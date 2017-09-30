YA author/scammer of the year Lani Sarem finally speaks out

Lmao, I gotta go read this entire interview.



In the most recent week with reported data, Handbook for Mortals sold ten copies



cackling Reply

Thread

Link

I told her I knew for a fact that someone working for ResultSource had placed a bulk order for copies of Handbook. I’d seen the order slip myself. Her face went pale and her eyes went wide and the silence stretched before us.



cackling x2 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao, my grandma's terrible self insert self published novel sold more copies than that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can I please read it? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I wanna read this Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lulz Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

but is JC really her cousin or is that a lie too? Reply

Thread

Link

This is what I need to know. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I can't believe my cousin @RockanRollGypsy wrote a book. Couldn't be more excited to share Handbook For Mortals is out today in book stores. pic.twitter.com/ZX98BMaomw — JC Chasez (@JCChasez) August 16, 2017

lol that's the one part that's not a scam! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what a twist!!!



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Next week: She first contacted JC on Ancestry & told him they were 10th cousins twice removed, by marriage. Or she takes the Law & Order route, impersonating his bb cousin he hasn't seen since they were little.



Edited at 2017-09-30 10:34 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ugh rockanrollgypsy?!?! fuck the fuck off Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i respect her hustle. y'all stay hating women! Reply

Thread

Link

lol what a meeeessss Reply

Thread

Link

some people have too much time/money lbr Reply

Thread

Link

Admits that the main character was just the fantasy self-insert of her



stephenie meyer and cassie clare taught ha! Reply

Thread

Link

I have still not emotionally recovered from the fact that Stephanie Meyer admitted that she had a sex dream about a 17 year old sparkly vampire. If I was her family member I would be so embarrassed. But also I'd be wiping my tears with fat stacks of money so... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel for her kids but I'm sure all the money from Twilight is making it feel smoother. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao when i read that bit i was like, "well, at least she admitted it?" Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lmao Is he going to play the guy from American Pie? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmfaaao Reply

Thread

Link

I'm loving all this. Reply

Thread

Link

“If we listened to people telling us no, women would probably not even have the right to vote."



lmfao oh Jesus... Reply

Thread

Link

lmao right? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's reaching, your honor Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The mental hoops these people have to jump through in order to excuse what they do is just... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is the funniest part to me. "my scam is like women's suffrage" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was fraudulent because......feminism! Reply

Thread

Link

god that gif is AMAZING. gif of the year tbh.



and promised a movie role to Carrot Top.



lmao WHAT how why Reply

Thread

Link

"buying thousands of her own books"



why, though? did she think being at the top of the list would translate to selling more books and making her money back? a mess. Reply

Thread

Link

Nah, since adaptations and franchises based on existing intellectual property are selling right now, she thought that if she had a "YA bestseller" then Hollywood would pay big money to adapt it and that would be her in to a starring role. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Plus it was originally written as a screenplay and she adapted it into a book to ~get it out there~ so yeah, her whole thing was meant to get her movie (starring her lol) made. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the funny thing is it probably would have tanked in the second week if she had gotten away with it. her book wasn't widely available, it was difficult to order, and the buzz for it was literally nonexistent. the YA books that top the list are books that have great buzz on book twitter, that big people in the literary world have gotten to read and talked about, and that have support from libraries and bookstores. this book had none of that. if she had gotten away with it she would've gotten maybe 100 more sales in the second week of release? 150 at the most lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



so i feel like that "claim to fame" has become so diluted, its strange because there are plenty of horrible books that reach number 1 NYT best sellers listso i feel like that "claim to fame" has become so diluted, #1 NYT doesnt mean shit to me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Still plans on working on film adaptation/rest of series because of feminism



oh god Reply

Thread

Link

I don't really see a problem with this tbh. don't musicians often buy thousands of copis of their own albums? Reply

Thread

Link

So it's okay to do bad things because other people do bad things? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Classic “but what about” syndrome. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

weneedtheaudiencetobuythealbum.gif tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link