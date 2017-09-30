Stephen Colbert & Jerry Seinfeld Debate Separating Cosby's Work from His Crimes

Nice back-pedal on the back-pedalling, Jerry. Reply

Thread

Link

Jerry Seinfeld is trash. Reply

Thread

Link

he really is. he also publicly supported racist Michael Richards Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Props to him, I couldn't agree more with what he said.

Imagine being a Michael Jackson fan and knowing you gave him money that he used to create his predator wonderland and pay off the families of the kids he abused Reply

Thread

Link

I mean, your money contributes to lots of shitty things happening in the world. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my taxes pay for Trump and his administration Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Probably all of us who are using electronics or wearing clothes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't think they know because they don't believe the allegations, tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well, that's fucking nasty. Reply

Thread

Link

he's such a fucking loser. Reply

Thread

Link

I still don't quite trust Steven & his allyship but this was good. Now if only Jerry could understand that 'political correctness' only ruins comedy for unfunny assholes that rely on outdated stereotypes to make a career. Reply

Thread

Link

Ya, Colbert lost my trust after that Spicer shit. And he doesn't get points for saying what anyone with the tiniest bit of a soul would say. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've felt a way about him ever since the 'satirical' sketch on TCR that resulted in the #CancelColbert backlash. Worse than his mis-handling of it all were all his stans on here assuming anyone who disliked it 'didn't get it'. Like, fuck OFF Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

His BlueLivesMatter bullshit turned me off so bad Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

fuck colbert for the spicer thing but bless him for peer pressuring jerry seinfeld here.



I get why people want to separate the art from the artist (they want to still enjoy it guilt free) but in a lot of cases I don't really think that's possible. Colbert is right -- Cosby's comedy is about him. It's like how every Woody Allen movie is about Woody Allen or how a good chunk of Polankski's work deals with themes of rape. Art is intensely personal and often a reflection in some way of the creator. I can objectively say that Chinatown is a good movie but I will never ever be able to watch it again without thinking about the fact that Polanski was exploring rape in his stories years (at least 12 years, since Revulsion came out in 65) before he raped a teenage girl. Reply

Thread

Link

Not to mention Rosemary's Baby has a pretty famous rape scene Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, for sure. I wasn't forgetting it but I guess I should have mentioned it for clarities sake.



All three of those movies came out years before he raped Samantha Geimer. When I first realized that, it made me feel so fucking sick. Like of course he wouldn't have touched those subjects afterwards, I'm sure, but I hadn't ever really thought about it, you know? Knowing he was thinking about it for so long beforehand is sickening. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Uhmmm...how did the pianist center around rape? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I feel like comparing children not being in a will to Cosby being a serial rapist is...🤔 Reply

Thread

Link

lmao, right? I'm glad Colbert called him on that. Like in what world are those even similar, Jerry!? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a little box? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it basically shows you how little he cares about 50+ women being drugged and raped Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well one has to do with $$$$ and the other just has to do with women being hurt, so... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I bet Colbert told him how stupid and inflammatory that comparison was during the commercial break and Jerry "people are too PC these days" Seinfeld decided to mayyyyyybe just a little more PC in his approach. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Jerry Seinfeld dated a high-schooler in the 90s Reply

Thread

Link

oh my god Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg that quote makes me want to die. grown ass adults who pursue children/barely legal adults are trash. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"I don't think about the age issue"



How convenient Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

of course he would. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't believe some people don't know about this!



We weren't really allowed to watch Seinfeld growing up so this was the very first thing I knew about him and still the first thing that comes to mind when he's brought up. Even at 9 or whatever age I was I was disgusted asf!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I remember being very young and knowing there was something going on with him and his new gf. I knew people were really mad but didn't know why. I didn't know she was very young. I never caught on to that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte. He has a loose definition of 'clean'. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i was going to post this. it's funny how you can tell he was worried about backlash and didn't actually change his mind. i'm problematic but even i think seinfeld was being an idiot here. Reply

Thread

Link

proud of u, bb. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's obvious bitch only "changed his mind" for PR reasons. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

didn't Jerry date a high school student when he was in his 30s? Reply

Thread

Link

he was 39 when they started dating Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

EW. EW. EW fuck you Jerry. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And she was only 17 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They never married, lol. They broke up when Shoshanna got offended that he wanted a pre-nup Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The one he married was the newlywed who dumped her new husband after meeting him at the gym. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't even hate on his wife for this because his second wife left him right after they had a baby. he's a jerk. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh,people who think that way really don't give a fuck about women. It's like the line hasn't been crossed yet. If he was murdering and eating children, do you think we would be having this conversation Reply

Thread

Link

Allllllllll white men are trassssshhhhhhhh Reply

Thread

Link

Cosby isn't trash? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He is, I was referring to Jerry/Stephen Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol - tumblr 2015 flashbacks



This kinda stuff just makes people think you wanna be white.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am inclined to accept their words on face value.



It was a reasonable grown up conversation and imo that’s how real life is. One person has already processed the depth of a situation while the other person has some superficial views but hasn’t really thought it through. The one person convinces the other person and the other person is like, you know what, you’re right.



People like to claim that no one changes their mind, but i don’t believe that, because I know I have. There are topics talked about right here on ontd that evolved my way of thinking. And I don’t mean about what movie or tv show or song to like or dislike. Real things. Reply

Thread

Link

no, I agree with you that people's opinions evolve as they learn new information and hear new view points. I know I've said plenty of dumb shit on here and been educated and grown as a result.



I'd really like to believe that Jerry Seinfeld heard what Stephen Colbert was saying and it changed his mind. Like I genuinely hope that that's true. But it's hard not to be a little jaded sometimes and doubt people's intentions.



If nothing else, I hope that this conversation reached people in the viewing audience who agreed with Jerry at the start and that their minds were changed as a result of this conversation, or at the very least, they've started to critically think about it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link