ONTD Original™ - Halloween Edition: 13 Vintage YA Thrillers About Secrets, Lies & Confessions

i personally prefer gallows hill, the salem witch trial reincarnation novel Reply

Omg. Christopher pike books were my absolute favorite when i was in middle school. Fall into Darkness was the best. Reply

Fall into Darkness and Remember Me were my faves. Reply

I remember liking Remember Me, but I can't remember anything about it. Hmmm. Reply

yessssss



i also loved monster



yessssss

i also loved monster

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] type I diabetes I loooved Remember Me! If I remember right, the key to the mystery was Reply

RIP, Jonathan Brandis. Reply

Aw, I loved Christopher Pike, they had such a weird vibe, it was always some deranged hookup described in painful detail followed by aliens. I think Monster and Road to Nowhere were my favourites, iirc. Reply

wow, i definitely remember reading hit and run when i was probably too young for it. my mom won a basket of those rl stine books at a tricky tray, i also remember reading the snowman and one that took place at the beach where kids were being ripped apart on the rocks or something traumatic Reply

Lol dang that's an awesome thing to win at auction... do you still have those books? Reply

most likely in our attic, we have so many books we've been meaning to either donate or attempt reselling and never gotten around to taking down Reply

My Aunt worked at a library & one summer--some publisher or PR company sent each librarian a giant box of Christopher Pike books as a gift. She gave them to me & it was the greatest summer of my younger years because I was way to young for them & it was awesome. Reply

You're the only other person that seems to remember The Snowman book. Legit terrifying because it seems like a storyline that could happen in real life (Heather's uncle is abusive, her boyfriend stabs the guy ~for her~), possibly in one of those Dateline specials with Keith Morrison's narrations. Reply

I liked Face on the Milk Carton and Whatever Happened to Janine. Her boyfriend fucked up with that radio series, I'm still angry at his ass for spilling that shit. That's why Larry was on my shit list when he did that shit to Piper. (Only time I was on Piper's side.)



I also liked The graduation series although it was racist with the Black guy being from a gang and the Mexican girl just . . .no man. Although the abortion line took me a while to get and I so didn't get the killer until I re-read it again.



OH!! And the Westing Game was my shit! Reply

Janie's boyfriend was a bastard for doing that to her and her family. And wasn't it for a college radio series? Using her story for anything would've been shitty, but it was just to be popular. Reply

It was for the radio college show and that's because he sucked during his first show. Couldn't get people interested until he mentioned her. And he tried to justify it and the only reason she heard it was because she went up to his college with her little brother to surprise her boyfriend. Reply

for some reason, the clearest thing i remember about whatever happened to janie is the dad bending a spoon lol Reply

I remember liking Face on the Milk Carton but I have no recollection about about what most of it was about. Just little dream like pieces.



I LOVED the Westing Game. I have easily read that book 20 times. It was like a comfortable blanket when I was a kid. Reply

Did they ever find the kidnapper? I think I only read the first three books in the series, Caroline B. Cooney was so prolific lol. Reply

I HATED what her boyfriend became ugh. But loved the first 2 books! Reply

I loved The Westing Game; it was really clever.



My best friend in fifth grade and I were all about Lois Duncan; there was one where the main character was abducted, but she was eventually let go, but the media and her family believed she had just run away and faked the whole thing. Her books were both pulpy and psychologically horrifying. They were YA age appropriate without dumbing shit down or going to extremes depictions of violence.



My sister really loved Face on the Milk Carton, but that was one I never ended up reading. Reply

I love the way 80s/90s book covers looked. Reply

same, it was like the last breath of pulp novels Reply

I miss textured book covers! I loved it when the titles were raised bumpy lettering. Reply

I liked that too. But I think that was just for the first printing, if they did another one it was the flat cover. Reply

Some books still do the raised lettering now (Terry Pratchett UK covers) but sadly idt the pulp novels are among them.



ita that textured book covers are the best, they make the reading experience weirdly luxurious. Reply

Yessss, it made it seem so cool. I miss Goosebumps. Reply

right, i want more scary books with cool 80s covers <3 Reply

Ikr. Those were the best covers lol Reply

Same Reply

Me tooo. 😩 Reply

yesss for ya especially Reply

ia sfm! Reply

Same, they were amazing. I still collect older editions of books like these because of the covers.



