Jay-Z & Jennifer Lopez are headlining a benefit concert + Jay Z and Fat Joe deliver aid



Jay Z, Jennifer Lopez, and more are coming together to perform at a Tidal benefit concert for those who were impacted by the recent hurricanes. Tidal is working alongside Andrew Cuomo, Fat Joe, and Ruben Diaz to collect and transport supplies to Puerto Rico. Jay-Z donated a plane to Fat Joe in order to deliver aid to Puerto Rico as the Trump administration has been grossly negligent. Fat Joe is also hosting a charity drive on Sept 30 and hopes to deliver the supplies by Oct 5th.





