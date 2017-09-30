HAIM Releases Short Film "Valentine"

mte, lol Reply

that's why they are covered in flop dust

the album grew on me a ton, but other ones i like a lot more were released afterward and overshadowed it. i love the title track, "you never knew," and "kept me crying" best

yes, ia! it took a couple of listens, but I really like the album. those two songs and night so long are probably my favorite

you never knew is my fave. it's the soft fleetwood esque bop i never knew i needed

edit: oh @ this accidental pun tbh



edit: oh @ this accidental pun tbh



Edited at 2017-09-30 11:31 pm (UTC)

kept me crying is probably my fave as well!

I love this album. Unlike a lot of people I prefer it to their debut. Nothing's Wrong, You Never Knew, Found It in Silence, Walking Away, Night So Long. Everything's 🔥🔥🔥 tbh.

pales massively in comparison to my fav (@1:11)

Does this video have bass face in it

yes

groce

walking away, nothing's wrong and of course kept me crying were my favs from the album. also the live version of right now >>>>>> album version. I HATE that middle talking part.

Gave up on the album as a whole but ready for you and walking away stayed on my phone and are my faves as well!

i liked the album less than their debut, but Night So Long is basically my favourite song they ever did

It's no Tropico, but...

lmfao

I didn't know they had a new album out oop, I mostly listen to better off and let me go tbh.

The albums sucks. Don't worry if you don't get around to it.

If you loved their first album, don't bother with this one. It's painfully generic and forgettable.

the whole thing is listenable (like I won't skip if it comes on shuffle yet) but I only actively listen to walking away

i watched this on the train this evening and then proceeded to listen to the entire album. i really enjoy it!!! its not the same as their debut but i like it just the same, and it remains in constant rotation for me.

I still love this album, I think more than their debut tbh

This album, Lorde's, and Ibeyi's new album all SUCKED!! I was looking forward to their follow-ups because I loved their debuts and they all got struck by the sophomore curse.

Edited at 2017-10-01 12:28 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-10-01 12:28 am (UTC) Reply

I've been having a recent love affair with this album, fed mostly by my addiction for the Want You Back video (aka Danielle in the Want You Back vid), but when it first came out I was really meh about it. I sort of fell in love with each song one by one and now it's one of my favorite albums of the year.

They are true rockstars tho, to me. They're great musicians and great performers.



They are true rockstars tho, to me. They're great musicians and great performers. Reply

do we know why the blonde one does those faces? does she have a condition?

she is a victim of shoddy genetics

I really like the album overall, but there's always something wrong with every single song (like the songs will be missing something or doing too much - a lot of rip offs too hidden/covered enough to pass).



My fave songs in order are:



1. Want You Back

2. Right Now

3. Kept Me Crying

4. Something to Tell You

5. Night So Long

6. You Never Knew

7. Walking Away

8. Ready for You



The other tracks are offensive (esp Found it In the Silence!) and I've given them all a good try Reply

It definitely took a couple listens but now I'm basically listening to it on repeat.



My personal faves are you never knew, kept me crying and nothings wrong <--- this one goes hard, esp the guitar solo in the live version Reply

i really like the whole thing. its a great driving album.

