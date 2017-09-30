HAIM Releases Short Film "Valentine"
More a compilation of slow-panning music videos than a film proper, the sisters HAIM eschew the glitz and glamor of your usual visual album for a more intimate look inside their natural habitat. Shot on 35-mm film, the video is directed by Paul Thomas Anderson of There Will Be Blood and Boogie Nights fame.
Along with the video for their lead single, Right Now (also directed by Paul Anderson), they perform "Something To Tell You" and "Nothing's Wrong" (personal faves)
sources: 1/2
ontd, now that it's been a few months, do you still listen to "something to tell you?" (i'm partial to 'ready for you' and 'walking away' myself)
edit: oh @ this accidental pun tbh
Edited at 2017-09-30 11:31 pm (UTC)
this my fave thing they've done tbh
They are true rockstars tho, to me. They're great musicians and great performers.
My fave songs in order are:
1. Want You Back
2. Right Now
3. Kept Me Crying
4. Something to Tell You
5. Night So Long
6. You Never Knew
7. Walking Away
8. Ready for You
The other tracks are offensive (esp Found it In the Silence!) and I've given them all a good try
My personal faves are you never knew, kept me crying and nothings wrong <--- this one goes hard, esp the guitar solo in the live version