Jay-Z & Jennifer Lopez are headlining a benefit concert + Jay Z and Fat Joe deliver aid
This looks like a great Puerto Rico benefit concert (minus Chris Brown) and tickets are still available.— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 30, 2017
Buy Here: https://t.co/TwBaTMQD4J pic.twitter.com/KKIIDgPMYT
Jay Z, Jennifer Lopez, and more are coming together to perform at a Tidal benefit concert for those who were impacted by the recent hurricanes. Tidal is working alongside Andrew Cuomo, Fat Joe, and Ruben Diaz to collect and transport supplies to Puerto Rico. Jay-Z donated a plane to Fat Joe in order to deliver aid to Puerto Rico as the Trump administration has been grossly negligent. Fat Joe is also hosting a charity drive on Sept 30 and hopes to deliver the supplies by Oct 5th.
Jay Z Donates Plane To Fat Joe for PR Relief! https://t.co/mz4KsNqGgg— 100.3 The Beat (@1003TheBeat) September 29, 2017
sources: 1 2 3
Feels bad that Fifth Harmony are on the same line as Willow Smith (has she done anything since Whip My Hair?)
But Chris brown tho 🙄😒 fuck him
Fuck NO @ Chris Brown.
It's nice to see NY helping PR. The scale of destruction of these last few hurricanes have been wild. Are there anymore big hurricanes coming or is the season over?
FH needs to be switched with Yo Gotti tho
