Friday night TV ratings: Inhumans bombs, MacGyver & The Exorcist hit lows

is this a tv post?

i started watching will and grace from the beginning on hulu . it’s decent. on the first season . Reply

season 3 and 4 are its peak but the rest of the show is still very good and entertaining. it's one of my favorite shows. Reply

The show doesn't deserve to flop like this.



Well then let me enjoy this season of The Exorcist before the obvious cancellation.The show doesn't deserve to flop like this. Reply

What channel is it on? I want to watch it. I missed the first season. Reply

Fox Reply

does it do well online? maybe hulu will pick it up Reply

TWO HOUR PREMIERE? For that mess? lmao Reply

Does anything get good ratings on a Friday night? Reply

Nooooo The Exorcist is so good and deserves all the views! Reply

FOX The Exorcist, which earned a surprise renewal in the summer, returned with a new series low of 0.5.



SHOULD HAVE RENEWED PITCH INSTEAD, BITCHES.



Anyway, I watched Dateline last night. It was a good episode even though I called what had happened like 40% of the way through the episode. Reply

aw i really miss pitch Reply

Pitch was so good. Reply

I refused to watch The Inhumans based on the commercials alone. I can’t believe they had the gall to think that hair CGI was acceptable. Reply

guess i won't waste my time catching up w the exorcist Reply

Inhumans has been all over the place. Let's cheap out on the CGI, but give it an IMAX showing, let's give it a two hour premiere, but put it on Friday night. Reply

ikr, ABC giving it a friday slot was a sign that they had no hope for it. it was bound to flop there. Reply

I wonder if the handful of people who paid to see it in IMAX were pissed when they left the theater... Reply

Lol poor Ike Perlmutter wanted so bad for this shit to happen. Despite nobody asking for it Reply

Did you read the Variety review? It's hilarious. "Do not spend any of your limited time on this planet watching this show. If you have a superpower, use it to race away from “Inhumans” faster than the speed of light." Reply

Nooooo The Exorcist is so good. It doesn't deserve to flop like this! Reply

Aww. Feel sorry for iwan Reply

i don't even watch blue bloods but i read what happened and omfg. CBS is shameless.



the exorcist got off to a great start imo. idc about the ratings, personally i'm just gonna enjoy this second season as a standalone assuming it will get cancelled afterwards. which is the same thing i did with season 1, and i still loved every minute. so i'm good. Reply

What happened with Blue Bloods? Idgaf about it but my grandma's always got it on. Reply

one of the actresses didn't want to renew her contract for the current season so they killed her character off screen in a helicopter crash. Reply

Parent

they killed yet another wife offscreen in-between seasons Reply

I'm ashamed to say I enjoy Blue Bloods. I'm gonna watch the episode right now. Reply

How long until inhumans gets canceled? Will they even air all of the episodes filmed? Reply

I say one more episode, if that. Reply

Wow, it's that bad?? Reply

They’ll air all the episodes because there’s only 6 more left and they have nothing else to put in the slot unless they bump up the premier of agents of shield Reply

I will probably continue to watch and fall asleep in the middle of Inhumans. Mostly for Lockjaw. Reply

