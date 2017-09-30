green light

2018 Grammy Deadline Is Today


‌• While the 60th Annual Grammy nominations won’t be announced until November 28, the deadline to be nominated is today
‌• The eligibility period for this year's ceremony is October 1, 2016, to September 30, 2017.
‌• Gold Derby is a site where people within the entertainment industry as well as users can make their predictions for the Grammys, Oscars, Emmys, etc., and they are usually pretty accurate
‌• Here is who they believe will be nominated for the main 3 categories this year (Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year) in order of chances of winning/being nominated:
Album of the Year
1. Damn- Kendrick Lamar
2. Divide- Ed Sheeran
3. 24K Magic- Bruno Mars
4. Melodrama- Lorde
5. Starboy- The Weeknd

Record of the Year
1. "Shape of You"- Ed Sheeran
2. "Humble"- Kendrick Lamar
3. "Despacito"- Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
4. "That's What I Like"- Bruno Mars
5. "Look What You Made Me Do"- Taylor Swift

Song of the Year
1. "Humble"- Kendrick Lamar
2. "Shape of You"- Ed Sheeran
3. "Million Reasons"- Lady Gaga
4. "1-800-273-8255"- Logic feat. Alessia Cara and Khalid
5. "Praying"- Kesha

*Best New Artist predictions aren't out yet, but people are speculating it will be SZA, Khalid, Julia Michaels, and James Arthur

Source 1 2

Was 2017 a good year for music, ONTD?
