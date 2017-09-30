Regina Hall, Issa Rae and more stars doing #fortheDchallenge
Had to do it with my girl, @MoreReginaHall.#ForTheDChallenge pic.twitter.com/nlRafF6dLC— Issa Rae (@IssaRae) September 26, 2017
Hey Errbody! My memoir-#TheMotherOfBlackHollywood Coming Nov 14-PreOrder @Amazon https://t.co/k5nVQLsgel— Jenifer Lewis (@JeniferLewis) September 28, 2017
#InTheseStreets pic.twitter.com/Yr0lAPfsCL
I'm coming for you @MoreReginaHall & @issarae! @itsgabrielleu @TraceeEllisRoss what u got?! #forthedickchallenge 🙅🏽 pic.twitter.com/daq1Km73SF— Sanaa Lathan (@justsanaa) September 27, 2017
Gabrielle Union gets in on the For The D Challenge. #GabrielleUnion #DwyaneWade #ForTheDChallenge #ForTheD #ForThePChallenge #Cleveland pic.twitter.com/tyyfu3XpRY— WhereistheBuzz (@WhereistheBuzz) September 28, 2017
Keke Palmer and Tyga jumped in on the For the D Challenge.#kekepalmer #tyga #lilwayne #filming #scream #forthedickchallenge #kyliejenner pic.twitter.com/sykw1LfI8w— WhereistheBuzz (@WhereistheBuzz) September 27, 2017
Jackson walks in on his momma #CatherineAvery twerkin’ #ForTheG! 💃🏾Keepin’ it G rated for @GreysABC. #ForTheD @therealdebbieallen pic.twitter.com/sDcLci25OY— jesse Williams. (@iJesseWilliams) September 28, 2017
Sources : 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8,
ONTD, who is the winner ?
My Black ass would be scared as fuck but good on him?
I know the "for the pussy" version had these two dudes in car
😂
He's not worth it but lmao anyway.
Julie Murphy went crazy for my Britney sweater and we talked about seeing Brit in vegas!! She's a stan (she saw pre and post revamped POM)
#bloodclot
Edited at 2017-09-30 08:28 pm (UTC)
“And i got a yellow pig. Order my book.”
otherwise i'm too gay for this