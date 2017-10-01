Fergie goes on 'Watch What Happens Live'

when did she date justin? i missed that one Reply

Thread

Link

I think this was during the Elephunk days, back when they did Where Is the Love iirc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Justin was only 16 or 17 so it was around the time nsync was starting to debut in the US. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well these responses just confused me more lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Fergie-Talking-About-Justin-Timberlake-WWHL-Video-44079639



Justin was 16 and Fergie was 23... lol Here's an article about it:Justin was 16 and Fergie was 23... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

EEEWWWWWW Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

WHOA! My mind's blown. Thanks for sharing! Sorry for the confusion. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh wow, i did not know this, grossss @ fergie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

y u c k Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's always been such a fucking mess yikes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Justin never had a chance. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

1996? Fergie is 75 and JT is 81 so it was more like she was 21 and he was 15. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh lord. I sideeyed my guy friend for dating a 17 year old when he was 21. Fergie sis.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LITERAL CHRIS PRATT/EMILY VAN CAMP REALNESS.....

And I can't believe I'm actually feeling bad for Justin. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i know both of the bartender guys irl, this is bizarre Reply

Thread

Link





How do you know them and...





Edited at 2017-10-01 01:07 am (UTC) lol they were pretty funny when they poured milk all over themselves.How do you know them and... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they're straight afaik, they're both friends of a friend Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the gif is still relevant tho... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i don't fucks with str8s Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Can we just talk about when Kim Fields was on WWHL? She looked a HOT mess! Reply

Thread

Link

does everyone is her glam squad hate her cause that is nagl



Edited at 2017-10-01 01:11 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's still beautiful but it's not her best look Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tootie we know you're boring on the inside. Why are you even trying with this mess. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

coco montrese looks good here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When I look at Fergie's and Nelly Furtado's careers I get so sad. Two legitimately talented pop female artists who just waited too long after their breakthrough eras and made some bad choices when they did pop up.





Reply

Thread

Link

Fergie fucked up by going back to BEP. She should've quit after The END and released a solo soon after.



Nelly was in a "sold her soul to the devil for one more hit era" situation imo. A big part of what made Loose big was Timbaland and the fact that they marketed the hell out of that album (released several different "debut" singles in different markets). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fergie's problem was that she chose to have a life, got married and had a kid. She waited for too long to follow up on her solo album and people lost interest. I don't think the BEP affiliation did anything but help her, she just miscalculated how long people would have any interest in her as a pop star. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh no, being with BEP def helped her. They didn't become big until she joined and she's their most successful member, but she hella did waste her time making that flop ass album The Beginning instead of coming out with a new solo. Coming off of the solo success of The Dutchess and group success of The END, she was in a position to be Beyoncé. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IDGAF about what happened to Nelly. I still follow her and love her music. I still regret deleting my Twitter ling ago because she followed me and retweeted me. I'm so bummed things didn't work out for her and Demacio, whom she met during the Loose sessions. I'm just happy that she's happy. I just want her to tour again. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

People slept on the bop that was Night Is Young, so Nelly not really doing shit anymore is what we deserve tbh. Aside from Slovakia, I guess. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Although they're both flopping now they're not exactly in the same overall place; Nelly hasn't had a mainstream hit in a decade whereas LA LOVE went platinum in 2014 and even MILF $ managed a top40 placing last year. It's sitting on this album for three damn years that killed Fergie's momentum Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She shouldve followed the 'The END' ers with a solo album. I dont think she needs to quit bep tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Big Hoops is still a bop. Idc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i watched her perform on a local tv show tonight and yikes, her new song is so bad. Reply

Thread

Link

the whole new album is so bad except for maybe 1 or 2 songs Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Double Dutchess is a body of work(!) and shall be judged as such, standout singles are for talentless sell-outs.

Please give Save It Til Morning a chance.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





An ARTIST!



An ARTIST! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao what is this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Elle était magnifique pourtant Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I'm so sad about G's death!! Omg, sorry to hijack this post, but DID ANYONE JUST WATCH HALT AND CATCH FIRE? Reply

Thread

Link

Is that a virus?

A Double Dutchess target-exclusive bonus track?

...both?

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





All you need to do is sign up for the free trial!: It's a TIDAL exclusive sis!All you need to do is sign up for the free trial!: http://tidal.com/us/try-now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh, so it isa virus. No thank you!



Edited at 2017-10-01 02:28 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO! nnnnnnnn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol she sucks at that game



She seems nice though! Reply

Thread

Link