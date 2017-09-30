Is Kenya Moore finally twirling away from RHOA?
NEW UPDATE! Kenya has contacted me! https://t.co/kjPfLqSnd5 But I only believe some of what she told me. #RHOA— TamaraTattles (@TamaraTattles) September 29, 2017
-Season 10 of RHOA is looking to be the most dramatic yet!
-Kenya/Kim HATE each other and things have gotten heated even more now that Kenya is married.
-Kim and Poorsha are rumored to be trying to prove that Kenyas marriage is a sham and majority of the cast appears to be remaining quiet instead of sticking up for Kenya.
-They are filming their last trip of the season in which both Kenya and Kim were suppose to join the ladies but word on the street is that Kenya told the producers that she refuses to film with Kim and finally forcing their hand leading them to drop Kim from the girls trip and then Kenya herself proceeded to twirl away as well before getting on the plane.
-Kenya allegedly is ready to bring a lawsuit against Kim Zolciak and perhaps certain producers of the show which of course is frowned upon. Has the Queen of RHOA finally ready to walk away from the show?
-In other RHOA news, Eva Marcille has reportedly won producers over and will be appearing as a Friend Of this season with an option for a peach for S11.
Danielle Staub is only a Friend Of this season and thus does not have a tag line. (major fail Bravo)
-Vicki reaches out to Tamra again to try to mend their relationship
BREAKING: After 11 years of marriage, the #RHOC couple have decided to go their separate ways. Are you surprised? https://t.co/cOaUSUZXnY— RHOBravoTV (@RHOBravoTV) September 27, 2017
-After 11 years of marriage Kelly Dodd has called it quits on her marriage
-The couple allegedly have had numerous fights that resulted in the police being called
She leaves I leave.
Fuck that racist botched plastic surgery having heaux Kim. I used to like her and now I just fucking hate her.
Team Kenya always.
RHOD is getting good. Brandi is such a flip flop of a friend. She tattles on everyone and all the ladies talk shit about each other to each other, lol. I can't stand to hear Kameron talk.
I love Nene and I want to see more of her. She may be ridiculously dramatic and she may be OTT, but from what I've seen, she's always calling people out and being real.
I used to love Phaedra until people started exposing her. Honestly, she had me fooled. I knew she was drama, but I thought she was (for the most part) one of the more honest ones...then the drama with Apollo happened, and her cheating, and then her lies all came out and I was like "UM. Over you."
Bye.
I don't need ATL. I have Dallas, Potomac and NYC.
literally season 6 was the entire cast being vile and disgusting to one person (kenya) and she handled it with dignity