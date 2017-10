Lay's MV is so cute now that I know the back story.

Seventeen's was great.

Who is Niel?

Noel is from Team Top. Reply

Red Periods are so boring, how did they get famous? It's sad that kpop is plagued by the acoustic guitar sound, legit the only thing I will agree with kpopalyspe on.



i'll take acoustics guitar sound over noisy tracks Reply

bolbbalgan4s song is nice i'll have to check out the rest of their music Reply

Love Seventeen but not their leaders. Reply

This summer, the line to board my Toronto to NYC flight was held to let Seventeen on. I didn't know who they were at the time, but was tired and hungover and thinking OFC it would be the K-pop group with a million members. Reply

SO EXCITED for queen Ha:tfelt to return! I'm all but sure she staggered her release so that it didn't conflict with Sunmi Reply

god k-indie music is fucking terrible Reply

Is Lay still a part time member of EXO or is he Kibum 2.0? Reply

At least Lay hasn't gone MIA. Reply

lays song is shit Reply

