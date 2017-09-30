2018 Grammy Deadline Is Today

Ed Sheeran’s existence is more offensive to me than taylor swift’s Reply

lol, same Reply

The fact that ugly men can find such tremendous success in the entertainment industry but ugly women can’t break through is so unfair Reply

Also, at least taylor occasionally puts out a bop. All of ed’s songs sound the same and the white boy rapping is an embarrassment Reply

It’s his crusty wonk eye Reply

Lol

Why does ontd hate him? He has some good bops! Reply

i need ed to not win because it's such a blatant grammy-chasing album. it sucks. Reply

wow, I didn't even realize how strategic it was that Taylor Swift released her single to fit into this years grammy's and her album will be eligible for next year's. Very smart way to spread it out.





Hoping Kesha gets recognition of some sort. Rainbow was such a good album. Reply

Yeah she always does it like that Reply

I hope she gets tons of recognition. It's a great album Reply

I really hope Rainbow at least gets nominated for Best Pop Vocal. She deserves it. Reply

Lmao aw Reply

I kinda feel bad for using this gif because of the context, but it fit so well for this post lol Reply

WERK THAT HEADBAND, HARREH! Reply

Man I hope he gets some noms Reply

Record of the Year

5. "Look What You Made Me Do"- Taylor Swift



Really though Reply

Complete joke Reply

its taylor, she could trip into a wall of guitars and still be nominated Reply

right? her absolute shittiest song Reply

Mte. Like come on! Haha 😂 Reply

Shape of You is one of the worst songs I've heard in years



It's literally garbage. I can't deal with that horseshit having a Grammy nomination. Reply

the moment I hear the first couple of words, I immediately change stations. it makes me irrationally angry. Reply

Same! How did it get this popular? HOW? It is literally so. Awful. Reply

I only like it cause my 2-year-old niece loves it and it is so cute when she sings and dances. Reply

same, lol Reply

whenever i hear it i have to stop like michael bluth saying "her?" cause i just don't get it. Reply

I hate it so much



That song and that Justin timerblake dance song make me want to stab my ears Reply

it's fucking terrible but it the biggest hit of the year (alongside despacito) so it's a shoo-in for a nomination Reply

I’ve gotten pretty sick of it, but it’s still better than Look What You Made Me Do. Now that’s a real POS. Reply

That just came out in the past year? I feel like it’s been out for a decade. Reply

it truly is garbage



thankfully Tove Lo’s future hit “Disco Tits” made the deadline! Reply

THAT SONG IS MY BOP Reply

Lol I stg if lwymmd wins..... lmao Reply

I am very hopeful that Rainbow will get SOMETHING for a nomination. I was shocked when Ariana got nominated for her latest 2 albums (she deserved them, I love both of them, she just doesn't seem like someone the grammys would pay attention to) so maybe there is hope?



I assume this deadline is why Miley, Demi and Shania all released yesterday, right? I feel like releasing close to the deadline is a bad mood because most people have their ideas in their heads for who to nominate... Reply

Kesha getting a nom would send a much needed message but I don't know how much "sway" Dr. Puke still has in the industry. Reply

Idt Miley and demi even stand a chance bc the Grammys pays attention to sales and their numbers r embarrassing..Katy is more likely to get a pop album nom than both of them Reply

Demi will definitely get a nomination for pop vocal album. Her and the Grammys are like BFF now lol Reply

I will be so crushed if Rainbow doesn't get anything. Even my music snob boyfriend, who ~hates pop~, loved that album. Reply

Julia Michaels might be a good songwriter but I'm just not a fan of her voice for some reason. Reply

Even her name is mediocre Reply

then you must not be a fan of Selena's records because Julia sings all of them Reply

Wow all these mediocre men





It really puts into perspective how this was a shitty year for female talent Reply

its a shame cause theres so many amazing female musicians out there too. Reply

Also HDD has brought up some James Arthur song I haven't heard of before a million times.... is he famous now? All I know him as is the guy who turned Shontelle's Impossible into a song that makes you want to kill yourself Reply

Isn't he a homophobe? Reply

I want to live in the alternate universe where Kendrick finally gets his AOTY Grammy. That shit is going to Ed or Lorde, we've been down this road before and it always goes the same way. Reply

Lourdes album came so quietly it seems, I would he shocked if it won



I loathe Ed Reply

Ed's album was raked through the coals (well, the reviews I chose to read, LoL) but I have no doubt he'll be a contender just because of his sales. I LOVE Lorde's album, though part of my hates Jack Antonoff enough to not want her to win? LoL Reply

Kendrick is overdue for aoty he needs to win . I would love for melodrama to win bc that's my album of the year but I wish she wasn't up against Kendrick Reply

As someone who liked Ed’s previous two albums (shut up we all have shit we’re ashamed of!) Divide was a POS. Reply

I would love for The Weeknd to win, I've had that album playing on and off in my car foreverrrrr Reply

I Feel It Coming is THE SONG Reply

This right here! Reply

No. Abel haven't gave us a cohesive album since 2011. He has some of the greatest singles in mainstrem Pop though Reply

Double Dutchess is about to sweep the Gospel/Christian categories, bookmark me



I hope Kesha takes the rest. Reply

