The character was originally played by Jane Wyatt.
Source
New episode today, Americans! Please give CBS Access your coin so I may continue to enjoy this show on Netflix for many years to come!
and that we get both shows simultaneously because i love discovery so far too.
I would kill for a post DS9 show though, that was my favorite ST show (to be fair, I didn't see Voyager or Enterprise). I would love having both shows airing at the same time, but I think that ain't gonna happen.
nah but really, i agree it sucks it's yet another prequel, but i really genuinely adore what they've done with it so far. like it's technically a prequel but it kind of feels like futuretrek anyway? and even though the klingons look like ass the language and lore and the performances are honestly blowing me away. tng klingons were super fun but these are legit ALIEN and different and even though they're cast as the villains they make a pretty good point in their actions tbh, it's not cut and dry.
sorry i'll stfu before i spoiler you lol
I'm glad that the Klingons aren't just cut and dry villains though, if we have to use them again as villains in the past.
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
So when does the new episode drop, is there a set time?
I can't believe that Amanda Greyson would just let Sarek raise a little human girl like a Vulcan I just
I'm excited to see her again.
Its on Netflix too
As for Discovery, I wasn't 100% sold on the pilot. It somehow felt small and limited. And while I think Michael could be a great character if allowed to grow, the dialogue wasn't doing her any favors. They were trying to make her just a bit too brilliant. Forcing it, instead of letting the audience find out for themselves
leave Spock's family aloooooooooone