Stephen Colbert & Jerry Seinfeld Debate Separating Cosby's Work from His Crimes
The debate starts at 5:53 in the first video and ends at 2:07 in the second
* Colbert asks if Seinfeld can still watch Bill Cosby's comedy [after allegations by over 50 women that Cosby drugged and raped them], adding that he personally cannot: "I think [Cosby] saved my life, because when I was a kid, I had a tragedy in my life but for the next two years, I listened to Bill Cosby albums every night before going to bed. I would hide the speaker under my pillow so my mom wouldn’t hear that I was listening to Cosby every night, and yet I can’t listen to them now. I can’t separate it.”
* Seinfeld disagrees: "I know it's tragic, but there's a lot of tragedy in comedy." He then compares the situation to Jerry Lewis, who recently died and left his six children from his first marriage out of his will: “That upset me because I adore Jerry Lewis, but I’m not going to not watch The Bell Boy." Colbert responds: “He denied them money, but that’s not the same thing. He didn’t slip them a roofie."
* They talk about other things and then after a commercial, Seinfeld announces that he has changed his mind: "You know what I realized on the commercial?...I can't separate it either. Now that you said it, and I thought about it, it would bother me and I don't think I could...but should we separate it?" He tries to compare the situation to Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky.
* Colbert says Cosby told a lot of personal stories about his life in his comedy, and Seinfeld says "Come on, it's made up, it's material." Colbert says "But part of him was the charming, fatherly figure and all of that is destroyed."
* As the audience applauds Colbert, Seinfeld says "Yeah...you're right, you're right. I'll change my mind."
Imagine being a Michael Jackson fan and knowing you gave him money that he used to create his predator wonderland and pay off the families of the kids he abused
I get why people want to separate the art from the artist (they want to still enjoy it guilt free) but in a lot of cases I don't really think that's possible. Colbert is right -- Cosby's comedy is about him. It's like how every Woody Allen movie is about Woody Allen or how a good chunk of Polankski's work deals with themes of rape. Art is intensely personal and often a reflection in some way of the creator. I can objectively say that Chinatown is a good movie but I will never ever be able to watch it again without thinking about the fact that Polanski was exploring rape in his stories years (at least 12 years, since Revulsion came out in 65) before he raped a teenage girl.
All three of those movies came out years before he raped Samantha Geimer. When I first realized that, it made me feel so fucking sick. Like of course he wouldn't have touched those subjects afterwards, I'm sure, but I hadn't ever really thought about it, you know? Knowing he was thinking about it for so long beforehand is sickening.
It was a reasonable grown up conversation and imo that’s how real life is. One person has already processed the depth of a situation while the other person has some superficial views but hasn’t really thought it through. The one person convinces the other person and the other person is like, you know what, you’re right.
People like to claim that no one changes their mind, but i don’t believe that, because I know I have. There are topics talked about right here on ontd that evolved my way of thinking. And I don’t mean about what movie or tv show or song to like or dislike. Real things.
I'd really like to believe that Jerry Seinfeld heard what Stephen Colbert was saying and it changed his mind. Like I genuinely hope that that's true. But it's hard not to be a little jaded sometimes and doubt people's intentions.
If nothing else, I hope that this conversation reached people in the viewing audience who agreed with Jerry at the start and that their minds were changed as a result of this conversation, or at the very least, they've started to critically think about it.