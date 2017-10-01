Friday night TV ratings: Inhumans bombs, MacGyver & The Exorcist hit lows
Ratings News - 30th September 2017 *Full Tables Posted* #Inhumans #H50 #MacGyver #TheExorcist #BlueBloodshttps://t.co/Smogo2HfVN— SpoilerTV (@SpoilerTV) September 30, 2017
Friday night saw the premiere of critically panned Marvel's Inhumans, which unsurprisingly bombed with fractional ratings. The first part of the two-hour premiere got a 0.9 in A18-49, while the 2nd half dropped a tenth to 0.8. Once Upon A Time returns next weeks with it's rebooted season 7 with Inhumans as lead-in, Uh-oh.
CBS MacGyver reboot, which did OK enough to secure a renewal returned by tying it's previous series low of 0.8, which it hit for the season 1 finale. The venerable Blue Bloods topped the night with a 1.1 rating. Hawaii 5-0 did an OK with a 1.0.
FOX The Exorcist, which earned a surprise renewal in the summer, returned with a new series low of 0.5.
source
i started watching will and grace from the beginning on hulu . it’s decent. on the first season .
The show doesn't deserve to flop like this.
SHOULD HAVE RENEWED PITCH INSTEAD, BITCHES.
Anyway, I watched Dateline last night. It was a good episode even though I called what had happened like 40% of the way through the episode.
Pitch was so good.
Lol poor Ike Perlmutter wanted so bad for this shit to happen. Despite nobody asking for it
the exorcist got off to a great start imo. idc about the ratings, personally i'm just gonna enjoy this second season as a standalone assuming it will get cancelled afterwards. which is the same thing i did with season 1, and i still loved every minute. so i'm good.
I'm ashamed to say I enjoy Blue Bloods. I'm gonna watch the episode right now.