Feminist and Activist Bella Thorne Poses Nude Without Retouching

isn't this a bit hypocritical?

I always find this kind of hilarious when hot young actresses pose without retouching. Like, okay, cool, nice in theory, but you're already a thin, conventionally lovely girl with makeup, lighting, angles, and a whole team to make you look amazing regardless of retouching, and you know this. It's naive at best, but mostly disingenuous. Reply

right. am i supposed to be impressed Reply

Tbh if this was something I cared at all about, it would only make me feel worse about myself lol. At least if an image is retouched I can be like "nobody looks like this irl" but if she's unretouched with perfect skin and a perfect body it's like, well shit I am a legit monster. Reply

Mte, it only ends up doing the opposite of what was supposedly intended Reply

Sorry

I laughed

=/ Reply

I agree. Reply

IA. She looks pretty haggard in her down time Reply

mte Reply

mte, like what is this trying to prove and who's it trying to inspire lmao Reply

Right? It's especially funny with younger actresses. Like at 18-19, it's not surprising that your body might not need much retouching in the first place. Reply

Yeah, this is more of a #humblebrag situation than a #beyourself !!!!! type thing. Reply

Lmfao right? Reply

Not to mention a ton of PS Reply

Exactly. I'm glad I'm not some young impressionable teen anymore cause seeing a photo like this and knowing it wasn't even retouched would basically destroy me. Reply

Mte. The no make up thing always bugs me too. Like oh cool you look like that without makeup? Because I look terrible, thanks for making me feel shitty. Reply

And in this case, the photos are clearly photoshopped (we saw what her skin really looks like). So for her to say "This is the real me! No retouching! Lol look at my acne scars!" is actually worse. Reply

mte Reply

Yeah this earns you brownie points for being real but you look awesome without airbrushing and a whole team to make you look good so great for u???

Reply

there is no way this isn’t photoshopped lmao Reply

But this is definitely retouched. Girl has far worse skin than those pictures show. Reply

mte Reply

yeah that was my first thought. i think its quite hard for make up alone to cover skin issues without it looking cakey. Reply

seriously wtf is this shit nnn Reply

I know, where are the acne scars? Reply

http://www.gettyimages.ca/license/845833860



idk how to zoom into getty pics nah she covers it well with makeup

Yeah, it's really obvious if you have basic knowledge of photoshop and stuff. Even if she had great skin you can tell just from how smooth it looks. Even great skin doesn't look that smooth on its own. Reply

All they did was leave in a few of her birthmarks lol Reply

bella thorne and halsey are almost identical imo Reply

mte Reply

if those are unretouched, them I'm a virgin Reply

LMFAO Reply

Sex sells but I'm a cool girl so this is bc feminism y'all



/having your cake and eating it Reply

1) Why have cake if you're not going to eat it? That's just silly and wasteful.



2) Why can't one be a feminist and still be comfortable enough with their body to pose nude? (Let's pretend there was actually no photo retouching).



2.b) Or are you stating that Bella is not being genuine and that she's only posing nude because sex sells and it not actually about woman power?



And don't waste cake. Reply

I’m gonna jump on the don’t waste cake bandwagon. It’s expensive and someone put a lot of work into so why would you just look at it? Reply

girl everyone looks great in black and white. if she and GQ (lol) were actually serious about this issue, they would have photographed her sans cake makeup and the soft lighting. besides this is just a blatant excuse for posing nude. Reply

I wish my stomach looked like that when I sat down.



My ass collapses and my stomach no matter how hard I suck it in, gets rolls ugh. I wish I had an athletic muscular body now that I'm older, may not look as feminine, but its nice to have everything firm and tight. Reply

my stomach no matter how hard I suck it in, gets rolls ugh.



i follow some really fit cross fit athletes and when they sit they have rolls too. it's not always fat that rolls, skin can roll too, esp if you have crappy posture when you sit. it's completely normal. :) i just watched this great video on youtube of a lingerie model (who is considered plus size which blows my mind) and she showed all poses that models do to appear differently. it was really fascinating to me and this morning i was looking at my fabletics stuff and i was like 'omg there's that pose! and that pose!' and it's all i see now lol. if you want i can look the video up for you. Reply

i think i've seen that video! most women have rolls when they sit down, no biggie. my thin af friend has the same thing and i was shooketh.gif when i saw it. Reply

i would love to see this video! Reply

that video is so great!

there are a few more tricks i saw some fitness model on instagram show

it's all posed it's ridiculous. even those fitness girls dont look how they look in photos

i worry for the younger generation nowadays :( Reply

You can look athletic and feminine though? Reply

Have you seen Britney Spears body? is amazing and she still gets rolls on her stomach when she sits, it's normal. Reply

Pay no mind to her lack of rolls; she's strategically sitting up and sucking in her stomach so you don't see rolls. Its a method a lot of models do during photoshoots...everyone is supposed to have their stomach bunch up when they're sitting down. Reply

as everyone else says we're ~supposed~ to have at least a little pooch when we sit down. We're meant to store fat in that area (in healthy amounts, anyway.) She is definitely posing. I do the same thing when someone cute walks by lmao and I'm someone who balloons five more pant sizes if I even see something made entirely out of sodium. Reply

I'm so over the "not retouched!!!" celebrity photo trend. It's cool when it's some no-name Aerie model with stretch marks or cellulite or something, but with celebrities it's usually just bragging. Reply

this girl is no stranger to plastic surgery. it's her body and all but she's really not the one to preach about how to be comfortable in your own skin.



also, did you purposely leave out the "hopping over the fence" part from her post or... Reply

yeah, why did OP leave that out? Reply

idg that last fence part, what is she saying Reply

When I made the post it was from a this website which didn't have that bit in the bit i copy/pasted, I didn't see the full caption on her instagram til now. I also dont understand that last part. Reply

So where are the unretouched photos? Cause she better not be passing those photos as unretouched Reply

