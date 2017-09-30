Mako

Lion bites Ospreys' Wales hooker Scott Baldwin's hand

At a trip to the Weltevrede Game Lodge Wales and Ospreys hooker Scott Baldwin stuck his hand inside one of the lions' cages to pet it and was promptly bit by the animal. He had to receive stitches.

"There was an incident with a lion, but in fairness it was nothing to do with the lion," Baldwin's boss Steve Tandy said, defending the big cat. "You can't pat a lion on the head as if it's a kitten."

