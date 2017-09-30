Spike's 'The Mist' got canceled
Exclusive: #TheMist Canceled at Spike After One Season https://t.co/xE6gjH2C03 pic.twitter.com/qMnVtPXRpp— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) 27 de septiembre de 2017
The ratings were bad, it wasn't even in the top 30 scripted series among adults 18-49, so they won't renew it.
Also Spike will be rebranded as the Paramount Network on January 2018.
Source
Its not amazing, the effects looked kinda cheap, but it was entertaining to me.
I can't even remember why, which is probably not a good sign
and then the girl hanging out with her accused rapist?
then the gay BFF being the rapist?
or generally all the shitty characters with zero qualities to root for?
I was warned about the rape so I didnt bother but woooot???
Edited at 2017-09-30 09:46 pm (UTC)
I don’t know why, but I ended up hate watching it to the end. I don’t get why adaptations of Stephen kings novels are either terrible (the mist, dream catcher) or great (Shawshank and IT)... there is no middle road.
i will readily admit it was completely terrible without a single redeeming factor but it did make me laugh more than most comedies ever
the dialogue, damian lewis' stewie from family guy voice (he... is english... why use a british accent that sounds like americans making fun of the english...), ALL THE FARTING, the apologising for the farting, the toilet alien... i'm gonna rewatch it one of these days
honestly IT is such a fucking weird-ass novel that the movie is decent in spite of the source material rather than because of it. like the weird pre-teen orgy scene and the part with the giant turtle that created the universe or whatever the fuck... ugh.
Edited at 2017-09-30 11:58 pm (UTC)
All the characters were incredibly annoying, especially the father, Eve was the only good one
Edited at 2017-09-30 08:31 pm (UTC)
Good riddance and let's hope Castle Rock doesn't suck.
Good riddance.