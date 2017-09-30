Spike's 'The Mist' got canceled

I actually really liked it tbh



Its not amazing, the effects looked kinda cheap, but it was entertaining to me.

I noped out on this one quick

I can't even remember why, which is probably not a good sign

was it the rape?

and then the girl hanging out with her accused rapist?

then the gay BFF being the rapist?



or generally all the shitty characters with zero qualities to root for?

Her relationship with the alleged rapist was so weird. I guess deep down she didn't believe it had been him, but the scene where he cornered her and touched her hand without her permission when she was clearly scared bothered me so much, that made him look even more untrustworthy.

i... missed all of this (except the last thing)

??????



??????

I was warned about the rape so I didnt bother but woooot???

Don't forget how the old bitch just pretty much killed people with her newfound belief. "Ah... Nature can be so ~*cruel but beautiful*~" or something BS like it



Edited at 2017-09-30 09:46 pm (UTC)

Yeah, I was struggling with giving the show a shot but I just couldn't with the rape stuff.

Aw well.

Good riddance!



Good riddance!

I don't know why, but I ended up hate watching it to the end. I don't get why adaptations of Stephen kings novels are either terrible (the mist, dream catcher) or great (Shawshank and IT)... there is no middle road.

dreamcatcher is one hell of a movie



i will readily admit it was completely terrible without a single redeeming factor but it did make me laugh more than most comedies ever



the dialogue, damian lewis' stewie from family guy voice (he... is english... why use a british accent that sounds like americans making fun of the english...), ALL THE FARTING, the apologising for the farting, the toilet alien... i'm gonna rewatch it one of these days

lol, I need to rewatch it and then listen to the 'How did this get made' episode.

We Hate Movies did an episode on it, too.

I agree... I've watched it more than once for the laughs 🤐

I've seen a few scenes from Dreamcatcher and I don't fully know what it's about other than ppl shitting out monsters.

idk i thought the film adaption of the mist was pretty decent actually. dreamcatcher on the other hand..

stand by me is pretty good too! at least from what i remember having seen it when i was like 13.



honestly IT is such a fucking weird-ass novel that the movie is decent in spite of the source material rather than because of it. like the weird pre-teen orgy scene and the part with the giant turtle that created the universe or whatever the fuck... ugh.



Edited at 2017-09-30 11:58 pm (UTC)

It had some questionable things, but overall I found it entertaining, I liked that it seemed like the mist was sort of manifesting people's fears, like making them real. #justiceforEveCopeland

It was trash. I expected it to be bad, but it was just too much, I stopped after ep 5

All the characters were incredibly annoying, especially the father, Eve was the only good one



Edited at 2017-09-30 08:31 pm (UTC)

not surprised, it was pretty low budget. the daughter has the most annoying foot face omg. and the gay BFF was massively irritating and needed to died immediately

Even bad Stephen King adaptations have a big wtf/wacky factor to them (Dreamcatcher, Sleepwalkers, Maximum Overdrive), this was just a dull piece of shit with no one to root for and a budget too low to pull it off.

Good riddance and let's hope Castle Rock doesn't suck.



Good riddance and let's hope Castle Rock doesn't suck.

omg Dreamcatcher. The endless farting.

Hdu I used to love Maximum Overdrive when I was young. Though tbf I haven't watched it in many years lol

Oh, I friggin' love Maximum Overdrive, don't get me wrong. It's still a bad movie but oh so wonderful and entertaining to watch,

Hahaha so true!

I liked it, as something you don't take too seriously. Only watched for Queen Aslaug, thouh.

The rape storyline had me exited real fast.

Good riddance. Good riddance.

Good. Hated that show. Regretted that I watched it all the way to the end. Can't get my time back, etc.

Thread

this was filmed in my city and i knew a lot of people who got jobs out of it so it kinda sucks but i wasn't going to watch it, looked terrible

Thread

Well that sucks! I just finished season one on netflix. I really liked it, but it was a hard show to really care about anyone, since they were all idiots.

Thread

I guess the reason I kept watching was because I was cheering on everyone to die tbh.

bye. i tried to like it because my SO really liked it but i thought it was dull 95% of the time, and the other 5% of the time it was rapey soo





Honestly, it worked best as a one-shot film anyway. Even the book was inferior.

Thread

This show was pretty bad...I have no idea why I watched the whole thing. Nothing better on Netflix at the time? The main actress is so annoying to me and I remember her as a teen model back in the day, like she won some sort of modelling competition for Teen magazine idk. That has nothing to do with her being annoying, I just find her annoying. What is this post.

This made me chuckle :)

