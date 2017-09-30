Is Kenya Moore finally twirling away from RHOA?

Love your posts sis. Leann from Dallas is cracked/iconic. Danielle Staub circa 2010 teas (so glad she's returning to save that sinking ship RHONJ) Reply

rhoa trailers always look good then they give us a dry ass unseasoned season Reply

this literally never happens Reply

idk sis, I feel like the last few seasons have been boring af Reply

The show is nothing without queen Kenya.



She leaves I leave. Reply

I agree. Kenya keeps it entertaining. I loathe Kim. Reply

Same. The only other person I liked on RHOA was Kandi.



Fuck that racist botched plastic surgery having heaux Kim. I used to like her and now I just fucking hate her.



Team Kenya always. Reply

I love Leann tbh, I'm way more interested in Dallas than OC right now. Reply

Dallas gets the award for Most Improved! This season has been SOOO good! Reply

I mean that's not saying much. The first season was brutal. One thing this franchise has above the others is that these ladies seem to have actual friendships in the group. Brandi, Stephanie, and Carrie were a damn delight on WWHL the other night. Leeanne is a whackadoodle, but I enjoy D'andra. Kameron can go. Reply

Parent

She goes from 0-60 in a snap, lol Reply

I already miss the Real Housewives of New York City lol. Reply

They should get rid of the other cities and do RHONY year round. Reply

lies, lies and more lies Reply

Brandi's make in the that clip, yikes Reply

Just slap a half decent blonde lacefront on Casey Wilson and have her replace Kim. She can play Kim better than Kim being herself. Reply

I can't wait for Nene vs Porsha. I can't stand either of them, tbh, but Porsha is so fake and what she and Phaedra did to Kandi was vile.



RHOD is getting good. Brandi is such a flip flop of a friend. She tattles on everyone and all the ladies talk shit about each other to each other, lol. I can't stand to hear Kameron talk.



Edited at 2017-10-01 01:41 am (UTC) Reply

Kameron can keep telling us how she's actually super smart and just playing dumb but I'm not buying it lol Reply

I don't hate Kenya, but I do think she's fake and that's kind of annoying.

I love Nene and I want to see more of her. She may be ridiculously dramatic and she may be OTT, but from what I've seen, she's always calling people out and being real.

I used to love Phaedra until people started exposing her. Honestly, she had me fooled. I knew she was drama, but I thought she was (for the most part) one of the more honest ones...then the drama with Apollo happened, and her cheating, and then her lies all came out and I was like "UM. Over you." Reply

Dallas is BRINGING IT this season Reply

Bye.

I don't need ATL. I have Dallas, Potomac and NYC. Reply

Dallas is everything this season. The women are actually wealthy, actually married, and actually friends. It's everything OC used to be. Reply

not a huge fan of kenya but if she leaves the show will suck ass lol. i can admit that. kim zolciak is completely useless, fuck her tbh. Reply

I still dont get how she's had a show this whole time she's so fucking boring. Reply

the shows sucks more since she joined the cast imo...she's a horrible person and a huge bully, nothing of value will be lost if she leaves. Reply

she's an awful person but damn if she isn't entertaining Reply

stop slandering Kenya, you'll hear from my attorney. Reply

a bully?



literally season 6 was the entire cast being vile and disgusting to one person (kenya) and she handled it with dignity



Reply

I can't STAND Carrie and her husband. Reply

