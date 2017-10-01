Friday night TV ratings: Inhumans bombs, MacGyver & The Exorcist hit lows



Friday night saw the premiere of critically panned Marvel's Inhumans, which unsurprisingly bombed with fractional ratings. The first part of the two-hour premiere got a 0.9 in A18-49, while the 2nd half dropped a tenth to 0.8. Once Upon A Time returns next weeks with it's rebooted season 7 with Inhumans as lead-in, Uh-oh.
CBS MacGyver reboot, which did OK enough to secure a renewal returned by tying it's previous series low of 0.8, which it hit for the season 1 finale. The venerable Blue Bloods topped the night with a 1.1 rating. Hawaii 5-0 did an OK with a 1.0.
FOX The Exorcist, which earned a surprise renewal in the summer, returned with a new series low of 0.5.

source
Tagged: , , , , , ,