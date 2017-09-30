Erika Jayne

Is Kenya Moore finally twirling away from RHOA?






-Season 10 of RHOA is looking to be the most dramatic yet!

-Kenya/Kim HATE each other and things have gotten heated even more now that Kenya is married.

-Kim and Poorsha are rumored to be trying to prove that Kenyas marriage is a sham and majority of the cast appears to be remaining quiet instead of sticking up for Kenya.

-They are filming their last trip of the season in which both Kenya and Kim were suppose to join the ladies but word on the street is that Kenya told the producers that she refuses to film with Kim and finally forcing their hand leading them to drop Kim from the girls trip and then Kenya herself proceeded to twirl away as well before getting on the plane.

-Kenya allegedly is ready to bring a lawsuit against Kim Zolciak and perhaps certain producers of the show which of course is frowned upon. Has the Queen of RHOA finally ready to walk away from the show?

-In other RHOA news, Eva Marcille has reportedly won producers over and will be appearing as a Friend Of this season with an option for a peach for S11.





Danielle Staub is only a Friend Of this season and thus does not have a tag line. (major fail Bravo)










-Vicki reaches out to Tamra again to try to mend their relationship





-After 11 years of marriage Kelly Dodd has called it quits on her marriage

-The couple allegedly have had numerous fights that resulted in the police being called

