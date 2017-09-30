Stephen Colbert & Jerry Seinfeld Debate Separating Cosby's Work from His Crimes



The debate starts at 5:53 in the first video and ends at 2:07 in the second

* Colbert asks if Seinfeld can still watch Bill Cosby's comedy [after allegations by over 50 women that Cosby drugged and raped them], adding that he personally cannot: "I think [Cosby] saved my life, because when I was a kid, I had a tragedy in my life but for the next two years, I listened to Bill Cosby albums every night before going to bed. I would hide the speaker under my pillow so my mom wouldn’t hear that I was listening to Cosby every night, and yet I can’t listen to them now. I can’t separate it.”

* Seinfeld disagrees: "I know it's tragic, but there's a lot of tragedy in comedy." He then compares the situation to Jerry Lewis, who recently died and left his six children from his first marriage out of his will: “That upset me because I adore Jerry Lewis, but I’m not going to not watch The Bell Boy." Colbert responds: “He denied them money, but that’s not the same thing. He didn’t slip them a roofie."

* They talk about other things and then after a commercial, Seinfeld announces that he has changed his mind: "You know what I realized on the commercial?...I can't separate it either. Now that you said it, and I thought about it, it would bother me and I don't think I could...but should we separate it?" He tries to compare the situation to Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky.

* Colbert says Cosby told a lot of personal stories about his life in his comedy, and Seinfeld says "Come on, it's made up, it's material." Colbert says "But part of him was the charming, fatherly figure and all of that is destroyed."

* As the audience applauds Colbert, Seinfeld says "Yeah...you're right, you're right. I'll change my mind."

