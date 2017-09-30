Feminist and Activist Bella Thorne Poses Nude Without Retouching
Gorgeous Cuban feminist Bella Thorne has taken her activism further, and recently posed nude for GQ Mexico and specifically asked for them to not retouch her to help encourage her fans to be comfortable within their own skin and not follow unrealistic beauty standards projected by the entertainment industry.
On her Instagram she said, "As a public persona you know naturally that everytime you shoot with a magazine there is always small retouching. Cuz yeah if they show my acne scars or a wrinkle in my forehead or my teeth aren't perfectly white, people will look at the photo and say no she's not perfect and usually most people don't want the public trashing and I get it, But f--k it I'm here to tell you that's right I'm not F--KING PERFECT. IM A HUMAN BEING AND IM REAL."
Are you comfortable in your own body?
2) Why can't one be a feminist and still be comfortable enough with their body to pose nude? (Let's pretend there was actually no photo retouching).
2.b) Or are you stating that Bella is not being genuine and that she's only posing nude because sex sells and it not actually about woman power?
And don't waste cake.
My ass collapses and my stomach no matter how hard I suck it in, gets rolls ugh. I wish I had an athletic muscular body now that I'm older, may not look as feminine, but its nice to have everything firm and tight.
i follow some really fit cross fit athletes and when they sit they have rolls too. it's not always fat that rolls, skin can roll too, esp if you have crappy posture when you sit. it's completely normal. :) i just watched this great video on youtube of a lingerie model (who is considered plus size which blows my mind) and she showed all poses that models do to appear differently. it was really fascinating to me and this morning i was looking at my fabletics stuff and i was like 'omg there's that pose! and that pose!' and it's all i see now lol. if you want i can look the video up for you.
there are a few more tricks i saw some fitness model on instagram show
it's all posed it's ridiculous. even those fitness girls dont look how they look in photos
i worry for the younger generation nowadays :(
also, did you purposely leave out the "hopping over the fence" part from her post or...