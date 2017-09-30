2018 Grammy Deadline Is Today
2018 #GRAMMYs predictions: Will #TaylorSwift & #KendrickLamar face off? You can now predict the general field: https://t.co/T2DWdJdYhK pic.twitter.com/VvWDgDMXxB— Gold Derby (@GoldDerby) September 22, 2017
• While the 60th Annual Grammy nominations won’t be announced until November 28, the deadline to be nominated is today
• The eligibility period for this year's ceremony is October 1, 2016, to September 30, 2017.
• Gold Derby is a site where people within the entertainment industry as well as users can make their predictions for the Grammys, Oscars, Emmys, etc., and they are usually pretty accurate
• Here is who they believe will be nominated for the main 3 categories this year (Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year) in order of chances of winning/being nominated:
Album of the Year
1. Damn- Kendrick Lamar
2. Divide- Ed Sheeran
3. 24K Magic- Bruno Mars
4. Melodrama- Lorde
5. Starboy- The Weeknd
Record of the Year
1. "Shape of You"- Ed Sheeran
2. "Humble"- Kendrick Lamar
3. "Despacito"- Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
4. "That's What I Like"- Bruno Mars
5. "Look What You Made Me Do"- Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
1. "Humble"- Kendrick Lamar
2. "Shape of You"- Ed Sheeran
3. "Million Reasons"- Lady Gaga
4. "1-800-273-8255"- Logic feat. Alessia Cara and Khalid
5. "Praying"- Kesha
*Best New Artist predictions aren't out yet, but people are speculating it will be SZA, Khalid, Julia Michaels, and James Arthur
Source 1 2
Was 2017 a good year for music, ONTD?
Why does ontd hate him? He has some good bops!
Hoping Kesha gets recognition of some sort. Rainbow was such a good album.
5. "Look What You Made Me Do"- Taylor Swift
Really though
It's literally garbage. I can't deal with that horseshit having a Grammy nomination.
That song and that Justin timerblake dance song make me want to stab my ears
I assume this deadline is why Miley, Demi and Shania all released yesterday, right? I feel like releasing close to the deadline is a bad mood because most people have their ideas in their heads for who to nominate...
It really puts into perspective how this was a shitty year for female talent
I loathe Ed
I hope Kesha takes the rest.