Edited at 2017-10-01 03:22 pm (UTC) Reply

i read IKWYDLS when i was a kid and it's so boring. i don't even think anyone dies in it.



i was the biggest fear street fan and still have them all. i always thought that cover of "what holly heard" was funny because they're gossiping about murdering someone and she's standing literally right behind them and they don't even notice. Reply

Well I mean the book is a lot more fucked up - they kill a child and his brother comes after them all not "we hit some asshole fisherman and oh wait he didn't die" Reply

I would have rather the movie had a more Donnie darko tone with leaving in the dead kid plot point. Much much more interesting than a fisherman. Reply

LOL I didn't know that the ~I know what you did last summer~ movies were based on a book. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] no one dies at all The first one was, but it's a very loose adaptation. In the book,. Kevin Williamson turned the story into a slasher, which upset the book's author (maybe because her daughter went missing). She was barred from the film set at the time. Reply

Oh wow. I had no idea it was a book either. Pretty interesting. Reply

oh my god. apparently she was killed but they never found who did it.



After Kait's death, Duncan began writing children's picture books, saying that she could no longer write about young women in life-threatening situations. Reply

Oh god that's awful. I had no idea IKWYDLS was based on a book. Reply

I definitely read The Confession amd What Holly Heard. I CONSUMED Fear Street books as a tween/early teen. I mean, my username was't an accident lol. I wish I could remember some of the books better though, yet I'm terrified to reread them for fear of tarnishing the ~amazing memories I have from that time. Reply

Also, I’m trying to decide my Book of the Month box! Anyone subscribed? What did you choose for October?



If you’re interested you can join through my link:



Omg. "Face on the Milk Carton". I loved the movie too when I was younger. And I used to live for the last page of the chapters in the Fear Street books. I have no idea where are my books are from middle school though.

wtf, i never received an email about the october selections! i'm going with after the eclipse, i think Reply

ok somebody needs to make a list of all the tv movies that were made on these types of books. Reply

i've never read any of these :( i've never even read goosebumps, even though my brother owned most of the original series. these book covers are amazing tho. Reply

I loved sweet valley high so much!!!



My favorite, off the top of my head, was the Christmas one... Although thinking back, there were a few Christmas ones? The Christmas without Elizabeth, and the crazy twin one! Loooved the evil twin book. Reply

christmas without elizabeth was gr8, that was sweet valley twins which imo was a way better than sweet valley high etc



and margo the doppelgänger was iconique





didn't the SVH books end in some really bullshit way? i just remember being outraged omg yes that whole jess/todd fucking around on elizabeth was beyond messy. such a bullshit twist.



Edited at 2017-10-01 06:19 am (UTC) Reply

Omg after that she released like 6 more mini ebooks and they end on a cliffhanger I'm so mad. Reply

I started off with Sweet Valley Twins/Unicorn Club, I always liked those more than SVH.



The Sweet Valley special editions were a trip tho. There was the evil twin one and then there was a twins one where they turned into dolls or got stuck in some toy thing. Reply

I recall a Sweet Valley Twin miniseries about them baby sitting for a family of four kids and there was a little girl monster that came for them in their sleep, it was super creepy Reply

I LOVED the evil twins arc, even though it was completely unrealistic. I mean, two sets of completely unrelated twins all looking exactly alike enough to fool both the other twins and everyone they know? Reply

There was one two parter in the thriller series that I owned; Elizabeth and Jessica's dad had put a guy away for murder years before, and he finally finishes his sentence, then threatens Mr. Wakefield about his wife and daughters. The girls end up meeting the guy at their summer job, he tries to kill them, and gets sent to jail, only to escape again and try to kill them while they're on a cruise.



I always thought it was hilariously far fetched that a felon who was sent to jail a decade ago would be ageless and attractive enough to catch the eyes of 16 year old girls; plus the girls were working in a busy restaurant and none of the other workers gossiped about how the same guy was trying to pick up each twin with different names? Never gonna happen. Reply

I was obsessed with the Fear Street books back in the days when thin eyebrows were all the rage and Britney and Justin wore matching denim outfits Reply

http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/sweet-valley-high-artist-commissions_us_574dc151e4b03ede441570d8

Relevant: "Guys, The Artist Behind The 'Sweet Valley High' Covers Takes Commissions" Reply

ONLY 200 dollars. Reply

I'm gonna ask for it for xmas Reply

That's not a bad price for a well-known, established artist.



source: a former artist Reply

If only the original Fear Street/Goosebumps artists did the same...



Or even the guy who did the original art for Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. Reply

These books are awesome.

My secret is I am currently binge watching 'The White Rapper Show' from 2006 vh1. It's wonderful. Sidenote: One of the contestants used the n word. She then had to wear a big heavy chain that said 'n word' on it. The other contestants were like 'If Black people want to use it then they can but we white people have no business using that word ever.' This was in 2006. And we are still having this conversation. C'mon. Reply

2000's VH1 reality shows were the best. is it online? Reply

not op but just googled and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EYnEuqPI8jk <3 Reply

