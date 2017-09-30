demicuute

Demi had advice from Jay-Z on her new album, duels fan in Demi trivia



-hints she'll be working soon with a male Latino star (J Balvin? Maluma?)
-was not sure which would be the lead single and Jay told her to go with SNS
-says Jay is really supportive and she sometimes send him emails with questions
-her priority is to tour europe
-is trying to learn spanish
-favorite color is red
-does MMA to stay in shape
-takes a compatibily test





source: 1 and 2
Tagged: , ,