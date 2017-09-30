Lion bites Ospreys' Wales hooker Scott Baldwin's hand
Stroke the Lion it'll be fine they said! Here's @scottbaldwin2 petting a lion like it's a pet cat! pic.twitter.com/Y95FObGeJ5— Andy Goode (@AndyGoode10) September 29, 2017
At a trip to the Weltevrede Game Lodge Wales and Ospreys hooker Scott Baldwin stuck his hand inside one of the lions' cages to pet it and was promptly bit by the animal. He had to receive stitches.
🦁 He thought he would be facing the @CheetahsRugby but instead @scottbaldwin2 patted a lion....https://t.co/lwiNK0YWdF— BBC Wales News (@BBCWalesNews) September 29, 2017
"There was an incident with a lion, but in fairness it was nothing to do with the lion," Baldwin's boss Steve Tandy said, defending the big cat. "You can't pat a lion on the head as if it's a kitten."
Source 2
Like, my goddamn housecat will fucking bite you if you stroke him while he's grumpy HOW DO YOU THINK IT'S OKAY TO STROKE A LION??? WHY WOULD YOU RISK THAT??
I also don't really like those gifs/videos you always see of caretakers hugging/cuddling the dangerous animals they take care of because it promotes this kind of thinking
Extra stupid lol
that black jaguar white tiger place that's popular on instagram/facebook is shady as fuck. i've been to wildlife rescues and the number one priority (after keeping the animals alive and healthy) is to help them go back to their natural behaviour, away from human interference.