Fergie goes on 'Watch What Happens Live'



First off, check out Fergie pleading the fifth where she rates Mario Lopez' kissing skillz, reveals her least favourite Josh Duhamel project and is asked about dating Justin Timberlake (ew).



A viewer asks Fergie who was more fun to work with; Kendall who was on her music video for Enchanté or Kim who was on the video for MILF $. Ferg says Kim since she was never actually on set with Kendall.


Does Look What You Made Me Do sound like the BEP's My Humps? Fergie sounds off


Finally Fergie has her own 'I cant read suddenly I dont know' moment when she is asked about being approached to be an American Idol judge (better/more qualified than Katy tbh).



A look:





SOURCE 1 SOURCE 2 SOURCE 3 SOURCE 4 SOURCE 5
