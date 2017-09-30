SNL returns with Ryan Gosling!

Can't we get some new hosts? I feel like we just see the same people every year. Reply

IA. It feels like they just cycle through the same people over and over. But then again, there doesn't seem to be a lot of new ~movie stars~ around. Reply

I still can't tell him from Ryan Reynolds. Reply

Reynolds has the body and sense of humor. Even if you don't like his sense of humor he still has a pulse compared to Gosling. Gosling always looks like he wants to ruin the party by talking about a pet that died in his youth. I like him, but he looks depressed. He might not be, but he definitely looks it. Reply

lol, I see this Reply

Gosling has talent and Reynolds thinks he's witty/smart when he's actually not. Reply

Same.



Too many people in hollywood look too damn similar. Reply

Ryan Reynolds is the one who married Blake Lively on a plantation. Reply

Whoops, thought they weren't starting til at least next week. Reply

omg marilyn manson got crushed by a giant gun??? like, what the fuck Reply

This is the most Marilyn Manson thing to every possibly happen. I hope he's alright? Reply

i laughed because i was like 'wait, what...that's...so on the goddamn nose'



he got taken to the hospital idk anything else Reply

I was literally just listening to a Banks interview about how she might collab with him. Like literal seconds before reading this comment. wtf. I just saw a video it looks horrible jfc. Reply

my gf was at the show. he was taken in a stretcher. the prop looked really heavy too. Reply

I remember him giggling a lot last time he hosted? I could have him confused with someone else. Reply

nah he laughed cause it was that alien abduction sketch with kate talking about getting her nipples tweaked by aliens



Ah ok Reply

that was an amazing sketch Reply

thats one of the best sketches of all time, of course he laughed it was fuckin hilarious. Reply

that sketch was one of the funniest things i ever watched. and everyone was losing it, not just ryan, it was amazing Reply

i'm slowly getting the hots for goosling. blade runner may push me over the edge welp Reply

I have 3 antennas on my tv (I dumped cable) and it still stopped picking up NBC today for no reason. Gonna have to watch a livestream. Reply

Lame! This afternoon we switched to Hulu live tv and I am already smitten. Just missing Comedy Central! Reply

What are its features? Reply

Please do a mmc skit with jay-z as the Mouseketeer everyone forgot about. Reply

I cannot tell you how badly I now suddenly need this to happen. Reply

Omg that would be amazing. Reply

I need some laughs after a certain show I just watched devastated me. I assume some of y'all know which show that is... Reply

Which show? Reply

I hope this episode provides you with laughs tbh! Reply

Please give me an Oscars joke. Reply

Give me the entire actual 7 minutes on replay, TBH. Reply

It never gets old!



OP, you're a Goose Gal? 🐤🐤🐤 Reply

Idk what that is. Reply

I just made it up, means a fan of Ryan Gosling. I thought your heart belonged to McAvoy alone. Reply

Why does that chick who is playing the mayor suck so terribly bad at everything? Reply

She has the same voice for every character Reply

Yeah, it's her voice... and her voice is grating as hell. Reply

It still amazes me how on top of the news the writers manage to be Reply

why? they watch the news 24/7 like me lol Reply

Link

