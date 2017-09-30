i'm fucking ready, it looks slick as hell. i also need gifs of carmen aiming that rifle 😍🙏🏽😍🙏🏽😍 Reply

i still don't know what to make of season 1 Reply

the first season was really weird and just unnecessary. I really don't think it is worth it to go back to this. The trailer doesn't make sense to me. Reply

I marathoned s1, and while at first I was meh over it, as it got going I found myself really enjoying it. Kind of sad Riley Keough won't be back, but this looks really good in different way. Reply

wait a sec, no riley keough?! that was the #1 reason why i loved the 1st season sfm, she was brilliant. my interest in this just went from 100 to 0. Reply

does the first season work as its own independent entity? she was why i was going to watch and get caught up Reply

yes it does, apparently the show is an anthology. i just didn't know that until now :/ Reply

bummer, i think she's great ever since i watched lovesong Reply

yeah i think she's amazing, prob my fave actress at the moment. i'll watch anything she's in! TGE was where i 1st saw her and i was legit in awe at her acting. lovesong, american honey & the runaways def cemented that



Edited at 2017-09-30 09:28 pm (UTC) Reply

i completely forgot she was in the runaways! Reply

it looks much better than S1 Reply

why?? i only watched the first bc of riley keough and it was below mediocre. i might watch it since the whole political part could be interesting but eh. Reply

Idk how I feel about this show. I found season 1 interesting, but I don't like the glamorization and normalization of prostitution as a career choice. Reply

this season doesn't seem to be on that narrative Reply

i don't rly see how it was glamorized or normalized tbh, she was clearly portrayed as a sociopath. iirc someone even calls her a 'female ted bundy' Reply

I didn't get that from the first season at all. I had a hard time getting through every episode because I found it unremittingly depressing and cold.



Edited at 2017-09-30 10:30 pm (UTC) Reply

Sex work can be glamorous and normal. I don't like the stigma against and marginalization of sex work.



And if anything it was a negative portrayal, since she was depicted as a sociopath for wanting to be a sex worker. Reply

yup+++ the fact is in 2017 a lot of sex work is super boring. you don't need to be a broken person to be a sex worker and being a sex worker really is just a job for a lot of people. not denying that sex trafficking and danger surrounding sex work exist, but sex work as a whole is diversifying and getting safer. Reply

I love interest in the first few eps I’ll try again Reply

fucking finally

i thought we would never get a second season, even though it is completely different story but i like this cast already Reply

Loved the song in the trailer, here it is -



Reply

Thank you for posting! Reply

I've never heard of this show but I'm intrigued. Reply

I watched an ep and it just made me kinda sad. Idk, maybe it's that someone once said I reminded them of the character and it was like I hope in a physical sense and not in an emotional/personality trait way. :\ lol Reply

I tried the first season but after a while the main actress' acting got to me. Plus, they gave one f/f scene and the next episode one of the women ran out of town :/ Reply

i thought the first season was pretty cold and boring. happy that it's an anthology, i had no idea and was going to abandon the show but i think i'll give it another shot now Reply

