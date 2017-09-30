Jay-Z & Jennifer Lopez are headlining a benefit concert + Jay Z and Fat Joe deliver aid

Good for them and I hope it's a success. Wish Chris Brown wasn't there though. Or anywhere.



Feels bad that Fifth Harmony are on the same line as Willow Smith (has she done anything since Whip My Hair?)

Literally came here to comment about the Fifth Harmony thing. To be on the same line as Willow AND Iggy? Eesh.

Chris Brown time = time to go and get drinks and use the bathroom without missing anything.

Fuck Chris Brown! Kaskade is a random choice of headliner too, even tho I love him.

i really wanna like princess nokia's music more but i can't get into any of her stuff besides tomboy

same except I only really like Brujas

chris brown, iggy azalea... will there be a video message from xxxtentacion?

why/how is chris brown still a thing?

dang, once upon a time, iggy would be a big draw, now she's been relegated to third tier flops

Fuck Chris Brown. This is great though.

Yay



But Chris brown tho 🙄😒 fuck him

mte PC

YAAASSSS UNCLE HOV!

Fuck NO @ Chris Brown.

trash booking trash tbh

We've got the POTUS calling Puerto Ricans crooks and incompetent - IDGAF if it brings money now, I'll worry about the optics later.

Why give this piece of shit (Fist Brown) a platform or any exposure at all?!

Eww at Chris Brown, why do they even want him there? But this concert will help people, that's good.

Because Chris has a large fan base who will donate? I know he's trash but he's doing some good here. It's not like half the lineup isn't unsavory.

I guess. They still could have replaced him with someone like Bruno Mars or SZA.

They don't even buy or stream his shit, what makes them think his fans will donate?

they support an abusive psychopath they don't care about people enough to donate

mte ppl are ridiculous shitting on charity

How you gone put Daddy Yankee in the third line, he needs to take Kaskade's place.



It's nice to see NY helping PR. The scale of destruction of these last few hurricanes have been wild. Are there anymore big hurricanes coming or is the season over? Reply

He needs to replace Chris Brown, TBH, when was the last time he had a hit or did anything of note other than being a fuckwad? He has snagged a few good features (as much as it kills me to say) but it's been a hot minute. (Edit: You're absolutely right about how loyal fan base, though. Whatever helps.)



Edited at 2017-09-30 08:28 pm (UTC)

I'd say Chris is still bigger than Dy, Despacito notwithstanding. But yeah, I don't wish to argue the merits of Chris Brown who has none outside of having a sizable fanbase who will donate money.

FH needs to be switched with Yo Gotti tho



FH needs to be switched with Yo Gotti tho Reply

The season ends on the last day of Nov afaik, but I end of August - end of September is the most active time.



Edited at 2017-09-30 09:06 pm (UTC)

all imma say is at least it's for a great cause

lol at Itchy Areola being after Willow Smith

