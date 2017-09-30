Feminist and Activist Bella Thorne Poses Nude Without Retouching

Gorgeous Cuban feminist Bella Thorne has taken her activism further, and recently posed nude for GQ Mexico and specifically asked for them to not retouch her to help encourage her fans to be comfortable within their own skin and not follow unrealistic beauty standards projected by the entertainment industry.

On her Instagram she said, "As a public persona you know naturally that everytime you shoot with a magazine there is always small retouching. Cuz yeah if they show my acne scars or a wrinkle in my forehead or my teeth aren't perfectly white, people will look at the photo and say no she's not perfect and usually most people don't want the public trashing and I get it, But f--k it I'm here to tell you that's right I'm not F--KING PERFECT. IM A HUMAN BEING AND IM REAL."



