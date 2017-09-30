YA author/scammer of the year Lani Sarem finally speaks out
Handbook for Mortals author Lani Sarem on how she schemed her way to the top of the New York Times best seller list https://t.co/DlZCIO1pS3— Vulture (@vulture) September 29, 2017
- Previous post: Lani Sarem, the Handbook for Mortals author whose previous claims to fame are being related to JC from NSYNC and managing the band Blues Traveler, scammed her way to a #1 on the NYT Bestsellers list by buying thousands of her own books
- She finally gave an interview to Vulture reporter Lila Shapiro, who exposed her many lies straight to her face (I wish there were video footage of this)
- In the most recent week with reported data, Handbook for Mortals sold ten copies
- Admits that the main character was just the fantasy self-insert of her: "When I started writing, I really wanted all the things that I couldn’t have at that moment... I wanted somebody’s love story to work out. I wanted this character to have all the things I was lacking, and then live vicariously through her."
- Designed the book/film adaptation to have as many D-list celebs as possible. Partnered with Thomas Ian Nicholas from American Pie franchise, and promised a movie role to Carrot Top.
- Claims she got thousands of pre-orders at various comic cons, and bought back copies of her own book from booksellers to fulfill those orders. (Booksellers respond that not even Neil Gaiman or George R.R. Martin sell as many books at cons as Sarem claims.)
- Denies hiring the shady company ResultSource to organize the bulk buyout, until Shapiro confronts her with the ACTUAL RECEIPTS: "I told her I knew for a fact that someone working for ResultSource had placed a bulk order for copies of Handbook. I’d seen the order slip myself. Her face went pale and her eyes went wide and the silence stretched before us."
- Has no regrets - the only thing she'd do differently is to send advance copies to YA community to drum up support. Still plans on working on film adaptation/rest of series because of feminism: “If we listened to people telling us no, women would probably not even have the right to vote."
