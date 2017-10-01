Fergie goes on 'Watch What Happens Live'
First off, check out Fergie pleading the fifth where she rates Mario Lopez' kissing skillz, reveals her least favourite Josh Duhamel project and is asked about dating Justin Timberlake (ew).
A viewer asks Fergie who was more fun to work with; Kendall who was on her music video for Enchanté or Kim who was on the video for MILF $. Ferg says Kim since she was never actually on set with Kendall.
Does Look What You Made Me Do sound like the BEP's My Humps? Fergie sounds off
Finally Fergie has her own 'I cant read suddenly I dont know' moment when she is asked about being approached to be an American Idol judge (better/more qualified than Katy tbh).
Justin was 16 and Fergie was 23...
LITERAL CHRIS PRATT/EMILY VAN CAMP REALNESS.....
And I can't believe I'm actually feeling bad for Justin.
How do you know them and...
Nelly was in a "sold her soul to the devil for one more hit era" situation imo. A big part of what made Loose big was Timbaland and the fact that they marketed the hell out of that album (released several different "debut" singles in different markets).
Double Dutchess is a body of work(!) and shall be judged as such, standout singles are for talentless sell-outs.
Please give Save It Til Morning a chance.
An ARTIST!
[Spoiler (click to open)]I'm so sad about G's death!!
Is that a virus?
A Double Dutchess target-exclusive bonus track?
...both?
All you need to do is sign up for the free trial!: http://tidal.com/us/try-now
Oh, so it isa virus. No thank you!
She seems nice though!
She brings less to the table than Rita Ora