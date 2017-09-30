Demi had advice from Jay-Z on her new album, duels fan in Demi trivia

lmfao at everyone now collaborating with reggaeton artists!



An American artist should remix Me Rehuso tbh!! Best song released in the last year.





Edited at 2017-09-30 08:02 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

the radio stations should just play me rehuso !!!! no need for a remix Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That is a jam!! But tbh they shouldn’t even need an english remix, they should play the original as is. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sorry mods about the tags i forgot :) Reply

Thread

Link

Good to hear about her success! Reply

Thread

Link

Happy for all her success! A hit song and a hit album. Reply

Thread

Link

i'd be gagged/gag if she collabs with maluma, the video would be flames though



Edited at 2017-09-30 08:50 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

My new queen 🙌 Reply

Thread

Link

omg <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you better stan! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She’s inspiring me to start boxing tbh. She looks amazing Reply

Thread

Link

Okay, so if he's good with advice, what the hell did he tell that white girl from OITNB?



Her collaborating with Maluma would be great and hot for a video.



Edited at 2017-09-30 10:40 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I would DIE if she and Maluma did something. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Demi never toured Europe?? Demi Lovato: Path to Fame lied to me??



Also I love these interviewers they're hilarious Reply

Thread

Link

Tell Me You Love Me is the best album released this year.



Also I’m pretty sure it’s a Luis Fonsi collab for his new album Reply

Thread

Link

OP, you should add Queen Kelly's message to Demi and her cute reaction to the post!

Reply

Thread

Link