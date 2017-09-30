HAIM Releases Short Film "Valentine"

More a compilation of slow-panning music videos than a film proper, the sisters HAIM eschew the glitz and glamor of your usual visual album for a more intimate look inside their natural habitat. Shot on 35-mm film, the video is directed by Paul Thomas Anderson of There Will Be Blood and Boogie Nights fame.

Along with the video for their lead single, Right Now (also directed by Paul Anderson), they perform "Something To Tell You" and "Nothing's Wrong" (personal faves)



sources: 1/2

ontd, now that it's been a few months, do you still listen to "something to tell you?" (i'm partial to 'ready for you' and 'walking away' myself)
